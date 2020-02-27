When I go down to cover to the state wrestling tournament every year, I always concentrate on wrestlers who are in the Independent coverage area.
But I also like to look around at other action going on during the tournament every chance I get.
I always find or hear something interesting that always seems to catch my eye and always seems to be some kind of story.
This year's state wrestling tournament was different. It was once again filled with plenty of excitement and drama for the athletes as well as the coaches and their fans.
So here I go with this year’s edition of my top 25 moments from the state wrestling tournament.
1. Congrats to the four state champions: Millard South (A), Hastings (B), David City (C) and Plainview (D). All led from the opening round to the end of the tournament.
2. Congrats to Valentine’s Gage Krolikowski for becoming the 33rd wrestler to win four state wrestling championships.
3. Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia is one state title away from joining the four-timer’s club as the junior captured his third title last weekend.
4. Hastings’ Damen Pape captured his 200th career victory during the state tournament. He capped his amazing career with his second state title.
5. Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham is only a sophomore, but he already has over 100 career wins after going 58-1 this year with his only loss being to Krolikowski in the state semifinals.
6. Millard South’s Isaac Trumble was sure impressive. The North Carolina State recruit wrestled at 220 all season long but decided to go up to 285 the week before districts. He still manages to record four first period pin, three in under 1 minute to win the 285 title.
7. Northwest’s Grady Griess was almost just as impressive as well as he pinned all his opponents in the first period to claim a second title as well. How impressive was the Navy recruit in the Class B 220 pound bracket? To go along with Bennington’s Garett Menke in the finals, his defeated Norris’ Dylan Meyer (quarterfinals) and York’s Brayan Rodriguez (semifinals), who took third and fourth, respectively.
8. I think it’s cool to see schools that haven’t had a state champion in a long while win titles during this year’s state tournament, like Wisner-Pilger had its first state champion since 1995 with Landon Beaver (220). Milford on the other hand hadn’t won one since 1989. They not got one this year, but got two in Konner Schluckebier (113) and Jeaven Scdoris (145).
9. Always neat to see the dads get involved with their sons successes. But Central City’s Drew Garfield had a lot of family support down on the mats. His dad and coach Darin was there to give him a big hug after he won his quarterfinal match. His quarterfinal match was on mat 1, which was near to the announcer’s table, where grandpa Jim Garfield, the Class C announcer, was there to watch that match. Even uncle Derek, Fairbury coach, was there to witness that moment as well.
10. Speaking of Central City, it will be strange not seeing assistant coach Gary Meresh on the wrestling mats in the future as the state tournament was his meet. He got to go out a winner with Dyson Kunz winning the Class B, 126-pound title. I heard a number of coaches coached their last meet as well.
11. Always fun to see the excitement level of all the coaches when their kids win a big match at the state tournament.
12. I’m always amazed by how athletic a lot of the wrestlers are after seeing their backflips after winning state championships. Pretty impressive.
13. On that same that, a lot of wrestlers thanked their coaches by lifting them up as they were hugging them. But Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave put a bodylock on his coach and threw him to the mat after winning the 285-pound weight class.
14. There were so many wrestlers that had leads throughout most of their matches but still ended up losing because of not being able to finish.
15. However, on that same note, there were lot of wrestlers showed a lot of heart in a lot of match. One that comes to mind is Cross County/Osceola’s Bryce Reed. In his Class C, 145-pound quarterfinal match, he was taken down with 10 seconds left to trail 14-10 to Valentine’s Morgan McGinley. A few seconds later, Reed scored a reversal and put McGinley on his back for two nearfall points to tie the match as time expired. He ended up winning 16-14. Also to note, McGinley came back to take third.
16. Plainview 170-pounder Alizae Mejia is certainly a wrestler that was involved with a lot of drama during the tournament. He won a 6-5 ultimate tie-breaker victory over Palmer’s Gunner Reimers in the quarterfinals where Reimers almost got away in the final seconds, then he held on for a 6-4 win over North Platte St. Patrick’s Talan Mcgill in a semifinal match that saw the clock being inadvertently reset with 55 seconds left in the second period. Lots were discussed during that incident but he was declared the winner. Then in the final, he scored a takedown with 20 seconds left to defeat High Plains’ Dylan Soule in the final.
17. Twin Loup’s Colby Coons sure had a lot of inspiration during this year’s state tournament. He was wrestling for his twin brother Cooper, who has had back problems in the past. Cooper made state and finished third at Class D, 145 pounds. But Colby was also wrestling for North Central’s Zak Palmer who was diagnosed with leukemia. Colby wore his shoes in honor of his friend during the 152-pound final match, which he won over Nebraska Christian’s Elijah Green by pin.
18. Sutton’s Joseph Hinrichs was a wrestling competing with plenty of emotions during the week after finding out his cousin was killed in a car accident. He showed true strength during the tournament as he was able to win the Class C, 152 pound weight class.
19. A lot of tough weight classes this year. Class A 132 pounds come to mind. It was a weight class that featured three returning state champions in Omaha Central’s Gabe Grice, North Platte’s Darian Diaz and Omaha Burke’s Jakason Burks, a two-time winner. Millard South’s Connor Knopick found a way to defeat Diaz 2-1 in the semifinals and Burks in the final 4-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker to claim the title.
20. You have to feel happy for Ord’s Ethan Gabriel. He captured the Class C, 195-pound title one year after not being able to wrestle because of a torn ACL he suffered during football season.
21. Speaking of Gabriel, he and his Ord teammates had five state qualifiers and all five ended up medaling and helped the Chants bring home the Class C runner-up trophy.
22. Millard South, Hastings and Plainview all swept the wrestling titles with the state tournament and state duals, but it was a different story in Class C. However, both titles happened to go to David City. David City High School captured the Class C state championship, while Aquinas won the state duals title. The David City community can definitely say they are the wrestling capital of Nebraska.
23. I’m sure Burwell’s Corey Dawe has to happy that he won a state title for his family. His older brother Ryan lost twice in his state title matches, while Corey lost in last year’s final. Corey grabbed that Dawe elusive state title after a 13-4 win over Alma’s Daylan Russell. After he got done hugging co-coaches Luke Gideon and Mike Max, Ryan was the first to give him a hug.
24. Omaha Skutt had another impressive tournament, finishing in the two in Class B for the 23rd straight year.
25. A lot of great sportsmanship by so many wrestlers this year, either giving each other hugs or just a tap on the shoulders after getting done competing against each other. But as always, I saw a few opposites as well but not as much.
As always, I know I’m leaving out a number of other things that happened this weekend, but those are the ones that will stand out in my opinion in again what I thought was one crazy but also a great state tournament for the athletes.
So here you go with my thoughts on this year’s top 25 moments. Let the debating again.
Marc Zavala writes wrestling for The Independent.
