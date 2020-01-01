The Nebraska High School All-State Basketball Project - Saluting 2007

Boys basketball had six classes in 2006-07. Each class qualified eight teams for the Boys State Basketball Tournament held on March 8, 9, and 10, 2007, in Lincoln.
Classes A and B were divided into six districts with the district champions and two wild-card teams, selected on the basis of a point system, qualifying for the state tournament. Millard North and Norfolk were the wild-card teams for Class A. Ralston and Elkhorn were the Class B wild-card teams. For the fourth year in NSAA history, Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 also had two wild-card qualifiers. Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 were divided into twelve sub-districts and six districts. The winners of the district finals in each class advanced to the state tournament. The two non-district champions with the highest wild-card average received invitations to the state tournament. The Class C1 wild-card qualifiers were Pierce and Hastings St. Cecilia. Deshler and Archbishop Bergan were the C2 wild cards. In D1, Scribner-Snyder and Pleasanton received the wild cards. Clay Center and St. Edward were the D2 wild-card winners. Paid attendance: 86,861.
*Class D-2:*
Quarterfinals:
(24-0) Spencer-Naper 53, Stapleton 44 (19-3)
(20-4) Ewing 46, Clay Center 40 (19-3)
(21-2) St. Edward 89, SEM 52 (12-9)
(18-4) Wallace 50, Dodge 48 (17-6)
Semifinals:
(25-0) Spencer-Naper 35, Ewing 31 (21-4)
(22-1) St. Edward 54, Wallace 43 (19-4)
Finals:
(23-1) St. Edward 48, Spencer-Naper 42 (26-0)
D-2 Champion: St. Edward (24-1) - Head Coach: Adam Martin.
*The 2007 D-2 All-Tournament team: Jeremy Cruise-St. Edward (5-11, Sr), Evan Carlstrom-St. Edward (5-11, Sr), Brad Kayl-Spencer-Naper (6-1, Sr..), Wiley Sowle -Wallace (6-5, Sr.), Shavontae Samuels-St. Edward (6-0, Soph)
*The 2007 Class D-2 tournament scoring crown was captured by St. Edward sharpshooter Jeremy Cruise, who scored 50 points during the three day affair. (24,11,15 points). Cruise, who poured in 1,862 points during his stellar career for the Beavers, is still ranked 49th on the Nebraska high school basketball Career Scoring list.
*The 2007 Class D-2 final: A pair of 4h quarter treys by St. Edward deadeye Jeremy Cruise and 9 of 12 team free throw shooting in the period, lifted the Beavers to their first State Basketball championship ever. The St. Edward team made the most of its first appearance in the state tournament in 23 years with the 46-42 win over an undefeated Spencer-Naper squad, who led 31-28 entering the “money quarter”. Cruise led the way with 15 points, with Evan Carlstrom adding 10 more for St. Edward.
*Class D-1:*
Quarterfinals:
(22-0) Wauneta-Palisade 72, Elgin Pope John 44 (14-9)
(21-3) Scribner-Snyder 69 , Pleasanton 43 (17-3)
(21-1) Leigh 74, Freeman 55 (16-9)
(16-6) Shelby 59, Loomis 44 (19-4)
Semifinals:
(23-0) Wauneta-Palisade 86, Scribner-Snyder 50 (22-3)
(22-1) Leigh 77, Shelby 58 (17-6)
Finals:
(24-0) Wauneta-Palisade 71, Leigh 60 (23-1)
D-1: (25-0) Wauneta-Palisade; Head Coach: Dave Kuhlen
*The 2007 D-1 All-Tournament team; (Wauneta-Palisade came close to sweeping this baby) Andrew Isom**-Wauneta-Palisade (6-4, Sr.), Trevor Ridlen-Wauneta-Palisade (6-1, Sr.), Russell Ridlen-Wauneta-Palisade (6-1, Sr.), Marc Klima-Wauneta-Palisade (6-1, Sr.), John McMullin-Leigh (6-4, Sr.).
*The 2007 D-1 Tournament scoring title went to Leigh senior Jake McMullin, who was a model of consistency with his games of 23, 22 and 19 points). Jake’s three game tournament total of 64 outdistanced Wa-Pa’s Andrew Isom, who dumped in 56, improving each day with games of 17, 18 and 23 points. Lance Thorell of Loomis had the high game of the D-1 carnival with his 24 points in the opening round 59-44 loss to Shelby.
*The 2007 D-1 championship game: Wauneta-Palisade completed an unbeaten season with a 70-61 Class D-1 Championship game win over Leigh. The Broncos lost in the opening round a year ago with the same exact starting lineup, so you could figure head coach Dave Kuhlen and the boys might be prepped for this one.
Wauneta-Palisade, the highest scoring team in the state, also took great pride in their defensive play. The Broncos held Leigh to just 39% shooting from the field in the championship contest.
Andrew Isom’s 23 points led the way for Wa-Pa. Marc Klima added 21 while Leigh was paced by McMullin’s 19.
*Class C-2:*
(23-1) Ponca 84, Weeping Water 63 (17-8)
(18-4) Fremont Bergan 61, Deshler 39 (21-2)
(17-7) Oakland-Craig 56, Louisville 54 (21-2) (Overtime)
(19-4) Loup City 49, Perkins County 47 (16-4)
Semifinals:
(24-1) Ponca 58, Fremont Bergan 56 (19-4)
(18-7) Oakland-Craig 38, Loup City 29 (20-4)
Finals:
(25-1) Ponca 56, Oakland-Craig 48 (19-7)
C-2 Champion: Ponca (26-2); Head Coach: Bob Hayes.
*The 2007 C-2 All-Tournament Team was: Wes Eikmeier-Fremont Bergan (6-3, Jr), Jason Jones-Ponca (6-1, Sr.), Zach Rosenbloom-Oakland-Craig (6-5, Jr), Zach Kramper-Ponca (6-6, Sr.), Jacob Wardyn-Weeping Water (6-1, Jr).
*Class 2007 C-2 Tournament scoring title race was won by Ponca’s Jason Jones, who had one more game in the tournament than the great Wes Eikmeier of Fremont Bergan. Eikmeier exploded for 39 points in the Knights first round win over Deshler and added another 20 in the 58-56 semifinal loss to Ponca. The Bergan junior’s two day total of 59 was short of Jones three day output of 65 (36,15,14 points).
*The 2007 Class C-2 Championship game: Ponca’s blazing four guard/one post offense, coupled with a suffocating defense, was too much for Oakland-Craig. The Indians jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead, forced 24 Knights turnovers (compared to Ponca’s nine), then fought off a ten minute plus cold spell in the second half to take a 56-48 win over Oakland-Craig.
Ponca had four players hit double figures in the championship triumph, led by C-2 Tournament scoring champion Jason Jones 14 points. It was the” Zach Rosenbloom Show” for the Oakland-Craig, as the 6-5 junior poured 19 points on 6-8 shooting from the field, and 7 of 8 accuracy from the charity stripe. The talented Rosenbloom also pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked two shots in the loss. Ponca’s only regular season loss, incidentally, was to Class B Gretna.
*Class C-1*:
Quarterfinals:
(22-1) Pierce 84, Boone Central 63 (16-7)
(16-6) Ainsworth 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 45 (18-5)
(22-1) Ashland-Greenwood 62, Wahoo 45 (18-4)
(21-2) Chadron 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 47 (18-5)
Semifinals:
(17-6) Ainsworth 59, Pierce 54 (23-1)
(22-2) Chadron 54, Ashland-Greenwood 45 (23-1)
Finals:
(21-6) Ainsworth 63, Chadron 59 (23-2)
C-1 Champion: Ainsworth (22-6). Head Coach: Harlan Welch and Brian Delimont.
*The 2007 C-1 All-Tournament Team: Jesse Carr-Ainsworth (6-2, Jr.), Jeff Alcorn-Chadron (6-4, Sr.), Max Froelich-Pierce (6-4, Sr.), Brett Sapp-Ashland-Greenwood (5-11, Sr.), Michael McLeod-Ainsworth (6-7, Sr.).
*The 2007 C-1 tournament scoring crown was a heated race between Ainsworth’s high scoring Jesse Carr and Chadron’s Jeff Alcorn. Carr outscored Alcorn 22-15 in the C-1 title game to take scoring leader honors in that class with his three day output of 53. Carr needed every single point in that Saturday match to nose out Alcorn, who finished with 52.
GICC star Jake Johnson and Ainsworth’s Jered McGill each had games of 25 points to take single game output honors in the C-1 tourney.
*The 2007 C-1 championship game: The one-two punch of Jesse Carr and Michael McLeod lifted Ainsworth to the Class C-1 one title, which featured the first “Western Nebraska” matchup since Class C-1 was added in 1984. Ainsworth had to pull away in the final stanza after building a 23-12 opening quarter lead to post the 63-59 win over a determined Chadron Cardinals team.
Long range marksman Jesse Carr led the way for Ainsworth with 22 points (four three pointers), but it was the 6-7 McLeod who had the hot stroke from beyond the arc. The converted guard nailed 5 of 7 shots from long range to add 21 points in the Bulldogs first State Championship ever and it’s first appearance at the Big Dance in 54 years.
Michael McLeod, who moved to Ainsworth from Thedford two years prior, had been a skinny, 6-2 point guard working on his dribbling and ball handling skills while still playing for Thomas County Trojans. Looks like it came in handy 5 inches and 40 pounds later for the sensational senior.
*Class B:*
Quarterfinals:
(18-3) Omaha Skutt 53, Grand Island Northwest 48 (12-9)
(15-5) Scottsbluff 41, Ralston 31 (16-7)
(19-2) Beatrice 64, Omaha Roncalli 57 (13-9)
(17-4) Crete 61, Elkhorn 48 (15-5)
Semifinals:
(19-3) Omaha Skutt 66, Scottsbluff 59 (16-5)
(20-2) Beatrice 57,Crete 49, (18-4)
Finals:
(20-3) Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Beatrice 52 (21-2)
Class 2007 B Champion: Omaha Skutt Catholic (21-3). Head Coach: Jon Burt.
*The Class B All-Tournament Team: Trent Schlautman*-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-11, Sr); Mike Fox-Beatrice (6-5, Jr), John Levorson-Crete (6-4, Jr), Jake Reinders-Omaha Skutt (6-7, Jr), Tim McDonald-Scottsbluff (6-1, Soph).
*The 2007 Class B State Tournament scoring title went to Mike Fox of Beatrice, who was on his way to a sixty plus total before Skutt Catholic held him to just seven points in the championship game. Nevertheless, Mike’s tournament total of 50 was good enough to beat out Skutt’s Matt Foster, who scored 41 in three days. The defense was so prominent in the Class B tournament, that Fox’s 23 point semifinal game output against Crete was the single game high in the Class B carnival.
*The 2007 Class B final: Defending state champion Omaha Skutt, who shot 36% from the field (22% from three point range) in their first two games of the tournament, came out scorching the nets in the Championship game. The result was a 59-52 victory over Beatrice. The SkyHawks heated up to a blazing 64% shooting from the field (40% from three point range) or most of the game, even when Beatrice defenders had a hand in the shooter’s faces.
Skutt was led by Andy Morris (18 points) and all-stater Trent Schlautman (15 points), but it was the defensive work of the 6-5 Morris and 6-7 Jake Reinders on Beatrice star Mike Fox, that made the difference.
Fox, who had scored 57 points and grabbed 37 rebounds in his first two games of the tournament, was held to just 7 points in the contest. All three Beatrice losses, who finished 21-3 on the season, came at the hands of the SkyHawks. Skutt, who also finished with three losses, lost to only one instate team (Elkhorn) during the regular season.
*Class A:*
Quarterfinals:
(15-8) Creighton Prep 50, Omaha Bryan 48 (24-1)
(16-7) Omaha Central 72, Millard North 55 (16-7)
(16-9) Bellevue West 78, Norfolk 64 (19-4)
(18-6) Kearney 76, Omaha Westside 71 (19-6) (Overtime)
Semifinals:
(17-7) Omaha Central 76, Creighton Prep 54 (16-7)
(17-9) Bellevue West 85, Kearney 77 (19-6)
Finals: (18-8) Omaha Central 93, Bellevue West 85 (18-9) (Overtime)
Class A Champion: Omaha Central (19-9). Head Coach: Eric Behrens.
*The 2007 Class “A” All-Tournament Team: Antoine Young*-Bellevue West (6-0, Jr), Josh Jones*-Omaha Central (6-2, Jr), Joey Rousselle-Kearney (5-11, Sr), Jeff Allgood-Bellevue West (6-1, Jr), Todd Stessman-Creighton Prep (6-3, Sr).
*Class A Tournament scoring honors? It was the “Antoine Young Show” and how. The Bellevue West junior sharpshooter scored 27, 23 and then heated up for 39 in the T-Birds 93-85 overtime loss in the championship game to Omaha Central. Young’s three day total of 89 points was 23 points above teammate Jeff Allgood, who scored a very respectable 66 points, which included a 33 point explosion in the Bellevue West semifinal win (85-77) over Kearney.
*The 2007 Class A championship game: Omaha Central had to dig deep to grab their second consecutive Class A title. The Eagles not only had to overcome overcome the 39 point performance of Creighton recruit Antoine Young, but had to rely on three sparingly used sophomores in overtime to pull out the incredible 93-85 overtime win over Bellevue West.
Central starters Ronnell Grixby, Alex Deleon and Lorenzo Wilson all fouled out in regulation, followed by Eagles star Josh Jones, who exited with his fifth personal foul just seconds into the extra period. That left starters Ben Kline, a senior Nebraska baseball recruit, and junior Chris Griffin to work with rookies Paul Simms, Doug Knighrehm and Josh Bruning, all sophomores.
Chris Griffin came through big time, not only throughout the game, but with his critical five points in overtime. Griffin, who averaged 6.6 ppg during the season and had games of 4 and 6 points in the Eagles first two tournament games, scored 20 big ones in the championship win over the Thunderbirds. That trailed only Josh Jones, who led the Central contingent with 28.
Even more astounding was the fact that Eric Behrens crew connected on just 20-41 from the charity stripe, including 9 of 23 the final five minutes of the game. Even Kline, who shot somewhere in the 80% range all season long, could convert only 4 of 9 (44.4%) in the game.
**The 2007 All-Class, All-Tournament Team was an all Class A quintet including; Antoine Young*-Bellevue West (6-0, Jr), Josh Jones*-Omaha Central (6-2, Jr), Joey Rousselle-Kearney (5-11, Sr), Jeff Allgood-Bellevue West (6-1, Jr), Todd Stessman-Creighton Prep (6-3, Sr).
-----------------------------------------------------------
*2007 Class D-2 All-State Team*
Jeremy Cruise-St. Edward** - 5-11, Senior (20.2 ppg/5.2 rpg)
Bryson Studnicka*-Clay Center - 6-4, Senior (14.9 ppg/9.3 rpg)
Adam Broders*-Bloomfield - 6-4, Senior (18.6 ppg/11.3 rpg)
Adam Carlson -Spencer-Naper - 5-10, Senior (12.3 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Brett Kaczor-Ewing - 5-11, Sophomore (13.0 ppg/?/? rpg)
2nd Team:
Tim Sisko-Lewiston* - 6-4, Senior (15.5 ppg/8.9 rpg)
Willie Sowle-Wallace - 6-5, Senior (15.1 ppg/9.1 rpg)
Shavontae Samuels-St. Edward - 6-1, Sophomore (16.1 ppg/6.2)
Klay Kassalder-Wheeler Central - 6-4, Senior (18.0 ppg/9.0 rpg)
Michael Olberding-Falls City Sacred Heart - 6-0, Senior (17.8 ppg/7.5 rpg)
Brady Kayl-Spencer-Naper - 6-1, Senior (15.0 ppg/4.8 rpg)
*2007 Class D-1 All-State Team:
Andrew Isom*-Wauneta-Palisade - 6-4, Senior (16.0 ppg/6.5 rpg)
Lance Thorell*-Loomis - 6-1, Senior (18.9 ppg/5.1 rpg)
Casey Beck-Scribner-Snyder - 6-4, Senior (17.7 ppg/12.6 rpg)
Marc Klima-Wauneta-Palisade- 6-1, Senior (15.2 ppg/8.1 rpg)
Marc Messersmith-Winside - 6-7, Senior (29.8 ppg/11.2 rpg)
2nd Team:
Trevor Ridlen-Wauneta-Palisade - 6-1, Senior (13.4 ppg/5.6 rpg
Russell Ridlen-Wauneta-Palisade - 6-1, Senior (13.7 ppg/3.9 rpg)
Matt Gillispie-Shelby - 5-10, Senior (12.6 ppg/3.3 rpg)
Kendal Bender-Humphrey St. Francis - 6-3, Junior (15.4 ppg/4.8 rpg)
Jake McMullin-Leigh - 6-4, Senior (16.0 ppg/8.0 rpg)
*2007 Class C-2 All-State Team*
Wes Eikmeier*-Fremont Bergan - 6-3, Junior (25.9 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Zane Abner-Atkinson West Holt - 6-4, Senior (18.9 ppg/9.4 rpg)
Tyler Peterson-Louisville - 5-11, Senior (17.7 ppg/3.0 rpg)
Joel Haverman-Weeping Water - 6-2, Junior (18.4 ppg/3.0 rpg)
Jason Jones-Ponca - 6-1, Senior (16.6 ppg/4.0 rpg)
2nd Team:
Kevin Zoz-Elmwood-Murdock - 6-0, Junior (18.4 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Lance Wilson-Perkins County - 6-4, Senior (16.0 ppg/12.0 rpg)
Ned Goertzen-Heartland (Henderson) - 6-2, Junior (16.0 ppg/4.6 rpg)
Marcus Bender-High Plains - 6-7, Junior (16.1 ppg/10.0 rpg)
Kurtis Charling-Oakland-Craig - 6-5, Senior (14.6 ppg/9.6 rpg)
Where Are They Now? - *Wes Eikmeier, MBA is currently a law clerk for Jardine, Logan & O’Brien P.L.L.P. in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you are wondering what a law clerk does? In common laymen’s terms, it is a lawyer that provides direct assistance and counsel to a judge in making legal determinations and in writing opinions by researching issues before the court. MBA is a Masters of Business degree, which means Mr Eikmeier could teach law if he wished with this degree.
Translation….Mr. Eikmeier is doing very well for himself these days.
*2007 Class C-1 All-State Team*
Jesse Carr*-Ainsworth - 6-1, Junior (23.2 ppg/6.2 rpg)
Max Froelich-Pierce - 6-4, Senior (18.0 ppg/5.0 rpg)
Jake Johnson*-Grand Island Central Catholic - 6-3, Senior (18.5 ppg/6.0 rpg)
Greg Sohl-Wahoo - 6-0, Senior (17.0 ppg/2.8 rpg)
Justin Heng-Norfolk Catholic - 6-3, Senior (26.7 ppg/8.0 rpg)
2nd Team:
Ben Shanahan-Wahoo - 6-6, Senior (14.4 ppg/10.4 rpg)
Scott Hrabik-Syracuse - 6-2, Senior (15.7 ppg/3.0 rpg)
Eric Koehlmoos-Pierce - 6-0, Sophomore (14.0 ppg/3.0 rpg)
Sam Blake-Centennial - 6-6, Senior (16.0 ppg/8.7 rpg)
Cody Roes-Chadron - 6-2, Junior (14.2 ppg/8.6 rpg)
*2007 Class B All-State Team*
Mike Fox-Beatrice -6-3, Junior (15.2 ppg/10.7 rpg)
John Levorson*-Crete - 6-4, Junior (15.6 ppg/4.4)
Trent Schlautman*-Omaha Skutt -5-10, Senior (11.7 ppg/2.0 rpg)
Tyler Weatherholt-Seward - 6-2, Senior (19.4 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Evan Lambrecht-Elkhorn - 6-8, Senior (13.5 ppg/7.4 rpg)
2nd Team:
Tim McDavid-Scottsbluff -6-1, Sophomore (14.1 ppg/6.9 rpg)
Greg Smith-Ralston - 6-3, Sophomore (15.0 ppg/6.0 rpg)
John Goodwin-Holdrege - 6-0, Senior (12.4 ppg/3.2 rpg)
Max Foster-Omaha Skutt - 6-, Senior (14.0 ppg/3.7 rpg)
Andrew Palmer-Waverly - 6-2, Junior (15.0 ppg/4.0 rpg)
*2007 Class A All-State Team:
Josh Jones*-Omaha Central - 6-1, Junior (18.0 ppg/6.0 rpg)
Antoine Young*-Bellevue West - 6-0, Junior (20.6 ppg/3.1 rpg)
Mitch Albers-Papillion La Vista - 6-4, Senior (23.6 ppg/4.5 rpg)
Dijon Smith-Omaha Bryan - 6-8, Senior (12.7 ppg/9.5 rpg)
Wendell Faines-Lincoln Northeast - 6-8, Senior (17.0 ppg/10.3 rpg)
2nd Team:
Ben Kline-Omaha Central - 6-2, Senior (12.0 ppg/5.0 rpg)
JC Hall-Omaha Bryan - 6-0, Senior (15.5 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Kenny Neelon-Omaha Westside - 6-0, Senior (16.1 ppg/3.9 rpg)
LC Doss-Omaha Benson - 6-0, Senior (15.5 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Ben Shively-Norfolk - 6-3, Senior (18.3 ppg/4.9 rpg)
Where Are They Now? - *Antoine Young is an assistant basketball coach at University Nebraska/Kearney, joining the staff in 2018.
*Mitch Albers is currently an assistant coach under Dan Moore at Papillion LV. You may recall, Albers averaged 18.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.1 assists/game and one steal a contest during his sparkling four year career at UNO from 2008/2011. Mitch scored in double figures in 37 straight games at one point during that career.
*2007 Super-State 1st Team:
Josh Jones*-Omaha Central - 6-1, Junior (18.0 ppg/6.0 rpg)
Antoine Young*-Bellevue West - 6-0, Junior (20.6 ppg/3.1 rpg)
Mitch Albers-Papillion La Vista - 6-4, Senior (23.6 ppg/4.5 rpg)
Jesse Carr*-Ainsworth - 6-1, Junior (23.2 ppg/6.2 rpg)
Wes Eikmeier*-Fremont Bergan - 6-3, Junior (25.9 ppg/3.5 rpg)
*2007 Super-State 2nd Team:
Dijon Smith-Omaha Bryan - 6-8, Senior (12.7 ppg/9.5 rpg)
Ben Shively-Norfolk - 6-3, Senior (18.3 ppg/4.9 rpg)
Wendell Faines-Lincoln Northeast - 6-8, Senior (17.0 ppg/10.3 rpg)
LC Doss-Omaha Benson - 6-0, Senior (15.5 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Kenny Neelon-Omaha Westside - 6-0, Senior (16.1 ppg/3.9 rpg)
*2007 Super-State 3rd Team:
JC Hall-Omaha Bryan - 6-0, Senior (15.5 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Mike Fox-Beatrice -6-3, Junior (15.2 ppg/10.7 rpg)
John Levorson*-Crete - 6-4, Junior (15.6 ppg/4.4)
Tyler Weatherholt-Seward - 6-2, Senior (19.4 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Tyler Peterson-Louisville - 5-11, Senior (17.7 ppg/3.0 rpg)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2007 NSAA Record Entries (These are current figures as of January 1, 2020)
Most Points, Career
Jeremy Cruse-St. Edward - 1,862 (49th)
Marcus Messermith-Winside - 1,705
Three Point Goals, Career
Jeremy Cruse-St. Edward - 262 (10th)
Justin Heng-Norfolk Catholic - 117
Three Point Goals, Career
Justin Heng-Norfolk Catholic - 96 (9th)
Jeremy Cruise-St. Edward - 84 (38th)
Eric Ehman-Heartland - 77
Jesse Carr-Ainsworth - 77 (Jr.)
Joe Haveman-Weeping Water - 72
Three Point Goals, Game
Eric Ehman-Heartland - 9
Three Point Goals by a Team, Game
Ainsworth - 19 (4th)
Three Point Goals by a Team, Season
Weeping Water - 178
St. Edward - 172
**Losing Streaks Broken in 2007**
Feel good category here.
*Niobrara broke a 57 game losing streak, 7th longest ever, when they edge Wausa 49-47 on January, 2007 in the consolation game of the Wausa Invitational Tournament.
*Elkhorn Valley halted a 54 game losing streak (8th longest) when they bested Humphrey High 44-42 on January 16, 2007.
