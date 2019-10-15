Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

**1000 Yard Rusher Alert - 2nd Time Around**
*Brent Gatzemeyer - BRLD - It doesn’t get much better in Class C-2 football circles than BRLD QB Brent Gatzemeyer. This 5-10, 175 pound senior is the gold standard by which others are measured in that Class.
In BRLD’s 58-0 whitewashing of Louisville, Gatzemeyer simply did his thing, only on a sample size scale. The Wolverines star completed 5 of 9 passes for 161 yards and two TDs, and rushed 11 times for 166 yards with four more scores. He also added 5 tackles on defense, intercepted a Louisville pass and punted one time for 44 yards.
The Wolverines are cruising along at 7-0 right now, occupying that #1 spot in the Class C-2 ratings. In those seven outings, Brent Gatzemeyer has rushed 102 times for 1,030 yards and 11 TDs, and completed 76 of 127 for 1,524 yards, 20 TDs with No INTs.
The All-State football/basketball athlete has also been sterling on the defensive side of the ball, making 45 tackles (5 TFL), pirating 6 passes and recovering one fumble. Brent’s total yardage number after seven games is 2,554 yards.
You want total career numbers? Last season alone; 2,511 passing yards with 30 TDs (5 INTs), and 1,088 rushing yards with 16 TDs.
So, in 33 career football games, Brent Gatzemeyer has connected on 276 of 483 passes for 5,045 yards and 56 touchdowns with only 11 INTs. The brilliant QB has also rushed 413 times for 2,717 yards and 37 more TDs.
Total yards in those 33 games (are you sitting down?) 7,896 yards with 77 Total Touchdowns.
On defense; 211 tackles (12 TFL), 9 interceptions, 2 recovered fumbles and a pair of Pick-Sixes.
The past two seasons with Brent Gatzemeyer at the offensive controls, BRLD has gone 15-3.
*Tristan Gomes, Kaedyn Odermann, Dalys Beanum-Millard West - Trio looked very impressive in the Wildcats 20-7 win over previously undefeated Grand Island last Friday in GI.
The poised Tristan Gomes completed 10 of 14 passes for a fat 217 yards and two touchdowns in the big win. The smooth cruising Kaedyn Odermann twice outmaneuvered his defender for scoring receptions of 6 and 38 yards, utilizing his speed and leaping ability to grab the scoring tosses from the sharpshooting Gomes.
Dalys Beanum was Millard West’s leading receiver however, with six catches, good for 136 yards. The 6-1, 170 pound D1 athlete was also a force on defense, drawing the assignment of shadowing Grand Island’s All-State Broc Douglass much of the night.
*Grant Tagge-Omaha Westside (late addition) - Just found out that the exceptional linebacker had 13 unassisted tackles, 6 unassisted stops, and a pair of TFL, which were both sacks, in the Warriors 38-7 win over Elkhorn South.
You bet I’ll add this one to this list. That is a huge night for Mr. Tagge and we’ll have the pleasure of seeing him and the rest of the Westside Warriors Friday night in Columbus.
**1000 Yard Rusher Alert**
*Jaylon Rousselle, Xavier Watts, Reid Burke-Omaha Burke - 5-11, 180 pound senior RB Jaylon Rousselle went crazy in the defending state champions wild 59-35 win over Fremont. Rousselle exploded for 354 yards on 22 carries and hit paydirt with long distance runs of 74, 67, 37, and 24 yards. That elevated his season rushing yardage total to 1,301 yards with 14 touchdowns after 7 games.
Notre Dame commit Xavier Watts was equally impressive with his 5 pass receptions for 190 yards. Four of those catches went for touchdowns covering 52, 44, 18, and 73 yards. Watts now has 861 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
QB Reid Burke hit 12 of 19 tosses for 258 yards and 4 scores in the contest and now has 1,465 yards passing with 15 TDs and just one lonely INT.
**1000 Yard Rusher Alert - 2nd Time Around**
*Trevin Luben, Warrior O-Line-Wahoo - Holy moly guacamole, did senior RB Trevin Luben ever carry the offensive load, running behind that stellar Wahoo offensive line in last Friday’s 23-6 win over Bishop Neumann.
The word “workhorse” definitely comes into place here, considering the fact Trev Luben lugged the pigskin 44 times for 204 yards and a pair of short TD blasts (2,4 runs).
But…...there is some additional statistical information that most people outside of that Wahoo area will probably never see, that earns Luben the name “Workhorse”.
As a team, Wahoo ran the football 50 times for 206 yards. Think back a few sentences ago and you will recall I stated the All-State Luben had 44 of those 50 carries for 204 of those 206 yards. Fair enough, but….
The Warriors Thomas Waido did throw the football a little, eight times to be exact, completing 5 for 27 yards.
So, Wahoo ended up running 58 total offensive plays against Neumann for a total of 233 yards (206 rushing/27 passing). Out of the 58 offensive plays for 230 yards in the contest, Trev Luben carried 44 of those 58, and had 204 of the 230 total yards Wahoo had in that big C-1, District 4 win over City rival Bishop Neumann. Amazing.
“Workhorse”? Yes. “One-Man Show?” No. Why do I say that? Just try and stop Luben with that Warrior Offensive Line in front of him clearing the way. Many have tried, many have failed.
Oh yeah, those 204 yards against Neumann vault Trev over the 1000 yard rushing mark for the second straight season, giving him a current season total of 1,084 yards (19 TDs).
*Jarrett Synek-Hastings - The 5-11, 185 pound quarterback led the Tigers to their 5th straight win in a row last Friday. Synek clicked on 18 of his 32 passes for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns in Hastings 24-14 win over Seward.
Jarrett Synek connected with junior classmates Braden Kalvelage (12 yards), Trevor Sullivan (5 yards) and Carson Shoemaker (19 yards) for touchdowns in the Tigers sixth win of the season.
Carson Shoemaker, the son of Hastings High head coach Charlie Shoemaker, led all receivers with 9 receptions for 81 yards.
Senior Evan Morara paced the Hastings defense with his 15 tackles (12 solos), while junior Zaide Weidner added 10 stops. Braden Kalvelage and Austin Nauert chipped in 7 tackles each. Kalvelage also picked off a Seward pass while Trevor Sullivan recovered a fumble.
Pretty solid football team here, man. The Tigers are currently number six in the Class B wild card rankings and have home games with Beatrice and GI Northwest to finish out the 2019 regular season.
*Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt-Lutheran High NE - Kant was simply “big time” in the Eagles 42-16 win on a cold, rainy Thursday night last week. Eight Man football’s Renaissance Man rushed for 215 yards on 41 carries and hit paydirt from 55, 1, and 13 yards way against LCC..
He also completed 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards, with touchdown strikes of 5 and 14 yards to Big Ben Gebhardt, plus a 60 yarder to Tanner Koss. Gebhardt also made 11 tackles on defense with an interception included.
For the season, Jaxson Kant has 837 rushing yards and 624 yards through the air.
**1000 Yard Rusher Alert **
*Devon Brees-Centennial - Seward transfer had a monumental performance in the Broncos 40-25 win over Shelby/Rising City, the team ranked numero uno in the Class C-2 wild card standings coming in.
The 195 pound Brees rambled for 196 yards on just 21 totes and a touchdown on offense. On the defensive side, Devon dished out 17 Excedrin headache tackles, 11 of which were solo stops.
That gives the Centennial senior 1,019 yards rushing after 7 games with 13 TDs, 135 receiving yards (1 TD) and a monster 94 tackles (11 for losses/3 sacks) with 52 solo stops. Don’t kid yourself, this dude is an All-State candidate at running back or linebacker.
This Centennial crew, the defending C-2 champions, is becoming a very dangerous football team, people. After dropping three games in a row to Battle Creek (6-1), Sutton (6-1), and Aquinas (5-2), the Broncos have rebounded with strong wins over North Bend Central (6-1) and Shelby/Rising City (5-2).
The 4-3 Broncos, currently sitting at 11th in the latest Class C-2 wild card standings, are going to be some unlucky team’s worst nightmare as an opening round playoff opponent.
*Rans Sanders-Grand Island Northwest - Vikings quarterback keeps his team rolling by ground and by air as well. In Northwest’s 28-7 win over York, Sanders completed 14 of 19 aerials for 159 yards and scoring passes of 15 yards to Sam Juengst, 14 yards to Tyler Hageman, and 16 yards, to Riley Anderson.
Rans also rushed 12 times for 66 yards and a 17 yard TD in the game. Hageman led all rushers in the contest with his 81 yards on 14 totes. He also led the Northwest receiving corps with 3 catches fo 72 yards.
GINW is in really good shape in the current Class B wild card standings, sitting pretty at the #4 position entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
*Sam Scott, Marcus Sigle, Isaiah Tucker-Omaha North - In the Vikings 56-6 road win over Lincoln NE, Sam Scott raced for 150 yards on just 10 carries and touchdown runs of 44, 29 yards. Isaiah Tucker added 67 yards on 4 carries and a pair of TDs covering 59 and 7 yards.
Marcus Sigle caught 4 Darius Hagen passes for 46 yards, good for a pair of TDs from 22 and 24 yards away. Tre’on Fairgood-Jones also had a 28 yard Pick Six in the route.
**1000 Yard Rusher Alert - 2nd Time Around**
*Dex Larson-Blair - Big Dex Larson was held to 51 yards on 19 carries in Blair’s 24-21 loss to Elkhorn Mt. Michael, but the yardage was enough to soar the Bear RB over the 1000 yard plateau for the second consecutive season.
The 5-10, 200 pound junior, who ran for 1,355 yards and 13 TDs a year ago as a sophomore, raised his 2019 total to 1,018 yards (11 TDs) after seven games this Fall.
Blair quarterback Jason Stewart (12 of 20 for 186 yards) did hook up with senior classmate Colin Quick 8 times for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns (16, 10 yards) in the game.
**1000 Yard Rusher Alert**
*Rashad Madden-Ralston - Early in the season, I predicted this stunning sophomore runner would eclipse the 1000 yard rushing mark at some point in 2019. No, I’m not a genius by any means, but I was certainly impressed with his talents when I watched film each week.
Last week, in the Rams 23-19 loss to Plattsmouth, Rashad Madden danced his way to 138 yards on 23 touches and a pair of touchdowns, lifting him over the 1000 yard rushing mark (1,002) for the season. Not many 10th grade running backs get that done in Class B, where week in and week out, it’s a physical bruising grind that really takes a toll of the body.
Another factor that makes Rashad’s accomplishment so special is the fact his Ralston team is just 1-6 right now. And the prospect are looking sort of dim for additional win for the Rams, with games remaining against Norris and powerful Waverly.
*Trevor Wemhoff, Trevor Pfeiffer, Justin Leifeld-Humphrey St. Francis - During the Flyers 66-0 win over Elgin Public/Pope John, Trevor Wemhoff, the 4 year starter at quarterback, scored rushing touchdowns covering 19 and10 yards, plus a third score on a 56 punt return.
Trevor Pfeiffer reached the end zone on a 21 yard run and an 18 yard Pick-Six, while junior Justin Leifeld (6-0, 185) scored touchdowns on a 22 yard run and a 46 yard TD catch (from Trevor Wemhoff)
Are you starting to realize how badly this Humphrey St. Francis football team can hurt from any point on the field on offense or defense?
*Jeffrey Schmeits-Riverside - Jeffrey Schmeits made the best of a 62-32 loss to Plainview by rushing for 202 yards on 26 carries and 3 TDs. The 160 junior is now up to 846 yards and 13 TDs for the season. He also has 55 tackles on defense.
*Garrett Hoefs-Lincoln Lutheran - Freshman rushed for 113 yards and scored all three touchdowns in Lutheran’s 20-7 victory over Auburn. Hoefs touchdowns came on a one yard run, a 35 yard dash and a 50 yard Pick Six.
---------------------------------------
…...next up, Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 3
