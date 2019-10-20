APTOPIX Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones, left, holds and Jason Witten (82) blocks as kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 63 yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

 Ron Jenkins

Former Husker Brett Maher made NFL history with the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

With a 63 yarder against the Philadelphia, Maher became the first kicker in NFL history to kick three field goals of at least 60 yards.

Last week, Maher had hit a 62-yard FG against the New York Jets and ,prior to that, another one in the 2018 season that was also against the Eagles.

His kick this week breaks a tie with former UNO standout Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski for multiple field goals over 60 yards. The previous record being two.

Maher’s kick comes one yard short of tying the longest NFL field goal, 64 yards held by Matt Prater.

