The Nebraska High School All-State Football Project - Saluting 1984

The 1984 State Football Playoffs were held during the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth weeks of the football season. On Wednesday, October 31, Class A quarterfinals and the first round for the remaining five classes were held. The Class A finals and the semifinals for the other classes were held Saturday, November 10. The finals for Classes B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were held Friday, November 16. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2. C1 had 52 schools and C2 had 53 schools. The D1 and D2 classes were all the schools playing 8-man football. There were 66 schools in D1 and 66 schools in D2. Nineteen schools played 6-man football.

1984 Football Playoff Results: (* denotes home team)

*Class A*

Quarterfinals:

(6-3) Omaha Burke 35-14 *Grand Island (9-0)

(7-2) *Lincoln SE 14-0 Creighton Prep (7-2) (@ Seacrest Field)

(8-1) Omaha Central 26-0 Beatrice (7-2) (@ Berquist Stadium)

(7-2) Fremont 14-12 Omaha Gross (7-1) (@ Omaha Bryan)

Semifinals:

(7-3) Omaha Burke 14-7 Lincoln Southeast (8-2)

(9-1) Omaha Central 42-20 Fremont (8-2)

Final: (at Omaha Burke on Monday, November 12th)

(10-1) Omaha Central 34, Omaha Burke 14 (8-3)

Champion: Omaha Central (11-1) Head Coach: William Reed

For the second straight year, the Class A championship game was postponed from Saturday to Monday due to poor field conditions at Burke Stadium. This Monday night Class A title matchup saw Omaha Central sophomore Leodis Flowers fumble away a kickoff, then a punt return, both miscues leading to first quarter touchdowns and a 14-0 lead for Omaha Burke.

It did not take long however, for fortunes to change for the Flowers, as the sophomore sensation returned his second kickoff for an 82 yard score, cutting the Bulldog lead to 14-7. Omaha Burke never regained the momentum as William Reed’s Eagles pulled away with a 20 point fourth quarter outburst to give Central a 34-14 win and it’s first ever Class A title in the modern NSAA playoff era.

Central’s fabulous Bernard Jackson, one of the finest runners I have ever witnessed in a high school football uniform, led the Eagles with 108 yards on 22 carries, but the star was Leodis Flowers, who scored from 8 and 6 yards away in the fourth quarter, adding to his 82 yard kick return score.

Flowers carried the ball only 5 times for 26 yards on the night but made two of those totes count for touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Eagles defense, led by defensive ends Sean Ridley, Shawn Starks and linemen David Day and Mark Buckner, forced highly touted Omaha Burke sophomore quarterback Jeff Lensor into a 6 for 18 passing night that produced only 39 yards. Lensor was also sacked a total of nine times in the game for 32 yards in losses and was forced into an interception before it was all over.

*Class B*

1st Round Upper Bracket:

(9-0) *Grand Island Northwest 49-7 Imperial (8-1)

(6-3) Omaha Roncalli 24-15 *Seward (8-1)

(9-0) *Columbus Scotus 12-0 Wood River (8-1)

(8-1) *Aurora 45-6 Bennington (7-2)

1st Round Lower Bracket:

(8-1) West Point 13-10 *Wayne (9-0)

(7-2) Elkhorn 15-8 *Blair (7-1)

(8-1) Gothenburg 6-0 *Chadron (9-0)

(7-1) Grand Island Central Catholic 15-12 *Pierce (8-0)

Quarterfinals:

(7-3) Omaha Roncalli 21-14 Grand Island NW (10-0)

(10-0) Columbus Scotus 19-11 Aurora (9-1)

(9-1) West Point 27-21 Elkhorn (8-2)

(9-1) Gothenburg 28-6 Grand Island CC (8-1)

Semifinals

(11-0) Columbus Scotus 14-13 Omaha Roncalli (8-3)

(10-1) Gothenburg 7-3 West Point 3 (10-1)

Final: (at Pawnee Park, Columbus) (Attendance, 2,500 est.)

(12-0) Columbus Scotus 10-6 Gothenburg (11-1)

Champion: Columbus Scotus (13-0) Head Coach: Jim Puetz

Columbus Scotus cornerback Rick Bogus pirated a Gothenburg pass at the Shamrock 25 yard line with 1:10 left in the game to preserve a 10-6 victory.

Prior to the interception,the Swedes nearly pulled off a long touchdown play when quarterback Shane Geiken hit big Monte Kratzenstein on a short pass. Kratzenstein then lateralled the ball to Bump Novacek who advanced the ball 21 yards to the Scotus 37 before being shoved out of bounds. Two plays later, Bogus made the game saving interception.

For Scotus, it was the spectacular running of senior Keith Neal, who gouged the Gothenburg defense for 170 yards on 39 carries and a difference making 4 yard touchdown run with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

The 5-8, 168 pound Neal ended the year with 1,670 yards rushing, third best in 11-Man football in 1984.

*Class C1*

1st Round Upper Bracket:

(8-1) *Wisner-Pilger 7-0 Tri-County (6-3) (@ Wisner)

(7-2) North Platte St. Pats 46-24 *David City (8-1)

(8-1) *Geneva 28-0 Fort Calhoun (7-2)

(6-2) *Milford 9-7 Neligh (6-3)

1st Round Lower Bracket:

(7-2) Valley 21-20 *Conestoga (6-2) (2 overtimes)

(7-2) *Bayard 27-14 Yutan (7-2)

(7-2) Norfolk Catholic 13-12 *Battle Creek (7-2)

(7-2) *Albion 28-20 Bridgeport (6-3)

Quarterfinals:

(8-2) *North Platte SP 28-0 Wisner-Pilger 0 (9-1)

(9-1) Geneva 40-6 *Milford (7-2)

(8-2) *Valley 20-14 Bayard (8-2)

(8-2) *Norfolk Catholic 14-13 Albion (8-2)

Semifinals:

(9-2) North Platte SP 18-6 Geneva (10-1)

(9-2) Norfolk Catholic 39-22 Valley (9-2)

Final: (@ North Platte)

(10-2) North Platte SP 26-0 Norfolk Catholic (10-2)

Champion: North Platte St. Pats (11-2), Head Coach - Mark Skillstad

Two time All-State running back Doug Estrada scored twice and ripped Norfolk Catholic for 194 yards on 26 carries as the Irish blanked the Knights 26-0 in the C-1 title game.

The St. Pats defense used bump and run on Catholic’s pass receivers all night to disrupt timing patterns, while the Irish utilized line stunts to put pressure on the Knights fine quarterback Mark Finnigan.

Contributing to Norfolk Catholc’s woes was a first half injury to Finnigan’s favorite pass receiver Steve Denn, who had a noticeable limp the remainder of the contest.

The vicious North Platte St. Pats defense held Catholic to just 115 yards total offense and four first downs in the game.

*Class C2*

1st Round Upper Bracket:

(9-0) *O’Neill St. Marys 43-14 Weeping Water (5-4)

(6-2) *Humphrey St. Francis 22-15 Homer (7-2)

(9-0) *Shelby 38-20 Bertrand (7-2)

(9-0) *Arapahoe 26-0 Hemingford (5-4)

1st Round Lower Bracket:

(9-0) *Harvard 20-6 Franklin (7-2)

(7-2) *Louisville 26-21 Doniphan (6-2)

(6-2) Kearney Catholic 31-12 *East Butler (6-2)

(7-1) Grant 58-13 Pender (5-4)

Quarterfinals:

(10-0) *O’Neill St. Marys 31-19 Humphrey St. Francis (7-1)

(10-0) *Arapahoe 16-6 Shelby (10-0)

(10-0) *Harvard 39-0 Louisville 0 (8-2)

(8-1) Grant 26-6 *Kearney Catholic 6 (7-2)

Semifinals:

(11-0) O’Neill St. Marys 43-20 Arapahoe (11-0)

(9-1) Grant 26-6 Harvard (11-0)

Final: (at O’Neill)

(12-0) O’Neill St. Marys 39-15 Grant (10-1)

Champion: O’Neill St. Marys (13-0)

The two-headed rushing monster of Steve and Tim Schneider was too much for the Plainsmen, as O’Neill St. Marys sent the visitors back to Grant with a 39-15 loss in the C-2 championship tilt.

Steve Schneider, who ended up with 206 yards rushing and two TDs on 25 carries, led the way for St. Marys. Tim Schneider added 140 yards on just 11 carries, part of a massive 455 total yardage output. All but 10 yards of that total were on the ground.

Grant actually struck first in the contest when Scott Rezac (Ogallala’s current AD), crashed in from two yards out giving his team an early 7-0 first quarter advantage. The Cardinals, however went on to outscore Grant 39-8 the rest of the way, although St. Marys still only led 25 15 at the half.

The Plainsmen offense was paced by Al Poppe’s 125 yards rushing which accounted for over half of Grant’s 203 total yards for the contest.

*Class D-1 (Eight-Man 1)*

1st Round Upper Bracket:

(9-0) *Sidney St. Pats 40-38 North Loup-Scotia (7-2)

(8-1) *Anselmo-Merna 50-14 Maxwell (9-0)

(9-0) *Adams 48-30 Mullen (8-1)

(6-2) Ansley 23-12 *Stuart (9-0)

1st Round Lower Bracket:

(8-0) *Nebraska Christian 46-37 Arnold (8-1)

(7-1) *Lawrence 60-56 Winnebago (7-1)

(9-0) *Humboldt 38-24 Beemer (7-1)

(7-1) *Leigh 32-14 Leyton (7-2)

Quarterfinals:

(10-0) *Sidney St. Pat 34-26 Anselmo-Merna (9-1)

(7-2) *Ansley 32-8 Adams (10-0)

(9-0) *Nebraska Christian 64-14 Lawrence (8-1)

(8-1 *Leigh 32-12 Humboldt (10-0)

Semifinals:

(8-2) Ansley 21-20 Sidney St. Pat (11-0)

(9-1) Leigh 3-0 Nebraska Christian (10-0)

Final:

(10-1) Leigh 36-8 Ansley (9-2)

Champion: Leigh (11-1)

Leigh converted three Ansley first half turnovers into scores and went on to complete an undefeated season with an impressive 36-8 win over a perennial powerhouse Ansley team.

Two time thousand yard rusher Shane Belohrad led the Leigh rushing attack with 135 yards on 39 carries and TD runs of 1, 1 and 5 yards. Belohrad, along with fellow double thousand yarder Russ Kuhr, were also key components of a Panther defense that limited powerful Ansley to just 8 first downs and 113 yards of total offense.

*Class D-2 (Eight-Man-2)*

1st Round Upper Bracket:

(9-0) *Greeley 71-14 Brady (5-4)

(8-1) Filley 36-22 *Lodgepole (7-1)

(8-1) *Wilcox 52-14 Amherst (7-2)

(6-2) Nelson 34-0 *Rising City (9-0)

1st Round Lower Bracket:

(9-0) Giltner 56-12 Harrison (7-1)

(6-2) Coleridge 61-16 *Loomis (7-1)

(7-2) Falls City Sacred Heart 21-14 *Dawson-Verdon (8-1)

(9-0) *Trumbull 40-20 Butte (6-3)

Quarterfinals:

(10-0) Greeley 66-20 *Filley (9-1)

(7-2) *Nelson 32-0 Wilcox (9-1)

(10-0) Giltner 26-16 *Coleridge (7-2)

(10-0) Trumbull 26-19 *Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2)

Semifinals:

(11-0) Giltner 44-14 Trumbull (11-0)

(11-0) Greeley 32-12 Nelson (8-2)

Final: (@ Giltner) (Att: 1,600 est)

(12-0) Giltner 34-22 Greeley (12-0)

Champion: Giltner (11-2), Head Coach - Mike Johnson

A ferocious Giltner pass rush forced Greeley All-State QB Rich Mlinar into three interceptions, as many as he had all season, as the Hornets went on to post a 34-22 win over “Air Kelly” and his Greeley Bulldogs.

After trailing 6-0 early, Giltner went on to explode for 28 unanswered second quarter points that gave the Hornets a semi-comfortable 28-6 halftime lead. The lead may not have been enough had Giltner’s defense not been so dominant in his D-2 championship game.

The Hornets defense was the thing that sewed up the game. The stingy Hornet crew limited the high powered Greeley offense to 161 total yards, with only 66 coming though the airwaves. Greeley gunslinger Rich Mlinar (pronounced MILL-NER) was only able to connect on 5 of his 22 pass attempts for 50 yards and those three picks.

David LaBrie, who ended the season as the state’s 5th leading rusher (1,866 yards), led the Hornets ground attack with 138 yards on 29 carries which included a second quarter 54 yard TD gallop.

The state football title was Giltner High’s second in a week’s time as the girls volleyball team grabbed a Class D-2 championship the Saturday prior to this game.

*1984 Super-State Offense*

QB------Gerry Gdowski-Fremont, 6-1, 175, Junior

RB------Bernard Jackson-Omaha Central, 5-9, 158, Senior….(1,818 yards)

RB------Cordell Sims-Lincoln High, 6-1, 190, Senior…..(1,039 yards)

RB------Phil Higgens-Omaha Roncalli, 5-9, 198, Senior …..(1,414 yards)

End-----Chip Bahe-Fremont, 5-9, 150, Senior

End-----Tony Avant-Omaha Central, 6-2, 177, Senior

Tackle--Greg Olson-Omaha Northwest, 6-4, 230, Senior

Tackle--Art Thirus-Omaha Central, 6-2, 260, Senior

Guard--Dan Jackson-Lincoln Northeast, 5-11, 205, Senior

Guard--Len LeCompte-Papillion, 6-1, 210, Senior

Center-Matt Glenn-Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 185, Senior

Kicker--Greg Barrios-Creighton Prep, 5-9, 165, Junior

*1984 Super-State Defense*

End--Sean Ridley*-Omaha Central, 6-3, 202, Senior*

End--Shawn Starks-Omaha Central, 6-5, 235, Senior

DL----Scott Carlson-Beatrice, 6-5, 220, Senior

DL----Kent Wells-Lincoln East, 6-5, 275, Senior

DL----Steve Taylor-Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 185, Senior

LB----Nick Schaefer-Omaha North, 6-1, 195, Senior

LB----Mark Hagge-Creighton Prep, 5-11, 210, Senior

LB----Pete McCann-Omaha Burke, 5-10, 190, Senior

DB---Tim McCoy-Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 175, Senior

DB---Chad Murrell-Grand Island, 6-5, 190, Senior

DB---Eric Robinson-Lincoln Northeast, 6-1, 180, Senior

Punter-Bump Novacek-Gothenburg, 6-4, 210, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Offense*

QB------Jeff Lenser-Omaha Burke, 6-2, 176, Sophomore

RB------Mike Zeplin-Lincoln Pius X, 6-2, 198, Senior…..(1,384 yards)

RB------Steve Bena-Ralston, 6-2, 196, Senior….(1,301 yards)

RB------Keith Neal-Columbus Scotus, 5-9, 168, Senior..(1,670 yards)

End-----Todd Repschlaeger-West Point, 5-11, 165, Senior

End------Pat Linen-Ralston, 6-1, 170, Senior*

Tackle--Bryan Schertz-Ralston, 6-4, 252, Senior

Tackle--Dave Pietryga-Omaha Gross, 6-2, 216, Senior

Guard--Joe Kurtz-Omaha South, 5-11, 205, Senior

Guard--Scott Dostal-Gretna, 6-2, 195, Senior

Center-Tony Buhr-Geneva, 6-1, 211, Senior

Kicker- Gonzalo Gomez-West Point, 6-0, 180, Senior

*2nd Team Super-State Defense*

End--Dan Schaaf-Millard South, 6-2, 185, Senior

End--Randy Lonowski-Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-0, 175, Senior

DL---R.J. Arneson-North Platte, 6-0, 235, Senior

DL---Brad Benda-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 201, Senior

DL---Russ Heins-Grand Island Northwest, 6-4, 190, Senior

DL---Sam Schmidt-Wood River, 6-0, 215, Senior

LB---Craig Wingrove-Beatrice, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB---Monte Neitzel*-Platteview, 6-3, 220, Senior*...(1,077 yards)

LB---Jeff Smith-Grand Island Northwest, 5-7, 160, Senior

DB---Bob Gordon-Papillion, 5-11, 170, Junior

DB---Bryan McWilliams-Lincoln High, 6-1, 180, Junior

Punter--Greg Garlock-Hastings, 6-1, 160, Junior

*1984 Class A Offense:*

QB------Gerry Gdowski-Fremont, 6-1, 175, Junior

RB------Bernard Jackson-Omaha Central, 5-9, 158, Senior….(1,818 yards)

RB------Cordell Sims-Lincoln High, 6-1, 190, Senior…..(1,039 yards)

RB------Steve Bena-Ralston, 6-2, 196, Senior….(1,301 yards)

End-----Chip Bahe-Fremont, 5-9, 150, Senior

End-----Tony Avant-Omaha Central, 6-2, 177, Senior

Tackle--Greg Olson-Omaha Northwest, 6-4, 230, Senior

Tackle--Art Thirus-Omaha Central, 6-2, 260, Senior

Guard--Dan Jackson-Lincoln Northeast, 5-11, 205, Senior

Guard--Len LeCompte-Papillion, 6-1, 210, Senior

Center-Matt Glenn-Lincoln Southeast, 6-0, 185, Senior

Kicker--Greg Barrios-Creighton Prep, 5-9, 165, Junior

*1984 Class A Defense:*

End-----Sean Ridley*-Omaha Central, 6-3, 202, Senior*

End-----Shawn Starks-Omaha Central, 6-5, 235, Senior

DL-------Scott Carlson-Beatrice, 6-5, 220, Senior

DL-------Kent Wells-Lincoln East, 6-5, 275, Senior

LB-------Nick Schaefer-Omaha North, 6-1, 195, Senior

LB-------Mark Hagge-Creighton Prep, 5-11, 210, Senior

LB-------Pete McCann-Omaha Burke, 5-10, 190, Senior

DB-------Tim McCoy-Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 175, Senior

DB-------Chad Murrell-Grand Island, 6-5, 190, Senior

DB-------Eric Robinson-Lincoln Northeast, 6-1, 180, Senior

DB-------Bryan McWilliams-Lincoln High, 6-1, 180, Junior

Punter--John Bonacci-Papillion, 5-7, 155, Junior

*1984 Class B Offense*

QB------Matt Wullenwaber-Seward, 5-10, 160, Senior

RB------Keith Neal-Columbus Scotus, 5-9, 168, Senior..(1,670 yards)

RB------Phil Higgens-Omaha Roncalli, 5-9, 198, Senior …..(1,414 yards)

RB------Bump Novacek-Gothenburg, 6-4, 210, Senior…(1,368 yards)

End-----Todd Repschlaeger-West Point, 5-11, 165, Senior

End-----Tony Jordan-Nebraska City , 5-9, 140, Senior

Tackle-Kurt Hoins-Crete, 6-3, 202, Senior

Tackle-Todd Jarecke-Columbus Scotus, 5-11, 221, Senior

Guard--Scott Dostal-Gretna, 6-2, 195, Senior

Guard--Steve Bonk-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 185, Senior

Center-Jim Wanek-Aurora, 6-1, 220, Junior

Kicker- Gonzalo Gomez-West Point, 6-0, 180, Senior

*1984 Class B Defense*

End----Kevin Miller-Superior, 6-3, 205, Senior

End----Russ Heins-Grand Island Northwest, 6-4, 190, Senior

DL-----Sam Schmidt-Wood River, 6-0, 215, Senior

DL-----Steve Taylor-Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 185, Senior

DL-----Brian Dart-David City Aquinas, 5-8, 225, Senior

LB-----Randy Lonowski-Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-0, 175, Senior

LB-----Kevin Koenig-Wayne, 5-10, 205, Senior

LB-----Brad Ferguson-Chadron, 6-1, 200, Senior

LB-----Monte Neitzel*-Platteview, 6-3, 220, Senior*...(1,077 yards)

DB-----Mark Volf-Aurora, 6-0, 170, Senior

DB-----Jeff Smith-Grand Island Northwest, 5-7, 160, Senior

Punter-Bump Novacek-Gothenburg, 6-4, 210, Senior (Chosen at two positions)

*1984 Class C-1 Offense*

QB------Jay Scheel-Battle Creek, 6-0, 165, Senior

RB------Doug Estrada-North Platte St. Pats, 5-7, 157, Senior…..(1,045 yards)

RB------Darrin Campbell-Conestoga, -5-9, 177, Senior …..(1,084 yards)

RB------Chris Welch-Norfolk Catholic, 5-10, 185, Junior...(1,642 yards)

End-----Rex Cammack-Tri-County, 6-1, 180, Senior

End-----Steve Denn-Norfolk Catholic, 5-9, 155, Junior

Tackle--Paul Brungardt-Battle Creek, 6-6, 215, Junior

Tackle--Craig Wohlgemuth-Milford, 6-1, 225, Junior

Guard--Paul Havel-Wilber-Clatonia, 5-7, 245, Senior

Guard--Kevin Tranmer-Oakland-Craig, 6-0, 215, Senior

Center-Tony Buhr-Geneva, 5-10, 198, Senior

Kicker- Scott Gierhan-Centennial, 5-10, 165, Senior

*1984 Class C-1 Defense*

End----Brian Aschoff-West Point Central Catholic, 6-3, 165, Senior

End----Kurt Halsey-Tri-County, 6-3, 225, Senior

DL-----David Karels-Fremont Bergan, 5-11, 195, Junior

DL-----Bob Booth-Conestoga, 5-10, 195, Senior

DL-----Alan Hughes-Wymore Southern, 6-1, 210, Senior

LB-----Jeff Krenke-Geneva, 6-2, 190, Senior

LB-----Mark Dodson-North Platte St. Pats, 5-10, 180, Senior

LB-----Bill Michael-Albion, 6-0, 175, Senior

DB---- Ron Vasa-Wahoo Neumann-Tri-County, 5-10, 160, Junior

DB-----Mike McMahon-Valley- 5-10, 160, Senior

DB-----Craig Shaw-Milford, 6-3, 180, Senior

Punter-Troy Martin-Milford, 6-3, 175, Senior

*1984 Class C-2 Offense*

QB------Bill Mlinark-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-0, 170, Senior

RB------Jeff Stone-Harvard, 5-9, 180, Senior…(1,877 yards)

RB------Scott Weber-Arapahoe, 6-1, 185, Senior…(1,419 yards)

RB------Wes Boals-Homer, 6-0, 195, Senior…(1,814 yards)

End-----Ryan Young-Grant, 6-0, 154, Senior

End-----Tim Schneider-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-2, 185, Senior

Tackle--Tye Doll-Arapahoe, 6-4, 230, Senior

Tackle--Troy Krings-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-0, 195, Senior

Guard---Steve Schrock-Kearney Catholic, 6-2, 200, Senior

Guard---Brad Schindler-Waterloo, 5-10, 175, Senior

Center--Dan Jackman-Grant, 6-3, 205, Senior

Kicker---Pete Bicak-Kearney Catholic, 6-4, 196, Senior

*1984 Class C-2 Defense*

End--Al Poppe-Grant, 5-9, 175, Senior

End--Curt Harte-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-0, 185, Senior

DL----Gary Cuddeford-Stromsburg, 6-1, 230, Senior

DL----Mick Stagemeyer-Arapahoe, 5-10, 185, Senior

LB----Roger Fitzke-Harvard, 6-1, 200, Senior

LB----Don Bruha-Dorchester, 5-9, 185, Junior

LB----Rod Kitten-Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-3, 175, Senior

DB----Rod Steffensmeier-Clarkson, 6-0, 168, Senior

DB----Ron Ramold-O’Neill St. Marys, 5-10, 165, Junior

DB----Mike O’Brien-Shelby-Grant, 5-11, 153, Senior

DB----Mike Heard-Louisville, 5-11, 150, Junior

Punter--Brent Bauer-Newman Grove, 6-5, 195, Senior

*1984 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Offense*

QB-----Dan Gall-Leigh, 6-0, 180, Senior

Back---Darwin Snyder-Winnebago, 5-10, 170, Junior…..(1,874 yards)

Back---Matt Downey-Anselmo-Merna, 5-19, 165, Senior…..(1,928 yards)

End----Scott Johns-Nemaha Valley, 6-3, 185, Senior

End----Randy Oltman-Adams, 6-1, 160, Senior

Guard-Kirk Metzger-Bancroft, 6-2, 210, Senior

Guard-Paul Mundil-Leigh, 6-3, 237, Senior*

Center-Kevin Kolscheen-Pleasanton, 6-5, 232, Senior

Kicker--Kip Wehrman-Arnold, 5-10, 180, Senior…(1,417 yards)

*1984 Class D-1 (Eight Man 1) Defense*

End--Jeff Bucher-Humboldt, 6-2, 210, Senior

End--Brian Sweet-Mullen, 6-2, 190, Senior

DL----Darrin Paxton-Stuart, 6-0, 185, Senior

LB----Donald Peetz-North Loup-Scotia, 5-10, 172, Senior…(1,248 yards)

LB----Marty Fehringer-Sidney St. Pats, 6-2, 195, Senior

DB----Dan Svoboda-Lawrence, 5-10, 180, Senior…(1,298 yards)

DB----Scott Hestermann-Adams, 5-8, 150, Senior…(1,117 yards)

DB----Arvid Hass-Beemer, 6-2, 170, Senior

Punter-Pete Rhode-Ansley, 6-0, 170, Senior…(1,106 yards)

*1984 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Offense*

QB-----Rich Mliner-Greeley, 6-0, 170, Junior

Back---Lynn Menke**-Marquette, 5-11, 180, Senior**…(1,472 yards)

Back---David LaBrie-Giltner, 6-0, 190, Senior…(1,866 yards)

End----Dennis Miyamoto-Whetland, 5-7, 140, Senior

End----Terry Dugan-Greeley, 5-11, 187, Senior

Guard-John Deal-Lodgepole, 5-9, 175, Junior

Guard-Thom Dodson-Giltner, 6-3, 190, Senior

Center-Bryon Casper-Hildreth, 6-1, 205, Senior

Kicker--Arjaan Kraan-Dix, 6-6, 210, Senior

*1984 Class D-2 (Eight Man 2) Defense*

End--Ken Swensen-Davenport, 6-2, 190, Senior

DL---Wayne Lienemann-Dawson-Verdon, 5-11, 197, Senior…(1,045 yards)

DL---Doug Sterkel-Nelson, 5-10, 190, Senior

LB---Doug Askey-Trumbull, 6-1, 190, Senior

LB---Randy Gartner-Giltner, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB---Les Cates-Giltner, 5-9, 160, Senior

DB---Gene Budnick-Hampton, 6-1, 165, Senior

DB---Randy Findlay-Giltner, 5-9, 160, Senior

Punter-Dan Lungrin-Wallace, 6-1, 175, Senior

Top 10 Rushers in 1984

Wes Furnau-Butte--------------------------------1.930, Junior.

Matt Downey-Anselmo-Merna-----------------1,928, Senior

Jeff Stone-Harvard--------------------------------1,877, Senior

Darwin Snyder-Winnebago---------------------1,874, Junior

David LaBrie-Giltner------------------------------1,866, Senior

Bernard Jackson-Omaha Central-------------1,818, Senior

Wes Boals-Homer---------------------------------1,814, Senior

Tracy McConnell-Chambers--------------------1,653, Senior

Keith Neal-Columbus Scotus-------------------1,670, Senior

Steve Schneider-O’Neill St. Marys------------1,663, Senior

Brian Blankenship-Lebanon Beaver Valley-1,584, Senior

