“The Dream Race” 100 Meter Dash Finals - The Results

The Dream Race over 100 Meters is in the books. I considered all things high school (naturally) to determine who was the Fastest Nebraska Schoolboy in history.
First, here is a recap of the entire process, the four Preliminary Qualifying Heats, the two Semifinal Heats, then my results.
The Prelims (Quarterfinals)
*Heat One:
1 Eric Meyer-Logan View - (competed 2003-2006)
2. Mike Kenney-Bassett - (competed 1971-1974)
3. Ricky Davis-Creighton Prep - (competed 1985-1987) - Qualifier
4. Roger Sayers-Omaha Central - (competed 1958-1959) - Qualifier
5. Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke - (competed 1980-1982) - Qualifier
6. Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2016-2019) - Winner
7. Scott Yank-Lincoln Southeast - (competed 1979-1981)
8. Dusty Stamer-Grand Island - (competed 1998-2000)
9. Nate Probasco-Scribner-Snyder - (competed 2000-2003) - Qualifier
*Heat Two:
1 Kohlman Adema-Schulte-Millard West - (competed 2007-2009)
2. Ronnie Doss-Omaha Benson - (competed 1991-1993) - Qualifier
3. Miko Maessner-Kearney - (competed 2017-2019*)
4. Ahman Green-Omaha Central - (competed 1993-1995) - Qualifier
5. Paul Phillips-Omaha Central - (competed 1930-1932) - Qualifier
6. Bobby Williams-Lincoln High - (competed 1959-1961) - Winner
7. Eric Crouch-Millard North - (competed 1995-1997)
8. Tom Millsap-Grand Island - (competed 1961-1963)
9. Alex Nelson-Elkhorn South - (competed 2016-2018)
*Heat 3
1 Brijesh Lawrence-Omaha Northwest - (competed 2005-2007)
2. Cole Biodrowski-Fort Calhoun - (competed 1998-2001)
3. Mike Thompson-Omaha Holy Name - (competed 1971-1974) - Qualifier
4. KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2015-2017) - Qualifier
5. Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow - (competed 1958-1961) - Qualifier
6. Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep - (competed 1974-1977) - Winner
7. Broc Howard-Kearney - (competed 1996-1999) - Qualifier
8. Tim Thompson-Boys Town - (competed 2009-2010)
9. Daniel Davie-Beatrice - (competed 2009-2010)
*Heat 4
1 George Peterson-Nebraska City (competed 1953-1956)
2. Caleb Brown-Lincoln High - (competed 2017)
3. Tiras Meaders-Boys Town - (competed 2005-2006)
4. Mike Ockerman-Bellevue West - (competed 1979-1981) - Qualifier
5. Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic (competed 2016-2019) - Qualifier
6. Terry Williams-Omaha Central - (competed 1960-1962) - Winner
7. Eugene “Red” Littler-Mitchell (competed 1935-1937) - Qualifier
8. Calvin Jones-Omaha Central - (competed 1988-1990)
9. Andrew Shanle-St. Edward - (competed 1999-2002)
The Semifinals:
*SEMIFINAL HEAT ONE*
Lane 1 - Nate Probasco-Scribner-Snyder - (competed 2000-2003)
Lane 2 - Ricky Davis-Creighton Prep - (competed 1985-1987)
Lane 3 - Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke - (competed 1980-1982) - Qualifier
Lane 4 - Paul Phillips-Omaha Central - (competed 1930-1932)
Lane 5 - Bobby Williams-Lincoln High - (competed 1959-1961) - Qualifier
Lane 6 - Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2016-2019) - Winner
Lane 7 - Roger Sayers-Omaha Central - (competed 1958-1959) - Qualifier
Lane 8 - Ahman Green-Omaha Central - (competed 1993-1995)
Lane 9 - Ronnie Doss-Omaha Benson - (competed 1991-1993)
*SEMIFINAL HEAT TWO*
Lane 1 - Mike Thompson-Omaha Holy Name - (competed 1971-1974)
Lane 2 - KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2015-2017) - Qualifier
Lane 3 - Broc Howard-Kearney - (competed 1996-1999) -
Lane 4 - Mike Ockerman-Bellevue West - (competed 1979-1981)
Lane 5 - Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow - (competed 1958-1961) - Qualifier
Lane 6 - Terry Williams-Omaha Central - (competed 1960-1962) - Winner
Lane 7 - Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep - (competed 1974-1977) - Qualifier
Lane 8 - Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic (competed 2016-2019) - Qualifier
Lane 9 - Eugene “Red” Littler-Mitchell (competed 1935-1937)
*Dream Race FINALS*
Lane 1 - Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke - (competed 1980-1982)
Lane 2 - KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2015-2017)
Lane 3 - Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep - (competed 1974-1977)
Lane 4 - Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow - (competed 1958-1961)
Lane 5 - Bobby Williams-Lincoln High - (competed 1959-1961)
Lane 6 - Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista - (competed 2009-2012)
Lane 7 - Roger Sayers-Omaha Central - (competed 1958-1959)
Lane 8 - Terry Williams-Omaha Central - (competed 1960-1962)
Lane 9 - Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic (competed 2016-2019)
The Winner and Fastest Nebraska High School Sprinter in History is…….
*1st - ***Kenzo Cotton of Papillion LaVista High School***
Now…..if you factor the two main conversions, 100 yards to 100 meters and hand held to electronic timing (FAT+.24), here is how the rest of the field would look as far as order of finish (State Track times only):
2 - Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic
3 - KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista
4 - Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke
5 - Bobby Williams-Lincoln High
6 - Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep
7 - Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow
8 - Terry Williams-Omaha Central
9 - Roger Sayers-Omaha Central
Is this method accurate? Let’s face it, there is NO accurate way to predict this outcome except for the fact Kenzo Cotton is the clear cut winner in my mind.
And my deep gut feelings after watching all of these run in high school excepting Roger Sayers, and I saw him in college.
*My Gut Feeling Finish of the Dream Race*
1- Kenzo Cotton-Papillion LaVista
2 - Bobby Williams-Lincoln High
3 - Willie Vinson-Omaha Burke
4 - Dylan Kautz-Norfolk Catholic
5 - KJ Cotton-Papillion LaVista
6 - Randy Brooks-Creighton Prep
7 - Terry Williams-Omaha Central
8 - Kent McCloughan-Broken Bow
9 - Roger Sayers-Omaha Central
I strongly urge sharing your thoughts as far as order of finish goes. If there are runners that should have advanced to the Finals that didn not, I would love to hear your thoughts as well.
Two glaring names I may have left out of the Dream Race Final are Ronnie Doss and Ahman Green.
I will leave you with this thought. How would any of these athletes fared if they had been dropped into a race with the best there is in the entire country? How would they have responded to that elite company?
Here is a shining example of that very thing. This is a copy of Kenzo Cotton’s performance at the United States Olympic Trials in 2016, his SOPHOMORE season at Arkansas University.
Men 100 Meter Dash
================================================================
World: W 9.58 8/16/2009 Usain Bolt, JAM
American: A 9.69 9/20/2009 Tyson Gay, adidas
Meet: M 9.77 6/28/2008 Tyson Gay, adidas
OG A: 10.16
Name Year Team Prelims
================================================================
Heat 1 Preliminaries Wind: 3.8
1 Michael Rodgers Nike 10.00Q 9.997
2 Isiah Young Nike 10.03Q 10.026
3 Joe Morris Ultimate Speed 10.09Q 10.087
4 Kenzo Cotton Arkansas 10.12q 10.112
5 Calesio Newman Unattache 10.13q
6 Tevin Hester Clemson 10.18 10.173
7 Ryan Bailey Nike 10.36
Heat 2 Semi-Finals Wind: 2.0
1 Trayvon Bromell New Balance 9.86Q
2 Tyson Gay Unattached 10.01Q
3 Ronnie Baker Unattached 10.10
4 Kenzo Cotton Arkansas 10.11
5 Joe Morris Ultimate Speed 10.19
6 Isiah Young Nike 10.21
7 Desmond Lawrence Unattached 10.21
Men 200 Meter Das
================================================================
Advance 21 to 3 semis, top 3 each heat + next 3 fastest
8 to finals, top 2 each semi + next 2 fastest
World: W 19.19 8/20/2009 Usain Bolt, JAM
American: A 19.32 8/1/1996 Michael Johnson, Nike
Meet: M 19.66 6/23/1996 Michael Johnson, Nike
OG A: 20.50
Name Year Team Prelims
================================================================
Heat 1 Preliminaries Wind: 3.3
1 Noah Lyles Unattached 20.04Q
2 Kendal Williams Georgia 20.11Q
3 Dedric Dukes Nike 20.14Q
4 Walter Dix Unattached 20.23q
5 Trentavis Friday Unattached 20.33q
6 Kenzo Cotton Arkansas 20.46q 20.458
Heat 3 Semi-Finals Wind: 1.4
1 LaShawn Merritt Nike 19.74Q
2 Ameer Webb Nike 19.97Q
3 Tyson Gay Unattached 20.16q
4 Sean McLean Nike 20.31q 20.310
5 Kenzo Cotton Arkansas 20.43
6 Aldrich Bailey Unattached 20.82
7 Remontay McClain Nike 21.08
