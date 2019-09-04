Week One Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 215 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED WATER LEVELS REMAIN HIGH IN THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD WEST OF DONIPHAN, BUT CONDITIONS ARE SLOWLY IMPROVING. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN CONFINED TO AREAS WEST OF DONIPHAN, INCLUDING THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&