Week Three Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 3

*Connor Pohlmeier-Plattsmouth - At least one time in each of the past three years, this young man graces the top of my Friday Night Lights list. When you’re 5-9, 140 pounds and run for 928 yards as a sophomore, 1,253 your junior season and your team wins only three times each of those years……..you must be something special.
In last week’s 41-15 win over Crete, Connor Pohlmeier exploded for 302 yards on 32 carries and a pair of scores, giving the Blue Devils their second straight win in 2019. The Plattsmouth star had been held under the hundred yard rushing mark in each of his first two outings of the season, so Pohlmeier must have decided enough was enough. The dude is as elusive as they come and that’s a matter of survival when you compete in Class B, where it’s a virtual meat grinder week in and week out.
So, as we speak, Connor’s three game rushing total is right where it’s supposed to be, at 474 yards (4 TDs). Even more important is the fact Plattsmouth is currently 2-1 on the season, and hoping to continue this early season success all the way to a playoff appearance when the end of October rolls around.
Playoff appearance or not, Connor Pohlmeier is well on his way to his second 1000 yard rushing campaign, but I’m certain he wouldn’t mind an extra game or two in November.
*Trevin Luben, Warrior O-Linemen-Wahoo - All-State running back came up bigger than ever before, although it seems normal for him, in the Warriors 28-6 win over defending Class B champion Aurora.
Luben rushed the ball 31 times for 269 yards and a pair of scores (ho-hum, another day at the office) in the Warriors big “W” over the powerful Huskies. And like a mindful and very skillful head coach, Wahoo boss Chad Fox wanted me to mention all the linemen that help spring Mr. Luben at some point during the season. Be more than glad to oblige, Sir.
These are the men that make it happen: #66 Callan Phillips (6-1, 240, Sr), #60 Brandon Swahn (6-0, 215, Sr), #79 Gunnar Vanek (6-2, 235, Sr), #58 Brody Specht (6-1, 225, Jr), #62 Justin Nuckolls (6-3, 200, Jr), #44 Nate Fox (6-3, 215, Sr), #56 Evan Divis (5-10, 205, Sr), #50 Logan Brabec (6-1, 190, Sr), #75 Carson Lavaley (6-1, 190, Soph.), #63 Kole Bordovsky (5-10, 230, Soph.) and #53 Kalon Cooper (6-1, 225, Sr).
You are welcome gentlemen, and a well deserved round of applause for these fellas in the trenches, please.
*1000 Yard Passing Alert*
*Nick Bohn-Bennington - After running for 25 yards on 14 carries in Bennigton’s first two games combined, Badger Coach Greg Bohn apparently figured his quarterback better test the ground game out a little more against Norris. The result?
QB Nick “Air Raid” Bohn, takes off running the football 16 times, goes off for 150 yards and a touchdown, and still has time to complete 20 of 41 passes for 236 yards and five TDs in Bennington’s 43-33 win over the Titans.
That gives the 6-2, 190 senior 1,020 yards passing in just three games for the Badgers. Bohn, who threw 67 and 66 times respectively in Bennington’s opening two losses, must have triggered some thinking by Greg Bohn.
Bennington, who is Class B, District 1 with Blair, Mt. Michael, Roncalli, Schuyler and South Sioux City, may have needed a little more diversified attack to make a playoff run. Looks like they have one now.
*Carson Cahoy, Broc Douglass, Caleb Francl-Grand Island - This current version of Islander football is building up some serious steam in the early stages of the 2019 season, and a huge part of that success can be attributed to the quick developement of senior quarterback Carson Cahoy.
The bloodlines are there, and the 6-3, 180 pound senior has stepped into the shoes of graduated All-State QB Cole Evans and not missed too many beats. In last Friday’s 42-21 win over Papillion LV, Cahoy was at his 2019 best, completing 19 of 25 passes for 239 yards and 3 TDs, while running the ball 10 times for an additional 82 yards.
Carson kick started the Grand Island offense to a big 2nd quarter, breaking a 7-7 deadlock with a 24 yard touchdown pass to Caleb Francl. He then broke Papio’s back with a 42 yard scoring strike to Matt Jurgensmier with 0:00 showing on the clock before halftime. Cahoy then put the game out of reach with 5:11 left in the game, hitting Daylon Keolovone with a 5 yard TD toss.
Francl did some offensive damage of his own in the road win, hitting paydirt with runs of 5, 2 and 4 yards out, on his way to 69 yards on 12 totes. The 6-1, 175 pound All-State linebacker also caught six passes or 91 yards, one going for that 24 yard touchdown we mentioned earlier. Oh yeah, Caleb also made 9 tackles on defense, pirated a Kyle Ingwerson pass and recovered a Jake Koory fumble in the Monarch backfield.
As for 2018 All-State “Athlete” Broc Douglass? “Play it again, Sam.” Four pass receptions for 75 yards and 7 stops defensively. NO touchdowns this time around? Look out North Platte.
*Isaiah Harris-Millard South - 12 carries, 189 yards and scoring runs of 4, 40, 5 and 51 yards in Millard South’s 44-7 victory over Millard North. How does that grab you?
Harris, one of Nebraska prep football’s most electrifying runners, now has 468 yards on just 39 carries (12/per) in just three games. Isaiah’s 1000 yard rushing backfield buddy, QB T.J. Urban had a 60 yard scoring dash in the Millard North win and is up to 235 yards rushing, but has thrown the ball more this season, as witnessed by his 412 aerial yards thus far.
*Ethan Mullally-North Bend Central - I could have mentioned Mullally’s name when I saluted North Bend Central quarterback Austin Endorf, but the guy deserves his own kudos. In that 48-28 Tiger win over Stanton, the 5-8, 180 pound junior ripped it up on the ground with 194 yards on 19 touches with three touchdowns. Mullally also had a 29 yard pass reception, made six tackles on defense and recovered a fumble to make life miserable for the Mustangs.
In just three games, Ethan Mullally has run the ball 53 times for 454 yards (8.9/per) and 7 TDs, caught a pair of passes for 30 yards, made 18 tackles, intercepted two passes, recovered that fumble and punted 4 times for an average of 42.4 yards a boot.
I’d say, Mr. Mullally has pretty much made his presence known to future North Bend opponents.
*Miko Maessner-Kearney - Nebraska High School Sprint King is off and running in 2019 for Brandon Cool’s Bearcats. You can add the 136 yards on 20 carries and 3 TDs he pulled off in Kearney’s 38-0 win at Norfolk to his senior season rushing total.
Coupled with his 150 yard outburst against a stout GI defense, and his 106 yards in limited duty against Lincoln North Star (47-0 win), and you have a three game total of 398 yards on 58 carries and six touchdowns for the young 2019 season.
Looking strong, Miko.
*Bryce Kitrell-Ashland-Greenwood - This is precisely why Bryce Kitrell will be an All-State selection in 2019. In the Bluejays 40-0 win over Fairbury, he had 12 carries for 46 yards, 3 receptions/44 yards, 9 punt returns/76 yards that included a 33 yard touchdown, 9 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks and 5 punts averaging 37 yards apiece.
I state my case because this is a normal stat line for Bryce Kitrell.
*Russell Martinez-Grand Island Central Catholic - Junior quarterback hit 10 of 18 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the Crusaders 28-7 win over North Platte St. Patricks. That including a 99 yard TD strike to speedy sophomore wide receiver Isaac Herbek, who had three receptions for 121 yards.
Martinez also connected with cousin Reid Martinez for a 62 yard TD pass, and ran the football nine times for 93 yards, which included a 4th quarter scoring run by the Dual Threat Crusader field general..
Reid Martinez also had a pair of interceptions in the game for 3-0 GICC.
*Caleb Allen-Ainsworth - The Bulldogs are off to an 0-3 start but you certainly couldn’t tell the way 5-9, 140 pound sophomore Caleb Allen has played this season. Although Allen does not possess the greatest pass completion percentage in 8-Man football, the lad has still thrown for 566 yards and 6 touchdowns in only 3 games..
The outstanding athlete has also run the ball for 394 yards (4 TDs) with a 100+ yards against all three tough opponents (Sandhills/Thedford, Neligh-Oakdale, South Loup). This young man will make some noise before his career is over if his Bulldog teammates can avoid the injury bug that bit them a year ago.
*Frank Maya-Omaha North - Hallelujah! Larry Martin found himself a kicker. No, Omaha North did not beat Millard West last week (13-30 loss), but Frank Maya entered the fray and booted field goals of 30 and 34 yards and kicked the PAT after Tre’on Fairgood-Jones 54 yard touchdown run.
Maya will come in handy later this season when the Vikings make their annual charge into the Class A playoff field.
*Sebastian Harsh, Jacob Krul-Scottsbluff - Either the second straight long trip to Central Nebraska wore ‘em down, or GI Northwest is just that good. In Scottsbluff’s narrow 18-13 win over the Vikings, it was Sebastian Harsh and Jacob Krul, whose combined heroics saved the night for the Bearcats.
Sebastian Harsh engineered what proved to be a game winning, 72 yard drive that began with 4:41 remaining in the final quarter. The ‘Cats, who trailed 13-12 at the time, marched down Viking Field in 11 plays before the 6-3, 225 pound Harsh crashed into the end zone from a yard out with 1:17 left, giving Scottsbluff an 18-13 advantage.
One play after the ensuing kickoff following the Sebastian Harsh touchdown, Jacob Krul intercepted a tipped GI Northwest pass to seal the win for Scottsbluff.
Two players apparently not affected by the long journey were the aforementioned Harsh and Krul. Just like the previous two outings, the two-headed Bluffs rushing monster bit an opponent, and hard.
Sebastian Harsh would end the night with 162 yards on 27 carries with three scoring runs of one yard each. Krul, the ripped, 185 pound senior, was close behind with 142 yards on 23 tries.
Krul and Harsh now sit atop the Class B rushing leaders list with 513 and 483 yards respectively.
*Sean Hampton-Gibbon - 5-9, 170 pound junior running back ran through Hastings St. Cecilia to the tune of 188 yards on 35 attempts and a touchdown, as Gibbon broke a 13 game losing streak. The Buffaloes not only pulled the upset, but convincingly so, with a 21-7 win over the Bluehawks.
Hampton also made six tackles for the Gibbon defense, who was led by sophomore Chane Yockey, who made 11 stops. The win was sweet for the Buffaloes, who were beaten by St. Cecilia 50-7 a year ago.
*Jeff Pinneo, Grant Lindsley, Grady Belt-Shelby/Rising City - The Huskies had a 100 yard passing quarterback and a pair of 100 plus RBs in their 44-28 win over Johnson County Central last Friday. All-District senior wide receiver, now quarterback Jeff Pinneo didn’t blink an eye filling in for Bailey Belt, completing 9 of 16 passes for 172 yards an two touchdowns.
RB Grant Lindsley not only caught both of Pinneo’s TD passes, but hauled in 7 aerials for 146 yards, and rushed the ball 14 times for 130 yards and a pair of scores. Grady Belt, a 5-8, 145 pound sophomore, ran for 135 yards on 18 totes and a touchdown to help Shelby/Rising City to their sixteen point win.
Grant Lindsley also paced the Huskie defense with 10 tackles, while lineman Antonio Lopez chipped in 9 stops.
Shelby/Rising City nows sports a perfect 3-0 record and are ranked #8 in the lastest OWH ratings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.