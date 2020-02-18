Twin River 52, Fullerton 43
STROMSBURG — Twin River upset top-seeded Fullerton in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 Tournament.
Katie Paczosa led the Titans with 17 points, while Marissa Morris chipped in 16.
Hanna Plumbtree paced the Warriors with 12 points in the loss.
Twin River (5-18) 11 6 13 22—52
Fullerton (16-5) 6 4 9 24—43
TWIN RIVER—Morris 16, Paczosa 17 Lemburg 11, Rinkol 3, VanWinkle 5.
FULLERTON—Russell 6, Cook 4, J. Plumbtree 6, Herman 11, Kramer 4, H. Plumbtree 12.
Palmer 47, East Butler 44
STROMSBURG — Palmer rallied with a 21-16 fourth quarter to advance to the D1-6 subdistrict final.
Gracie Hillmer led the Tigers with 16 points, while Allie Kunze chipped in 10.
Palmer will play Twin River in the final Thursday.
East Butler (12-10) 8 4 16 16—44
Palmer (14-6) 12 7 7 21—47
EAST BUTLER—Sullivan 5, A. Aerts 11, Bohac 11, Rigatuso 4, L. Aerts 3, Haney 10.
PALMER—C. Kunze 4, Menke 3, Donahey 2, A. Kunze 10, Hillmer 15, Ortiz 8, E. Donahey 5.
St. Paul 50, Columbus Lakeview 31
COLUMBUS — Brooke Poppert nailed seven 3-pointers for a game-high 31 points to lead Class C-1, No. 6 St. Paul to a win in the C1-8 subdistrict tournament.
Amber Kosmicki added 11 points for the Wildcats.
St. Paul faces Columbus Scotus in the subdistrict final Thursday.
Columbus Lakeview (9-15) 12 4 10 5—31
St. Paul (21-2) 12 14 11 13—50
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW—Korte 13, Eberhardt 6, Vogt 6, Rowe 4, Bentz 2.
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 31, Lukasiewicz 11, Kosmicki 4, O. Poppert 4.
Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central/NG 32
COLUMBUS — Boone Central/Newman Grove was outscored 16-7 in the final quarter in its loss to Columbus Scotus.
Lauren Hedlund paced the Cardinals with 14 points in the loss.
Boone Central/NG (9-14) 7 10 8 7—32
Scotus (11-11) 4 8 13 16—41
BOONE CENTRAL/NG—Rankin 2, Hedlund 14, Nelson 3, Luettel 4, Hedlund 9.
COL. SCOTUS—Chohon 13, Pelan 2, Buhman 10, Mustard 2, Odbert 12, Steffensmeier.
Ravenna 56, Centura 49
ORD — Ashlyn Fiddelke had a game-high 20 points to lead top-seeded Ravenna to a win in the Class C-2, District 10 tourney.
Tori Sklenar chipped in 12 points and Allyson Larsen chipped in 11.
Centura (7-17) 10 14 9 16—49
Ravenna (14-8) 7 18 15 16—56
CENTURA—Semm 15, Perez 4, Fanta 4, Keilig 9, Davis 1, Christensen 5, Holcomb 11.
RAVENNA—Sklenar 12, McKeon 4, M. Fiddelke 4, Larsen 11, A. Fiddelke 20, Coulter 1, Hurt 4.
Wood River 51, Burwell 32
ORD — Hannah Paulk helped Wood River to the C2-10 subdistrict final.
The Eagle junior put up 20 points, while Boston Boucher chipped in 10.
Wood River (13-11) 16 10 13 12—51
Burwell (10-12) 5 8 8 11—32
WOOD RIVER—Paulk 9, Rauert 2, Boucher 10, Willoughby 2, Wiese 3, Codner 4, Paulk 20, Avilez 1.
BURWELL—NA.
Bishop Neumann 43, Cross County 36
MALCOLM — Cross County fell to Bishop Neumann in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 Tourament.
Cortlyn Schaefer, Savannah Anderson and Erica Stratman all scored eight points for the Cougars.
Bishop Neumann (5-17) 10 4 13 17—43
Cross County (20-6) 2 10 6 18—35
BISHOP NEUMANN—Polacek 4, Bosak 7, Chvatel 3, Thiele 16, Spangler 8, Most 3.
CROSS COUNTY—Giannou 5, Schaefer 8, Noble 4, Anderson 8, Stratman 8 Hanson 2.
BDS 55, Hampton 24
Hampton saw its season end during a loss to Class D-2, No. 5 BDS in the D2-6 tourney.
Lillian Dose paced the Hawks with eight points in the loss.
Hampton (10-13) 10 3 5 6—24
BDS (17-4) 15 18 14 8—55
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 3, Wolinski 5, Loveland 2, Stuart 4, Mersch 2, Li. Dose 8.
BDS—Kamler 23, Sliva 2, Haecker 4, Kadel 2, Botle 8, T. Sliva 1, Alfs 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.