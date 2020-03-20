1000 Yard Guy”s 2020 All-State Basketball Teams

Here is the finished product. Unlike football, I do not request any nomination sheets from basketball coaches around the state. The football nomination forms I request is not great in number anyway, but I do it to make certain I haven't missed any linemen.
Different story here, and I would have felt much more uncomfortable had I not been privileged to attend this year’s state basketball tournament. We do have some top notch prep basketball talent in this state in my opinion, and much of that talent was on display last weekend in Lincoln, thanks to the NSAA.
There is one thing I want to call to your attention and it concerns First Team Super-State, and First Team Class A All-State. I tried every way but sideways to break a tie between Omaha Central’s Latrell Wrightsell and Jay Saunders of Omaha South.
Couldn’t do it. Didn’t have the heart to put one of them on Second team. Call me a coward, but that’s the way it goes.
In Class A, I simply placed six players on First team and left Second team with four. On Super-State, I did fill the empty slot vacated by the move to accommodate a six-man First team.
So, with that thought in mind, here are my 2020 Super-State, All-State Boys Basketball selections. Super-State selections will be at the end.
1000 Yard Guy’s 2020 Super-State, All-State Boys Basketball Teams
Class A
1st Team
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, 6-1, Jr.,(17.3 ppg /4.6 rpg)
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star, 6-5, Sr.,(28.3 ppg /8.1 rpg) (14 games)
Jay Saunders, Omaha South, 6-0, Sr.,(19.7 ppg /5.9 rpg)
Latrell Wrightsell-Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr.,(23.6 ppg /4.8 rpg)
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Sr.,(22.4 ppg /4.0 rpg)
Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 6-4, Sr.,(22.5 ppg /4.8 rpg)
2nd Team
Jared Mattley-Papillion LaVista South, 6-1, Sr. (16.4 ppg /4.4 rpg)
Louis Fidler-Bellevue West, 6-4, Sr. (15.8 ppg /4.6 rpg)
Saint Thomas-Millard North, 6-6, Jr. (15.8 ppg /6.5 rpg)
Them Koang-Grand Island, 6-5, Sr.,(19.6 ppg /10.3 rpg)
Class B
1st Team
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-3, Sr., (16.4 ppg/5.5 rpg)
Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 5-10, Sr., (15.8 ppg /4.3 rpg)
Connor Creech, Hastings, 6-4, Sr., (16.4 ppg/5.7 rpg)
Jasiya DeOllos-Scottsbluff, 6-0, Sr.,(20.8 ppg /4.7 rpg)
Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-5, Jr. (15.9 ppg /6.7 rpg)
2nd Team
Luke Skar-Omaha Skutt, 6-5, Jr.,(12.0 ppg /5.1 rpg)
Trey Sheef-Wahoo, 6-0, Sr.,(18.0 ppg /3.5 rpg)
Taiden Red-Omaha Roncalli, 5-9, Sr., (14.9 ppg /2.9 rpg)
Dawson Mohr-Scottsbluff, 6-1, Jr.,(16.1 ppg /3.7 rpg)
Jacob Schroeder-Hastings, 6-5, Sr. (12.5 ppg /7.5 rpg)
Class C-1
1st Team
Cam Binder, Auburn, 6-0, Jr., (14.7 ppg /2.8 rpg)
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, Sr., (16.5 ppg /5.4 rpg)
Carter Brown, Ogallala, 6-2, Sr., (17.6 ppg /3.5 rpg)
Josh Lambert-Auburn-6-8, Sr., (16.8 ppg /7.8 rpg)
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 6-3, Soph., (22.4 ppg /8.8 rpg)
2nd team
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, Soph., (16.0 ppg /7.0 rpg)
Kadyn Marhenke-Ogallala, 6-5, Jr.,(14.5 ppg /6.6 rpg)
Austin Endorf-North Bend, 6-4, Sr.,(13.9 ppg /6.0 rpg) (23-3)
Gavin Lipovsky-Adams Central, 6-2, Sr.,(11.8 ppg /3.1 rpg)
Daniel Frary-Auburn, 6-4, Jr.,(10.4 ppg /6.2 rpg)
Class C-2
1st Team
Lucas Vogt, BRLD, 5-11, Jr., (15.6 ppg /4.0 rpg)
Carter Kingsbury, Ponca, 6-4, Sr., (21.7 ppg /7.0 rpg)
Brady Timm, Yutan, 5-11, Jr., (13.6 ppg /3.4 rpg)
Dylan Beutler, BRLD, 6-5, Jr., (15.5 ppg /7.2 rpg)
Russell Martinez-GICC, 6-1, Jr.,(10.5 ppg /1.9 rpg)
2nd Team
Jaxon Johnson-BRLD, 6-4, Jr., (10 ppg/6.4 rpg)
Trey Knudsen-Yutan, 6-2, Sr.,(14.1 ppg /4.1 rpg)
Kade Wiseman-Sutton, 5-10, Jr., 5-10, Jr.,(11.7 ppg /3.0 rpg)
Colby Tichota-Palmyra, 6-6, Sr.,(11.7 ppg /6.3 rpg)
Isaac Herbek-GICC, 6-3, Soph.,(11.5 ppg /2.7 rpg)
Class D-1
1st Team
Noah Schutte, Laurel-CC, 6-4, Sr.,(23.6 ppg /13.1 rpg) (2,086 pts/1,141 rbs) (20.3/11.1)
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey, LHF, 6-4, Soph., (15.7 ppg /4.2 rpg)
Blake Brewster, Paxton, 6-11, Sr., (22.2 ppg /9.4 rpg)
Keaton Timmerman-Osmond, 6-4, (18.4 ppg/8.6 rpg)
Ty Erwin-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6-2, Sr.,(14.2 ppg /4.0 rpg)
2nd Team
Trey Miner, Elm Creek, 5-10, Jr., (16.8 ppg /4.8 rpg)
Tredyn Prososki, Riverside, 5-11, Sr.,(19.8 ppg /4.0 rpg) (14 games)
Seth Miller-Anselmo-Merna, 6-2, Sr., (18.8 ppg/10.2 rpg)
Jack Heiss-North Platte St. Pats, 6-1, Soph.,(18.4 ppg /6.1 rpg)
Clayton Berry-Southern Valley, 6-0, Jr.,(13.9 ppg /5.8 rpg)
Class D-2
1st Team
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 6-1, Sr.,(19.2 ppg /7.4 rpg) (1,820 pts/16.9/5.6 in 108 games)
Tyler Witt, Falls City SH, 6-3, Sr.,(15.7 ppg /8.5 rpg)
Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey SF, 6-2, Sr.,(17.3 ppg /5.4 rpg)
Aidan Hedstrom-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-2, Soph.,(17.7 ppg /5.7 rpg)
Jamie Juncal-Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-4, Sr.,(12.8 ppg /6.3 rpg)
2nd Team
Jake Hoy-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, Sr.,(9.9 ppg /3.9 rpg)
Tanner Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-1 Soph.,(15.0 ppg /4.6 rpg)
Keaton Backhaus-Randolph, 6-4, Sr.,(14.2 ppg /7.7 rpg)
Josh Marcy-Loomis, 6-5, Sr.,(13.4 ppg /7.2 rpg)
Clayton Moore-Mullen, 6-2, Freshman,(11.9 ppg /5.6 rpg)
***Super-State 2020***
1st Team
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, 6-1, Jr.,(17.3 ppg /4.6 rpg)
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star, 6-5, Sr.,(28.3 ppg /8.1 rpg) (14 games)
Jay Saunders, Omaha South, 6-0, Sr.,(19.7 ppg /5.9 rpg)
Latrell Wrightsell-Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr.,(23.6 ppg /4.8 rpg)
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Sr.,(22.4 ppg /4.0 rpg)
Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 6-4, Sr.,(22.5 ppg /4.8 rpg)
2nd Team
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-3, Sr., (16.4 ppg/5.5 rpg)
Jared Mattley-Papillion LaVista South, 6-1, Sr. (16.4 ppg /4.4 rpg)
Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 5-10, Sr., (15.8 ppg /4.3 rpg)
Louis Fidler-Bellevue West, 6-4, Sr. (15.8 ppg /4.6 rpg)
Noah Schutte, Laurel-CC, 6-4, Sr.,(23.6 ppg /13.1 rpg)
3rd Team
Connor Creech, Hastings, 6-4, Sr., (16.4 ppg/5.7 rpg)
Saint Thomas-Millard North, 6-6, Jr. (15.8 ppg /6.5 rpg)
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, Sr., (16.5 ppg /5.4 rpg)
Denair Dempsey-Papillion LaVista South, 6-6, Jr. (14.0 ppg /6.9 rpg)
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 6-1, Sr.,(19.2 ppg /7.4 rpg)
