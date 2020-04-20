The $30,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes played out just the way trainer Marissa Black was hoping.
Terrell Hemmer’s Lovesaflyin, the only filly in the race, went out fast and led for the first three-quarters of the race.
But then jockey Jake Olesiak gave Ye Be Judged the go sign, and he responded around the second turn and down the stretch to win the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old colts and fillies by 8 1-4 lengths in 1:15.40.
Ye Be Judged, owned and bred by the Landis Stables in Grand Island, was coming off a second-place finish in a six-furlong allowance race on April 8.
“We had that last race that he needed to go around two turns and it set up for him today,” Black said. “Jake rode a nice, smart race. He let that filly get out there and set the pace just like we wanted him to.
“The Landises have a nice breeding farm. They’ve done very well.”
Mr. Big Shot, ridden by Nathan Haar got up for second while Lovesaflyin, with Scott Bethke aboard, was third.
Lovesaflyin led by as much as four lengths early, but the filly didn’t have the power to hang on down the stretch against the boys.
On the other hand, Ye Be Judged had plenty of power in reserve.
“This horse has got a lot of size and a lot of power to him,” Black said. “A lot of the horses out of her stallion haven’t had that yet. He really looks like if we hold him together he’s going to go on and be a big horse for us.”
The win was worth $18,420 for the connections of Ye Be Judged. It was the second win in four career starts for the son of Judge Bill and Cmnbabylitemyfire and brings his lifetime earnings to $25,464.
All four of his starts have come at Fonner Park. Now it looks likely that Fonner will have a second meet in May, but it’s yet to be decided what kind of races will be on the schedule.
“We don’t know what will happen with the Nebraska breds here,” Black said. “Hopefully in the new meet maybe they’ll put up some Nebraska-bred stakes. If not, we’ll just take him down to Oklahoma with us.
“He schooled good in Texas, he schooled good in Oklahoma, so I think he’ll be able to leave and go somewhere else.”
Ye Be Judged paid $3.40, $2.20 and $2.20 to win. Mr. Big Shot paid $2.80 and $2.20 to place and Lovesaflying $3.00 to show.
It was the 13th win in just 61 starts for Black at Fonner this year. The win by Ye Be Judged moved her up fourth in total winnings by a trainer with around $95,000.
Black said her success has been due to hard work by a number of people.
“I have a really good crew that helps me,” She said. “I’ve got one of the guys that comes up from Oklahoma and gallops for me and we’ve got some good riders. Everything works together. You can’t make it without a team.”
Hoofprints
— Jockey Armando Martinez had another big day with three wins. Martinez won on Definitely Dazzling for trainer Larry Donlin in the first, on Trevor’s Forever for trainer Crescencio Arceo in the third and on Giant Gamble for trainer Larry Donlin Jr. in the sixth.
— Olesiak had two wins. In addition to winning on Ye Be Judged in the Fonner Park Special Stakes, he also rode Gone Preachin to victory in the ninth race for trainer Mark Hibdon.
— Tuesday’s total handle was $2,474,746.
— Another mandatory payout of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot is on tap for Tuesday. On Monday, there was 220,519 bet into the pool. Five correct paid $460.95. The carryover into Tuesday is $360,325. That’s about $140,000 shy of the $497,810 carryover into the April 7 mandatory payout.
