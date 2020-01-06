The Nebraska High School All-State Basketball Project - Saluting 2008

Class A was divided into seven districts with the district champions and one wild-card team, selected on the basis of a point system, qualifying for the state tournament. Omaha Creighton Prep was the wild-card team for Class A. Class B was divided into six districts with the district champions and two wild-card teams, selected on the basis of a point system, qualifying for the state tournament.
Gretna and Lincoln Pius X were the Class B wild-card teams. For the fifth year in NSAA history, Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 also had two wild-card qualifiers. Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 were divided into twelve sub-districts and six districts. The winners of the district finals in each class advanced to the state tournament. The two non-district champions with the highest wild-card average received invitations to the state tournament.
The Class C1 wild-card qualifiers were Minden and Wisner-Pilger. Grand Island Central Catholic and Heartland were the C2 wild cards. In D1, Mead and Palmer received the wild cards. Bruning-Davenport and Hampton were the D2 wild-card winners. The NSAA also implemented third-place games, pairing the two teams losing in the semifinal round. Paid attendance: 95,483.
*Class D-2:*
Bruning-Davenport (Fred Kluck), Ewing (Greg Appleby), Falls City Sacred Heart (Doug Goltz), Hampton (Jerry Eickhoff), O’Neill St. Marys (Gary Chvala), Pleasanton (Randy Bauer), Potter-Dix (Jess Buller), St. Edward (Aaron Martin).
Quarterfinals:
(23-2) Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Potter-Dix 36 (13-8)
(20-3) O’Neill St. Marys 48, Ewing 46 (24-0)
(22-1) Pleasanton 62, St. Edward 48 (20-3)
(19-4) Hampton 45, Bruning-Davenport 44 (20-5)
Semifinals:
(24-2) Falls City Sacred Heart 54, O’Neill St. Marys 53 (21-3)
(23-1) Pleasanton 62, Hampton 56 (20-4)
Finals:
(25-2) Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Pleasanton 54 (24-1)
D-2 Champion: Falls City Sacred Heart (26-2) - Head Coach: Doug Goltz.
3rd Place Game - (20-5) Hampton 58, O’Neill St. Marys 35 (21-4)
*The 2008 D-2 All-Tournament team: Caleb Pokorny-Falls City Sacred Heart (6-2, Sr), Elijah Zweiner-Pleasanton (6-7, Sr), Dylan Bamesberger-Hampton (6-0, Sr..), Joe Santo-Falls City Sacred Heart (5-10, Jr.), Shavontae Samuels-St. Edward (6-0, Sr)
*The 2008 Class D-2 tournament scoring crown went to Pleasanton 6-7 post man Eli Zweiner, who dropped in 60 points during the three day tournament (16, 22, 22 points). Zweiner outscored Sacred Heart’s Caleb Pokorny 22-12 in the D-2 final to finish nine points better than the Irish all-stater when the Big Dance was in the books.
St. Edward star Shavonte Samuels scorched the nets for 35 points in the Beavers opening round loss to Pleasanton, posting the best individual scoring performance during Class D-2 tournament.
*The 2008 Class D-2 final: Falls City Sacred Heart overcame an ankle injury to leading scorer Caleb Pokorny, who left the game with 59.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Instead of surrendering a 44-38 lead over 2nd rated Pleasanton, Sacred Heart starter Bryce Ebel stepped up with a three point basket from the right corner to close out the third stana.
A minute and a half later, Ebel converted a traditional three point play to expand the Irish lead to 50-38. Pleasanton never got closer than ten points the rest of the way as the 4th ranked Irish secured their 8th state championship since 1988.
*Milestone* Hampton’s head coach Jerry Eickhoff certainly benefited from the newly added state tournament third place game. The Coaching Legend became the winningest coach in Nebraska high school basketball history when his Hawks team defeated O’Neill St. Marys 58-35. Eikmeier notched career win number 629 to surpass the mark held by longtime Spalding Academy coach Ed Colleran.
At the time, Coach Eickhoff’s career record stood at 629-222.
*Class D-1:*
Callaway (Jarod Rush), Fremont Bergan (Chris Paulsen), Hayes Center (Louis Cuellar), Humphrey St. Francis (Eric Kessler), Kenesaw (Craig Schnitzler), Mead (PJ Quinn), Palmer (Matt Koehler), West Boyd (Jim Carlson).
Quarterfinals:
(24-0) Fremont Bergan 79, Kenesaw 47 (14-7)
(19-3) Mead 56 , Palmer 46 (20-3)
(22-1) Hayes Center 90, Callaway 54 (15-4)
(21-2) Humphrey St. Francis 40, West Boyd 29 (20-4)
Semifinals:
(25-0) Fremont Bergan 51, Mead 39 (20-3)
(22-2) Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hayes Center 57 (23-1) (Overtime)
Finals:
(26-0) Fremont Bergan 56, Humphrey St. Francis 43 (23-2)
D-1: (27-0) Fremont Bergan; Head Coach: Chris Paulson
3rd Place Game - (23-2) Hayes Center 61, Mead 46 (20-4)
*The 2008 D-1 All-Tournament team; Wes Eikmeier*-Fremont Bergan (6-3, Sr), Kendal Bender-Humphrey St. Francis (6-3, Sr.), Levi Tyan-Hayes Center (6-0, Sr.), Eric Johnson-Mead (6-1, Jr.), Randy Foltz-Humphrey St. Francis (6-0, Sr.).
*The 2008 D-1 Tournament scoring title went to Iowa State recruit Wes Eikmeier, who broke at least two records I can recall. The senior sensation saved his best for the Devaney Sports Center when he laid 43 points on a fine Humphrey St. Francis team in the Knights 56-43 win in the championship game.
The 43 points erased a 41 point performance by Culbertson’s Brian Wilson in an 82-77 loss to Johnson-Brock back in 1997. The BIG one was Eikmeier’s three day total of 107 points (29, 35, 43 points) ironically eclipsing the old mark of 95 set by Ken Sander of Humphrey St. Francis, set in 1990.
Wes Eikmeier was one of the finest players I saw back in that day below Class A. To this day, Eikmeier is ranked 11th on the Nebraska high school basketball Career scoring list (2,195 points)
*The 2008 D-1 championship game: I remember seeing this game and wondering why St. Francis could not slow down Bergan’s Wes Eikmeier. Well, the simple explanation is that the Knights fabulous, “once in a lifetime” small school athlete was simply that skilled.
Eikmeier’s scored 43 of Archbishop Bergan’s 56 points. That 43 total represents 78% of the Knights points in the 56-43 victory. That also equals St. Francis point total for the game as a team.
Now, we’re not talking about Chris Paulsen’s Bergan team playing a game against the Sisters of the Poor. This was a Class D-1 State Championship matchup against a Humphrey St.Francis squad with one of the most storied basketball (as well as football) histories in the sport.
I’m not thrilled with the term “One Man Show”, but if it ever came close to being accurate, this would be the game you could use it.
Wes Eikmeier was so dominating in this title game, that the sensational senior scored 24 of Bergan’s first 26 points by going 10 of 15 from the field. Meanwhile, Eikmeier’s teammates were so ice cold they could get 1 of 13 shots to go through the Devaney cylinder.
Much to St. Francis super coach Eric Kessler, the Flyers pulled to within 39-36 early in the 4th quarter, but some smothering defense by the Knights ended up forcing 24 second half turnovers and 6 of 19 shooting aided Eikmeier and the boys to pull away to the 13 point victory.
Here is Eikmeier’s history making offensive stat line for the game; 5-11 from three point distance (15 points), 11 of 11 from inside the arc (22 points) and 6 of 11 from the charity stripe (6 points).
*Class C-2:*
Deshler (Ryan Hogue), Elmwood-Murdock (Terry Warner), GICC (Bill Gavers), Heartland (Joe Lundstrom), Oakland-Craig (Aaron Meyer), Perkins County (Larry Pritchett), Ponca (Bob Hayes), Ravenna (Paul Beranek).
(23-1) Ravenna 69, Perkins County 57 (13-9)
(15-7) Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Desher 32 (22-1)
(21-2) Ponca 55, Oakland-Craig 41 (16-8)
(20-3) Elmwood-Murdock 45, Heartland (Henderson) 41 (19-3)
Semifinals:
(16-7) Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Ravenna 48 (24-1)
(21-3) Elmwood-Murdock 38, Ponca 29 (22-2)
Finals:
(22-3) Elmwood-Murdock 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 48 (17-7)
C-2 Champion: Elmwood-Murdock (26-2); Head Coach: Terry Warner.
3rd Place Game - (24-2) Ravenna 65, Ponca 55 (22-3)
*The 2008 C-2 All-Tournament Team was: Kevin Zoz-Elmwood-Murdock (6-0, Sr), Trent Schrader-Elmwood-Murdock (6-1, Jr.), Spencer Fahey-GICC (6-0, Jr), Adam Mingus-Ravenna (5-11, Jr.), Greg Nissen-Ravenna (6-6, Sr).
*Class 2008 C-2 Tournament scoring title was shared by Greg Nissen of Ravenna and Trent Schrader of state champion Elmwood-Murdock. Both players racked up 49 points during the three day affair with Ravenna’s Nissen benefiting from the newly installed third place game.
Schrader was huge in the Knights 38-29 semifinal win over Ponca with his 23 big ones. That, my friends, is 60% of Elmwood-Mudock’s total point output in that baby.
*The 2008 Class C-2 Championship game: Elmwood-Murdock’s 56-48 victory over traditionally defensive minded GICC was magnified by the fact the Knights scored on more than 60% of their possessions. The big stage at Devaney did nothing to freak out Elmwood-Murdock, whose combined population at that time was 859 compared to Grand Island’s 48,824.
While GICC was playing teams like 2008 Class B champion Beatrice, C-1 king Hastings St. Cecilia, Boys Town, Lincoln Christian and Wahoo, many assumed the Knights were feasting on D-1 and D-2 programs all regular season, but that simply was not the case. E-M played only a quartet of Class D teams during the regular season and the combined record of three of those teams, Falls City Sacred Heart (23-2/2008 Class D-2 champion), Mead (19-3) and Freeman (16-7) was 58-12.
Long story short, Terry Warner’s Knights were not intimidated and outscored the Crusaders in three out of the four quarters while taking only 29 shots from the field compared to GICC’s 44. But it was Elmwood-Murdock’s ability to drive to the basket and draw the foul, plus some timely thee pointers, that spelled the difference in the game.
The Knights converted 18 of 26 free throws for the game and rode the 3rd quarter and early 4th stanza three pointers from Kevin “The Wizard of” Zoz, Jon Luetchens, Matt Novak and Tyler Schmale. The real demoralizer for Bill Gavers GICC crew was the three point bank shot by Novak late in the third. I recall thinking at the time that any number of E-M players could pull the trigger on a long distance shot from 35 feet away with their eyes closed and drain it.
You know what I thought about this 2008 Elmwood-Murdock team’s ability not to fold under the Big Lights? FOOTBALL. The Knights had qualified for the state football post season play eight of the previous season before the Knights even hit the hardwoods in 2007/2008. Those boys knew how to win on the gridiron and did the same on the hardwoods.
*Class C-1*:
Bennington (Larry Klaus), Boys Town (Tom Krehbiel), Chadron (Craig Nobiling), Hastings St. Cecilia (Rob Kober), Lincoln Lutheran (Joel Stoltenow), Minden (Dave Mroczek), Pierce (Mike Emory), Wisner-Pilger (Marty Gilson).
Quarterfinals:
(23-0) Pierce 49, Boys Town 40 (21-5)
(20-2) Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 44 (17-4)
(19-2) Chadron 50, Lincoln Lutheran 36 (11-10)
(23-0) Bennington 69, Wisner-Pilger 62 (23-1)
Semifinals:
(21-2) Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Pierce 36 (24-0)
(24-0) Bennington 55, Chadron 44 (20-2)
Finals:
(22-2) Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Bennington 43 (25-0)
C-1 Champion: Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3). Head Co-Coaches: Rob Kober/Mike Allsman
3rd Place - (24-1) Pierce 49, Chadron 44 (20-3)
*The 2007 C-1 All-Tournament Team: Jake Hamburger-Hastings St. Cecilia (6-3, Jr.), Blake Wright-Hastings St. Cecilia (6-3, Jr.), Denver Klaus-Bennington (6-3, Jr.), Elliott Eliason-Chadron (6-11, Soph), Jacob Wolslager-Pierce (6-5, Jr.).
*The 2008 C-1 tournament scoring crown went to Bennington’s Denver Klaus, who linked games of 15, 19 and 11 points together to reach the top mark of 45 points. Denver’s 45 points were three better than Pierce junior Jacob Wolslager (21, 13, 8).
Now, talk about winning the scoring title and losing the battle, Hastings St. Cecilia beat Denver Klaus and his Bennington team, 50-43 in the C-1 finals. You know who the Bluehawks leading scorer was? It was Jake Hamburger, who scored 29 points during the three day stint in Lincoln including just two points in the championship game to lead St. Cecilia. No “I” in Team” for that Bluehawk bunch in 2008.
Do you suppose Mr. Klaus would trade that C-1 tournament scoring crown for a state championship?
*The 2008 C-1 championship game: In all my years of watching high school sports, I cannot recall a team that endured a coaching change mid-season and still won a state championship. St. Cecilia did it in 2008, and while we will not get into the details, it is still a rare occurrence indeed.
The rugged Bluehawks, whose physical style many feared even on the basketball court, finally overcame a stout Bennington defense to make a run in the 4th quarter to seal the win. The Bluehawks crushing man to man defense led to the previously undefeated Badgers shooting just 26% from the field, while forcing 14 turnovers.
For my money, it was Riley Nikkila who made a big difference in this C-1 championship game with his 8 points, 4 assists and three steals. That stat line will not knock your socks off, but in a defensive battle where points are at a premium, Nikkila’s performance was huge.
Blake Wright actually led St. Cecilia with 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Dalton Sealey followed with 11 points.
*Class B:*
Alliance (Michael Baker), Beatrice (Jim Weeks), Elkhorn (Alex Bahe), Gretna (Brad Feeken), Lincoln Pius X (Ray Forycki), McCook (Tim Garcia), Omaha Skutt (Jon Burt), York (Dan Malleck).
Quarterfinals:
(15-6) Elkhorn 44, Omaha Skutt 42 (20-5)
(15-6) Lincoln Pius X 52, Alliance 49 (13-10)
(18-3) Beatrice 48, York 40 (13-8)
(17-6) Gretna 44, McCook 43 (15-5) (Overtime)
Semifinals:
(16-6) Elkhorn 50, Lincoln Pius X 38 (16-6)
(19-3) Beatrice 40,Gretna 37, (18-6)
Finals:
(20-3) Beatrice 39, Elkhorn 36 (17-6)
Class 2008 B Champion: Beatrice (21-3). Head Coach: Jim Weeks.
3rd Place - (18-7) Gretna 52, Lincoln Pius X 47 (16-7)
*The Class B All-Tournament Team: Mike Fox*-Beatrice (6-5, Sr), Jake Reinders*-Omaha Skutt (6-8, Sr), Josh Lynch-Elkhorn, (6-8, Sr), Trent Miller-Gretna (6-1, Jr), Trent Menke-Beatrice (5-10, Soph).
*The 2008 Class B State Tournament scoring title went to Trent Miller of Gretna, who scored 47 points in the tournament (20, 17, 10 points). Miller nosed out Pius X dandy Joe Pleskac, who scored 12, 13 and 21 points to total 45. Trent Miller’s First Round game of 20 points versus McCook in overtime was the high point output during the entire Class B state tournament.
*The 2008 Class B final: How do you score 5 points in the 4th quarter with no field goals, and still win a Class B championship? Only three coaches I know of could pull this off. Jim Weeks, Bill Gavers or Larry Ribble. And Jim Weeks comment after his Beatrice team lulled the Devaney Sports Center to sleep during his 39-36 win over Elkhorn?
“You play to win, don’t you?” Well said Jimmy.
Orangemen all-stater Mike Fox was the hero at the end, sinking a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left in the game, then intercepting a last second full court pass to seal the Class B championship, the third for Beatrice since 1998.
Ironically, it was Fox who struggled from the field with a 3 for 16 shooting night. Even though he led the Orangemen in scoring, it was Justin Wittier who achieved shooting perfection in the game, going 2 fo 2 from the field and 5 for 5 from the charity stripe.
Josh Lynch had a monster game for Elkhorn in a losing cause, nailing 6 of his 7 shots from the field and 6 of 8 tosses from the free throw line for a total of 18 points. The dude scored half of his teams points.
*Class A:*
Bellevue East (Jason Ryan), Bellevue West (Doug Woodard), Creighton Prep (Josh Luedke), Kearney (Scott Steinbrook), Lincoln High (Russ Uhing), Omaha Benson (Tyler Cerveny), Omaha Central (Eric Behrens), Ralston (Bill Heard).
Quarterfinals:
(16-9) Bellevue East 60, Ralston 56 (21-2)
(19-4) Lincoln High 63, Creighton Prep 57 (21-2)
(23-2) Bellevue West 74, Omaha Benson 54 (16-7)
(22-3) Omaha Central 56, Kearney 43 (18-6)
Semifinals:
(17-9) Bellevue East 57, Lincoln High 45 (20-4)
(23-3) Omaha Central 80, Bellevue West 66 (24-2)
Finals:
(24-3) Omaha Central 59, Bellevue East 58 (18-9)
Class A Champion: Omaha Central (25-3). Head Coach: Eric Behrens. (3rd Straight)
3rd Place - (24-3) Bellevue West 78, Lincoln High 77 (20-5)
*The 2008 Class “A” All-Tournament Team: Antoine Young**-Bellevue West (6-0, Sr), Josh Jones**-Omaha Central (6-2, Sr), Jarrell Crayton-Bellevue East (6-6, Sr), Chris Griffin-Omaha Central (5-11, Sr), James Futch-Bellevue East (5-8, Sr).
*Class A Tournament scoring honors? If you guessed Antoine Young or Josh Jones, you would hear the descending trombone tones of the game show “The Price is Right”, indicating a wrong answer. No, the star of the Big Boy class was Bellevue East’s 6-6 senior Jarrell Crayton, who was nothing short of sensational for three days.
Crayton scored 26 against Ralston in the opening round, 21 in the Chieftains 47-35 semifinal win over Lincoln High, then another 26 in the title game loss to Omaha Central. Jarrell outscored Central stud Josh Jones 26-21 in that championship tilt, making him thirteen points better than the Eagles star for the tournament.
Lincoln High’s Josh Riser’s 50 points was a distant third behind Crayton’s 73 and Jones 60 total points. That’s how excellent Jarrell Crayton was in that 2008 Class A tournament.
*The 2008 Class A championship game: Free throws were the difference in a game that saw Omaha Central hold off a late Bellevue East rally to notch a rare third straight Class A state championship. Bellevue East was an ice cold 6 of 19 from the stripe for the contest, including 6 of 13 in the final quarter.
Still, it took a smart call by Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens to preserve the victory in the waning moments of the ball game. Leading 59-56 with 7 seconds left in the contest, Bellevue East had possession of the ball, but with NO time outs. Behrens, knowing that the Chieftains had attempted only 9 shots from beyond the arc the entire contest (making just two), figured they would go straight to Jarrell Crayton, who already had 24 points.
The Omaha Central wizard told his defense just to make a ring around the arc to prevent the three point shot, and give them an open lane to make an uncontested layup. It was, in essence, a “three point zone”, forcing Crayton to take the easy layup. If the Chieftains missed the layup, Behrens instructed his team not to touch the ball.
Behrens strategy worked like a charm, Crayton did indeed make the layup, so Omaha Central’s Josh Jones simply inbounded the pass and the Eagles ran the remaining six seconds off the clock to gain the victory and their
**The 2008 All-Class, All-Tournament Team; Antoine Young**-Bellevue West (6-0, Sr), Josh Jones**-Omaha Central (6-2, Sr), Jarrell Crayton-Bellevue East (6-6, Sr), Mike Fox*-Beatrice (6-5, Sr), Wes Eikmeier*-Fremont Bergan (6-3, Sr).
*****************************************************
*2008 Class D-2 All-State Team*
Shavontae Samuels**-St. Edward - 6-1, Senior (27.7 ppg/10.9 rpg)
Austin Kaczor-Ewing - 6-4, Sophomore (16.2 ppg/8/6 rpg)
Dwayne Wall-Hampton-Hampton - 6-1, Junior (14.2 ppg/8.2 rpg)
Seth Wendt-Leigh - 6-3, Senior (21.3 ppg/7.0 rpg)
Caleb Pokorny -Falls City Sacred Heart - 6-2, Senior (13.7 ppg/4.3 rpg)
2nd Team:
Brent Houchin-Bruning-Davenport - 6-6, Junior (14.0 ppg/10.0 rpg)
Elijah Zwiener -Pleasanton - 6-7, Senior (15.8 ppg/10.7 rpg)
Zach Sibbel-O’Neill St. Marys - 6-3, Junior (19.3 ppg/12.0)
Brett Kaczor*-Ewing - 5-11, Junior (11.0 ppg/4.2 rpg)
Austin Renfro-Hitchcock County - 6-5, Senior (12.0 ppg/6.1 rpg)
*2008 Class D-1 All-State Team:
Wes Eikmeier**-Fremont Bergan - 6-3, Senior (31.1 ppg/3.7 rpg)
Kendal Bender*-Humphrey St. Francis - 6-3, Senior (10.5 ppg/4.5 rpg)
Bryon Mahlberg-Elwood - 6-1, Senior (26.3 ppg/7.7 rpg)
Neil Kilchriste-Palmer- 6-2, Senior (21.6 ppg/11.0 rpg)
Delmar Parker-Omaha Nation - 6-2, Junior (19.5 ppg/8.5 rpg)
2nd Team:
Levi Tyan-Hayes Center - 6-1, Senior (13.0 ppg/3.0 rpg
Ryan Busboom-Freeman - 6-0, Junior (15.7 ppg/4.7 rpg)
Derek Snyder-Burwell - 6-1, Junior (19.0 ppg/10.7 rpg)
Matt Gohl-Hayes Center - 6-3, Junior (12.0 ppg/9.0 rpg)
Trevor Stickels-Kenesaw - 6-0, Senior (14.3 ppg/6.0 rpg)
*2008 Class C-2 All-State Team*
Kevin Zoz*-Elmwood-Murdock - 6-0, Senior (18.0 ppg/3.0 rpg)
Jens Scholl-Deshler - 6-4, Senior (21.2 ppg/10.9 rpg)
Zach Rosenboom*-Oakland-Craig - 6-6, Senior (19.0 ppg/10.7 rpg)
Spencer Fahey-Grand Island Central Catholic - 6-0, Junior (18.4 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Greg Nissen-Ravenna - 6-6, Senior (14.7 ppg/7.0 rpg)
Porter Birtell-Lutheran High Northeast, 6-7, Senior (2.2 ppg/10.3 rpg)
2nd Team:
Ned Goertzen**-Heartland (Henderson) - 6-2, Senior (17.3 ppg/5.2 rpg)
Marcus Bender*-High Plains - 6-7, Senior (18.5 ppg/12.5 rpg)
Alex Knobbe-West Point Central Catholic - 6-4, Senior (17.8 ppg/8.3)
Delayne Bohac-East Butler - 6-4, Senior (17.9/7.8 rpg)
Brent Smith-Ponca -5-10, Senior (16.9 ppg/?.? rpg)
*2008 Class C-1 All-State Team*
Jesse Carr**-Ainsworth - 6-1, Senior (24.0 ppg/6.5 rpg)
Eric Koehlmoos*-Pierce - 6-0, Junior (14.7 ppg/3.7 rpg)
Michael Lang-O’Neill - 6-5, Senior (18.0 ppg/?./? rpg)
Mychael McClure-Wisner-Pilger - 6-5, Senior (14.8 ppg/10.4 rpg)
Isaiah Gandy-Boys Town - 6-2, Junior (12.3 ppg/3.0 rpg)
2nd Team:
Elliott Eliason-Chadron - 6-11, Sophomore (12.8 ppg/9.7 rpg)
Jake Hamburger-Hastings St. Cecilia - 6-3, Junior (14.7 ppg/3.3 rpg)
Denver Klaus-Bennington - 6-3, Junior (15.4 ppg/4.7 rpg)
Mitch Liberty-Falls City - 6-5, Senior (18.4 ppg/6.1 rpg)
Justin Kosmicki-Johnson County Central - 6-1, Sophomore (20.2 ppg/3.5 rpg)
*2008 Class B All-State Team*
Mike Fox*-Beatrice -6-5, Senior (15.8 ppg/9.5 rpg)
John Levorson**-Crete - 6-4, Senior (16.6 ppg/7.6)
Jake Reinders-Omaha Skutt - 6-8, Senior (14.0 ppg/7.1 rpg)
Andrew Palmer*-Waverly - 6-2, Senior (16.0 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Josh Lynch-Elkhorn - 6-8, Senior (15.2 ppg/12.1 rpg)
2nd Team:
Tyler Boness-Alliance -6-7, Senior (21.1 ppg/6.5 rpg)
Joe Pleskac-Lincoln Pius X - 5-10, Senior (12.8 ppg/2.0 rpg)
Trent Miller-Gretna - 6-1, Junior (9.0 ppg/5.0 rpg)
Cory Gaston-McCook - 6-3, Senior (15.0 ppg/6.0 rpg)
Tyler Evans-Waverly - 6-1, Sophomore (16.5 ppg/3.1 rpg)
*2008 Class A All-State Team:
Josh Jones**-Omaha Central - 6-2, Senior (19.8 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Antoine Young**-Bellevue West - 6-0, Senior (17.3 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Jarrell Crayton-Bellevue East - 6-6, Junior (18.0 ppg/11.0 rpg)
Jeff Allgood-Bellevue West - 6-1, Senior (15.2 ppg/2.9 rpg)
Josh Riser-Lincoln High - 5-10, Senior (16.6 ppg/3.8 rpg)
2nd Team:
Kendall Wehrle-Papillion La Vista South - 6-4, Senior (18.5 ppg/7.7 rpg)
Nick Schleich-Lincoln Southeast - 6-0, Senior (16.6 ppg/2.3 rpg)
Greg Smith-Ralston - 6-6, Junior (18.5 ppg/7.1 rpg)
Zane Hinkel-Creighton Prep - 6-3, Senior (10.1 ppg/6.9 rpg)
Matt Harmon-Creighton Prep - 6-5, Senior (12.9 ppg/5.5 rpg)
*2008 Super-State 1st Team:
Josh Jones**-Omaha Central - 6-2, Senior (19.8 ppg/3.5 rpg)
Antoine Young**-Bellevue West - 6-0, Senior (17.3 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Jarrell Crayton-Bellevue East - 6-6, Junior (18.0 ppg/11.0 rpg)
Wes Eikmeier**-Fremont Bergan - 6-3, Senior (31.1 ppg/3.7 rpg)
Jesse Carr**-Ainsworth - 6-1, Senior (24.0 ppg/6.5 rpg)
*2008 Super-State 2nd Team:
Jeff Allgood-Bellevue West - 6-1, Senior (15.2 ppg/2.9 rpg)
Josh Riser-Lincoln High - 5-10, Senior (16.6 ppg/3.8 rpg)
Josh Lynch-Elkhorn - 6-8, Senior (15.2 ppg/12.1 rpg)
Mike Fox*-Beatrice -6-5, Senior (15.8 ppg/9.5 rpg)
John Levorson**-Crete - 6-4, Senior (16.6 ppg/7.6)
*2008 Super-State 3rd Team:
Jake Reinders-Omaha Skutt - 6-8, Senior (14.0 ppg/7.1 rpg)
Andrew Palmer*-Waverly - 6-2, Senior (16.0 ppg/4.0 rpg)
Kendall Wehrle-Papillion La Vista South - 6-4, Senior (18.5 ppg/7.7 rpg)
Greg Smith-Ralston - 6-6, Junior (18.5 ppg/7.1 rpg)
Eric Koehlmoos*-Pierce - 6-0, Junior (14.7 ppg/3.7 rpg)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2008 NSAA Record Entries (These are current figures as of January 1, 2020)
Most Points, Career
Wes Eikmeier-Fremont Bergan - 2,195 (11th)
Jesse Carr-Ainsworth - 2,058 (22nd)
Bryson Mahlberg-Elwood - 1,616 (125th)
Most Points, Season
Wes Eikmeier-Fremont Bergan - 840 (8th)
Most Points, Game
Wes Eikmeier-Fremont Bergan - 59 (Tied for 9th)
Three Point Goals, Career
Jesse Carr-Ainsworth - 303 (5th)
Eric Ehmen-Heartland (Henderson)- 207
Three Point Goals, Season
Jesse Carr-Ainsworth - 96 (Tied for 6th)
Jeff Allgood-Bellevue West - 87 (Tied for 12th)
Josh Jones-Omaha Central - 78 (Tied for 20th)
Connor Heise-Pender - 75 (Tied for 23rd)
Brian Cleary-Columbus - 74 (Tied for 24th)
Three Point Goals, Game
Wes Eikmeier-Fremont Bergan - 10 (Tied for 5th)
Josh Jones-Omaha Central - 10 (Tied for 5th)
Josh Jones-Omaha Central - 9 (Tied for 6th)
Three Point Goals by a Team, Game
Lincoln Southeast - 17 (Tied for 5th)
Ravenna - 15 (Tied for 7th)
Three Point Goals by a Team, Season
Ainsworth - 214 (10th)
Fremont Bergan - 200 (Tied for 19th)
Lincoln Southeast - 183 (Tied for 34th)
Papillion La Vista South - 162 (Tied for 49th)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.