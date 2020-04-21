Who was the Fastest Nebraska Schoolboy in History? - Part Two

Whenever a conversation is started about the fastest human, the word “sprinter” obviously comes to mind and the first phrase that enters many sports minds is “He probably runs both the 100 and 200.”
Through the years, most great 100 yard/meter runners were also proficient at going 200 yards/meters. In my day, a “sprinter” usually never entered a race above the 220, but that all changed when the 440 yard race started being considered a “The 440 yard Dash”.
There seemed to be a point in time in Nebraska when track coaches begin to have their ace 440 yard dash guys add the 220 to their racing agenda in big meets. The original glaring example in my mind was when Omaha Holy Name flyer Mike Thompson won the coveted Gold Medal, in not only the 220 (:21.7) and the 440 (:49.6), but made it a hat trick by doing the same in the 100 yard dash (:09.7).
By the way. If you are anywhere near my age, the only Gold Medal that existed in that State Track Meet era was the All-Class Gold Medal, or as it was labeled, The Coveted Gold Medal. There was no such thing as a gold medal in each class. I remember some eyebrows being raised when sports scribes begin to use the term “gold medal” in each race for each class.
“How dare they tarnish the coveted Gold Medal”, some coaches uttered under their breath.
In retrospect though friends, that probably will not go down as one of the biggest injustices in Nebraska high school track and field history.
It is time to salute the top times in 220 yard dash and 200 meter dash history. I did add a footnote at the end of the top 220 yard dashes. This will include the athletes that ran the furlong in 22 flat, or 22 seconds EEEEEEEvan as former state track Hall of Fame announcer Joe DiNatale of North Platte used to say.
I would not have included these 22 second gentlemen, but there were just too many famous athletes in that group to leave out of this article.
*Top Ten 200 meters (Electronic Timing)
Alex Nelson, Elkhorn South - :21.30 (2018)
Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.31 (2012)
Ronnie Doss, Omaha Benson - :21.46 (1993)
Brijesh Lawrence, Omaha Northwest - :21.48 (2007
Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast - :21.50 (2003)
Matt Donahue, Fremont - :21.50 (2007)
Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East - :21.53 (2006)
Broc Howard, Kearney - :21.55 (1998)
KJ Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.55 (2016)
Shaun Prater, Omaha Central - :21.58 (2007)
*All 220 yard, 200 meter Marks (* = 220-yard times (3 feet, 11 inches longer than 200 meters); (s = straightaway time) (Scottsbluff had a 220 yard straightaway chute back in the day).
*Terry Williams, Omaha Central - :20.9s (1962)
Pat Belling, Omaha Roncalli - :21.0 (1998)
Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun - :21.0 (2001)
Scott Yank, Lincoln Southeast - :21.1 (1981)
Nate Probasco, Scribner-Snyder - :21.1 (2001)
Alex Nelson, Elkhorn South - :21.30 (2018)
*Don Roberts, Trenton - :21.3s (1933)
*Eugene Littler, Mitchell - :21.3s (1937)
Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.31 (2012)
*Gale Merry, Bayard - :21.4s (1938)
*Ray Knaub, Scottsbluff - :21.4s (1956)
*Kent McCloughan, Broken Bow - :21.4 (1961)
*Mike Thompson, Omaha Holy Name - :21.4 (1973)
*Mark McGavish, Lincoln Southeast- :21.4 (1980)
*Mike Ockerman, Bellevue West - :21.4 (1981)
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic - :21.4 (2017)
Ronnie Doss, Omaha Benson - :21.46 (1993)
Brijesh Lawrence, Omaha Northwest - :21.48 (2007)
Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast - :21.50 (2003)
Matt Donahue, Fremont - :21.50 (2007)
Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East - :21.53 (2006)
Broc Howard, Kearney - :21.55 (1998)
KJ Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.55 (2016)
Shaun Prater, Omaha Central - :21.58 (2007)
*Top Top 10 All-Time 200 Meter Dash times recorded at the State Track Meet
1. Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.304 (2012)
2. Brijesh Lawrence, Omaha Northwest - :21.48 (2007)
3. Alex Nelson, Elkhorn South - :21.52 (2018)
4. Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.54 (2013)
5T Broc Howard, Kearney - :21.55 (1998)
5T Kurtis Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.55 (2016)
7T Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast - :21.60 (2003)
7T Caleb Brown, Lincoln High - :21.60 (2017)
9T Mike Ockerman,Bellevue West - :21.63 (1981)
9T Kurtis Cotton, Papillion-La Vista - :21.61 (2015)
*Top Top 10 All-Time 220 YARD Dash times recorded at the State Track Meet
1T Kent McCloughan, Broken Bow - :21.4 (1961)
1T Mike Thompson, Omaha Holy Name - :21.4 (1973)
3. Tom Millsap, Grand Island - :21.6 (1963)
4T Roger Sayers, Omaha Central - :21.7 (1958)
4T Marshall Turkel, Omaha Central - :21.7 (1965)
4T Karl Webb, Omaha North - :21.7 (1970)
7. Paul Phillips, Omaha Central - :21.8 (1933)
8T Paul Phillips, Omaha Central - :21.9 (1932)
8T Mike Cielocha,Columbus Scotus - :21.9 (1978)
8T Mark McGavish, Lincoln Southeast - :21.9
*.....and the 22 Flats.....(at State Track Meet)
Easter, Cambridge - :22.0 (1925)
Richard Lambert, Kearney - :22.0 (1928)
Ward Snow, McCook - :22.0 (1929)
Eugene Littler, Mitchell - :22.0 (1936)
George Peterson, Nebraska City - :22.0 (1956)
Bobby Williams, Lincoln High - :22.0 (1960)
Terry Williams, Omaha Central - :22.0 (1962)
------------------------------------------------------------------
In our next article, we get down to names and let you do the rest. Track is a simple sport in nature, yet is one of the most difficult and demanding sports on the planet. There are very few athletes, especially sprinters, who get through their high school careers without some type of setback. These people are going full throttle 100 percent of the time if they’re running the 100 or 200, no exceptions.
These are the special athletes that will be considered Fastest Nebraska Schoolboy in History.
(Before I conclude, I wish to mention a few track names that really standout to me, those athletes who competed in the Dirty 1930s when nobody had anything. Nothin’.
Otherwise known as The Great Depression, there were no such things as credit cards, or even credit for that matter. When you ran out of money or things to eat, there was nowhere to turn because the banks were out of money as was the government.
Guys like Paul Phillips of Omaha Central were running :09.7’s and :21.8’s and the tough guys from out West like Don Roberts of Trenton, and Eugene “Red” Littler of Mitchell were ripping off :21.3 two hundred twenty yard dashes back when the sport of track and field was barely surviving amidst the heartbreaks and suicides of those dark days of the Great Depression.
Those were the real pioneers of the dusty, cinder ovals, who wondered, with empty stomachs, if they would even have corn flakes with water on ‘em left for breakfast when they returned home from those track meets. And if those were out of town meets, those athletes most likely hitch-hiked a ride to get there and back. Those were true athletes.)
