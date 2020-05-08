“The Dream Race, the Hundred Meters to G.O.A T. status in Nebraska.

The Dream Race Semifinal heats are in the books and the Finals are set. I had to take an extra night to hash over numerous situations in my memory to determine the nine historic sprinters to be included in this fantasy race.
Every advancement in this Dream Race project became more difficult. When you get down to the final 18 greatest 100 meter dash runners of all time in Nebraska (in my mind, of course), the immense talents of these greats tend to start evening out and additional means of separation need to be implemented.
Remember, this competition is based on high school performances only and it is assumed these runners were at the top of their game at the time. That does not mean they were exempt from injuries, past State Track Meet fails, or runners they could never beat in the past. It’s all included as it would be in a real life setting.
Now, when you finally arrive at the final nine participants in this legendary battle, its hits you like a ton of bricks that athletes such as Mike Ockerman, Broc Howard, Ahman Green, Paul Phillips, Nate Probasco, Ronnie Doss, Calvin Jones, Eric Crouch, Eugene Littler, other greats have been eliminated. That my friends, causes sleepless nights and new means of determining who is the best.
So, in an attempt to shed some light on this subject, I have included a small capsule of each finalist and how I arrived at getting them into the Dream Race. In the end however, what I witnessed at the State Track Meet determines this elite nine. That of course, is after taking into consideration times run during the regular track season and in some cases, how they quickly developed at the college level.
First, here is a rehash of how the two semifinal heats came out:
SEMIFINAL HEAT ONE
Lane 1 - Nate Probasco-Scribner-Snyder - (competed 2000-2003)
Lane 2 - Ricky Davis-Creighton Prep - (competed 1985-1987)
Lane 3 - Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke - (competed 1980-1982) - Qualifier
Lane 4 - Paul Phillips-Omaha Central - (competed 1930-1932)
Lane 5 - Bobby Williams-Lincoln High - (competed 1959-1961) - Qualifier
Lane 6 - Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2016-2019) - Winner
Lane 7 - Roger Sayers-Omaha Central - (competed 1958-1959) - Qualifier
Lane 8 - Ahman Green-Omaha Central - (competed 1993-1995)
Lane 9 - Ronnie Doss-Omaha Benson - (competed 1991-1993)
SEMIFINAL HEAT TWO
Lane 1 - Mike Thompson-Omaha Holy Name - (competed 1971-1974)
Lane 2 - KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2015-2017) - Qualifier
Lane 3 - Broc Howard-Kearney - (competed 1996-1999)
Lane 4 - Mike Ockerman-Bellevue West - (competed 1979-1981)
Lane 5 - Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow - (competed 1958-1961) - Qualifier
Lane 6 - Terry Williams-Omaha Central - (competed 1960-1962) - Winner
Lane 7 - Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep - (competed 1974-1977) - Qualifier
Lane 8 - Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic (competed 2016-2019) - Qualifier
Lane 9 - Eugene “Red” Littler-Mitchell (competed 1935-1937)
Dream Race FINALS
Lane 1 - Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke - (competed 1980-1982)
Lane 2 - KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2015-2017)
Lane 3 - Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep - (competed 1974-1977)
Lane 4 - Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow - (competed 1958-1961)
Lane 5 - Bobby Williams-Lincoln High - (competed 1959-1961)
Lane 6 - Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2016-2019)
Lane 7 - Roger Sayers-Omaha Central - (competed 1958-1959)
Lane 8 - Terry Williams-Omaha Central - (competed 1960-1962)
Lane 9 - Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic (competed 2016-2019)
*Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke - One of only 16 sprinters to crack the :10.5 hundred meters mark. Vinson backed that up with a :10.56 at the 1982 state track meet. That time is 6th best of all-time recorded at the BIG Meet. Only the Cotton boys, Kenzo and KJ, plus Dylan Kautz have run quicker ane they are both in the Dram Race.
*KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista - Not much explanation needed here. KJ’s :10.55 electronically timed hundred meters at the 2016 state track meet stands 5th best all-time and that was during his sophomore year. The kid never had a fair shot his senior season due to injuries.
We shall never know what KJ Cotton could have pulled off had he been healthy in 2018 but I do know that Dad Curtis Cotton stated that after comparing both KJ and Kenzo when they were freshman, he couldn’t give the nod to either one as to who was the fastest. Scary.
*Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep - Honest to goodness, I still recall watching Randy Brooks sparkle like none other, on a windy, rainy day at Burke stadium in 1977. After seeing the Creighton Prep superstar run a :09.5 in the 100, a :13.4 in the 120 highs and :19.7 in the 180 low hurdles, I thought to myself “this is the fastest high school kid I have ever seen in my life”. Nobody came close to breathing on Randy Brooks that day, not even close.
After winning five Gold medals at the state track meet, Randy Brooks went on to earn a four track letters at the University of Nebraska, winning the Big Eight Indoor 60 yard high hurdles and the outdoor 110 Meter HH (1981).
*Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow - I honestly do not think the young track stars of this day or even 30 years ago, realize how incredibly strong and athletically gifted this man was in his day. It does not matter in the least in McCloughan’s case, how much bigger, stronger and faster the current greats are because Mr. McCloughan would not miss a beat keeping pace with the young studs in this Era Trust me on that statement, no ifs ands or buts about it.
You might also keep this in mind. I attended the 1962 state track meet, but cannot recall the finish of the Class B 220, a race that saw McCloughan sprint to a state record clocking of :21.4. A trusted source who did see the end of that 220, said that the Broken Bow sensation, enjoying a 10 to 12 yard lead late in the race, turned to check out someone in the stands near the conslusion of the race and let up at the end.
Let up at the end of a record setting 220 yard dash, a record that would end up lasting 51 years before being eclipsed by………….Kenzo Cotton.
*Bobby Williams-Lincoln High - Another freak of nature athlete from the past. Bobby won the famous Sprint of the Century 100 yard dash at Hastings College with his :09.5, a clocking that ked the nation at the time. Williams slammed the sprints at state his junior and senior seasons, winning three of the four All-Class Golds (the other going to McCloughan in that :21.4 two twenty).
Like Kent McCloughan, Bobby Williams wouldn’t have batted an eyelash while competing and beating most athletes of this day and age. The man was simply that good…..at everything.
*Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista - Don’t want to get into a litany here, but it is my belief that Kenzo Cotton was never 100 percent healthy at any point in his high school athletic career, despite running the fastest electronically timed 100 meters in Nebraska prep history of :10.41 (:10.403). And, that time was recorded at the 2013 state meet, Kenzo’s junior year.
If memory serves me correctly, a recurring hip injury dogged Kenzo all the way from his freshman season until he had corrective surgery the summer prior to his junior athletic year. Things may have eased up some during his record setting junior season, but you will recall, Kenzo’s senior track season really began when he competed in the 2013 IAAF World Youth Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Cotton blazed to the fastest 100 meter prelims time of :10.52, then pulled his hamstring in the semifinals. That injury not only knocked the Papio flyer out of the 100 competition, but robbed him of a chance to win the 200. Many believe Cotton could have slammed both races over there.
Lastly, many of us may forget that Kenzo was nursed along his senior track campaign, avoiding the explosive starts the 100 meter dash demands. Instead Kenzo, still nursing that hammy, won his fourth straight 200 meter dash title at the 2014 state meet. The time of :21.92 was far off his best, what the eye opener was what he pulled off in the 400, race he rarely, if ever ran.
All Kenzo Cotton did in that 400 Meters Final race was grab the all-class gold when he reeled off a :47.66 clocking in the Class A final, winning by a full second over runner up Fanta Jones (Omaha North) :49.09. And to be honest, Cotton looked like he just coasted the entire way.
World Class sprinter.
*Roger Sayers-Omaha Central - Roger the Rocket’s time of :09.8 at the state meet still is tied for 7th best all-time and it appeared he was simply doing a public workout in that junior year 100 yard dash win. And good lord, at Omaha University the guy ran a :09.4 hundred yards (I know...it wasn’t in high school) and in 1962 Sayers won the National NAIA 100, beating the World’s Fastest Human, Bob Hayes.
Young people of this current track generation, that win over Bob Hayes would be like beating Usain Bolt during this era. Now you get it.
*Terry Williams-Omaha Central - Terry Williams was a senior at Omaha Central when his predecessor Roger Sayers, was a junior at Omaha U. Williams 1962 gold medal hundred yards time of :09.7 may seem “slow” compared to a few others in this Dream Race, but consider this.
In the prelims of that 100 yard dash on May 19, 1962, Terry Williams :09.7 broke the state record co-held by….better sit down for this...Roger Sayers of Omaha Central, Bobby Williams of Lincoln High, Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow and Ray Knaub of Scottsbluff. A virtual “Whos Who” of Nebraska prep track history.
End of questions about Mr. Williams of Central High. Oh yes, lest we forget, Terry tied the WORLD RECORD in the 60 Yard Dash when we ran a :06.0 his sophomore year at Omaha University. He is also the only Nebraska Schoolboy in history to ever break 21 seconds in the 220, running that :20.9 on the famous straightaway at Scottsbluff.
*Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic - Lost only one race in his high school career and was never beaten in the 100 meter dash. Never. Could have competed in Class A the entire four years in high school and have been a shining star. Career bests of :10.3 and :21.3 rank Dylan as one of the best sprinters in Cornhusker state history and certainly justifies his spot in this Dream Race.
Before Kautz calls it a career at South Dakota University, he will post some eye-opening short sprint times. You heard it here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.