Editor’s note: The following were picked by The Independent Sports staff as the top 10 local sports stories.
1. Year 2 for Scott Frost turns out to be a challenge
Husker football is always big news in these parts, whether they win a title — something they haven’t done for 20 years — or have their third straight losing season.
After two straight 4-8 years, the 2019 Huskers improved ever so slightly to 5-7. Once again, missed opportunities were the name of the game.
Nebraska played six one-score games and lost four of them — from the fourth-quarter collapse in the second game of the season against Colorado to the last-second field goal that gave Iowa a 27-24 win in the season finale. The Huskers seemed to be like that old Hee-Haw song — if it weren’t for bad luck I’d have no luck at all. Gloom, despair and agony on me.
Husker fans certainly felt the agony. This proud program used to take nine-win seasons for granted, and that was back when teams only played 11 regular season games. Even Bo Pelini won nine or 10 games in each of seven seasons before being dismissed after the 2014 season.
Enter Mike Riley. The Huskers went to a bowl in his first season back in 2015 even though they had a 5-7 record. Riley even won nine games in 2016.
Since then, it’s been a struggle for the Huskers to win.
Frost came in as the savior after the 2017 season, but he wasn’t able to turn things around as fast as he did at Central Florida where the Knights went 12-0 in his second and last year as head coach.
There was so much hype and anticipation heading into this season. Adrian Martinez, who had an exceptional freshman season, was back at quarterback. But Martinez — possibly at least partly because of injuries — never seemed to quite put it all together this season. Maybe it really was just a sophomore slump.
As tough as this year was, there are reasons for optimism heading into 2020.
The entire starting offense with the exception of one receiver will be back, and that includes all five starters on the offensive line.
The defensive line will need to be revamped, but another year in the system will help everyone involved.
So now 2019 is behind us. Frost has put together a solid top 20 recruiting class, including a handful of players who could help right away when the season kicks off in September.
So let the hype begin again. That’s kind of how we do things around here.
2. Hoiberg takes over men’s basketball
When athletic director Bill Moos decided not to bring back Tim Miles as men’s basketball coach, former Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg seemed like the perfect hire.
The Mayor, as he was known back in Ames, got off to a slow start but the Huskers did split on their first weekend of Big Ten play.
That at least gives Husker fans some hope for the rest of the season. At least the Huskers could be competitive in Big Ten play.
3. Northwest girls win Class B state title
With McKenzie Brown leading the way, the Vikings won state titles in 2013 and 2014. Last March little sister Whitney Brown was at it as she led Northwest to a 49-43 victory over Crete in the Class B final to give Northwest its fourth girls state basketball title.
The Vikings finished the year 21-5 and won their final 10 games of the season.
4. GICC wins another state volleyball title
The Crusaders go to state almost every year. Sharon Zavala has guided them to 32 state tournament appearances.
Zavala, the all-time winningest coach in the state, added to her legacy as GICC won the program’s 10th state title and first since 2010 by sweeping Hastings St. Cecilia — a team that had beaten the Crusaders three times — in the Class C-2 state final in November.
5. Vikings win 1st state wrestling crown
Northwest ended Omaha Skutt’s run of seven straight Class B state titles. The Vikings, behind Grady Griess’ state title at 195, totaled 96 points to 91 for Skutt in second place.
Grady Arends was second at 106, Collin Quandt third at 126 and Cooper Kiser fourth at 220.
6. GICC boys golf adds another title
Eli Fox didn’t know it at the time, but his putt on the 18th hole gave the Crusaders a one-stroke win in the Class C state team race. GICC shot 324 and Battle Creek was at 325.
It was the fourth team title in the last five years for coach Craig Rupp and his team. It was also the school’s seventh state team title overall for one of the state’s most successful programs.
7. Hawkettes win girls state basketball title
ThThe Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team lost just one game all year, and that came to eventual Class B state champion Northwest on Jan. 8. The Hawkettes finished it all off with a 63-45 victory over Crofton in the Class C-2 state final. It was the fifth state title for the program and the first since 2011.
8. Young Huskers have solid year
John Cook had no seniors on his 2019 volleyball team, the first time he’s ever had a team of all underclassmen. But the Huskers produced a strong 27-5 season and advance to a regional final before falling to Big Ten champ and NCAA runner-up Wisconsin. The Huskers are pointed toward 2020.
9. Loper volleyball team finishes 2nd in nation
The UNK volleyball team won the first 37 matches of the season. That included three matches in regional play and two more in the national tournament before suffering a loss to unbeaten Cal State San Bernardio in the championship match. Still, it was quite a performance from coach Rick Squiers and his team.
10. Giltner track keeps rolling with fifth-straight title
Nancy Lockmon has a good thing going. The Giltner girls track coach and her team won their fifth straight Class D state title in May. The Hornets, behind junior Hannah Preissler’s third pole vault title, are the first Class D girls program to accomplish that feat and they did it by scoring 54 points to 39 for second place Sterling.
