Independence Day could be a little quieter than usual this year in Shelton.
While there will be a fireworks display at dusk, many of the traditional Fourth of July events won’t take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no parade. No volleyball tournament. No ice cream social. No large gathering of friends of families at Memorial Park.
But fireworks to end the day won’t be the only familiar sound that does echo around the town on Saturday.
To start the day, there will still be the familiar pounding of running shoes going around the streets.
The Shelton Stampede 5-kilometer and 1-mile run will still take place for the 11th straight year, albeit with many extra precautions in place.
Organizer Matthew Walter said he is glad that the Shelton Stampede is on as scheduled. The event may be the first non-virtual road race to occur in the area since the COVID-19 threat hit in March.
“I think it’s really important in general to still have the race,” Walter said. “It’s a weird time right now with COVID. We were hopeful that our town could still have a parade and things like that. July Fourth is probably the biggest day Shelton has.
“But we aren’t able to have those events. We are able to still have the run and follow the Directed Health Measures.”
It wasn’t a decision that was made lightly.
The Shelton Village Board of Trustees discussed the Fourth of July activities at its June 1 meeting.
“When the race came up on the agenda, I was kind of nervous,” Walter said. “But they were for it. I think everyone in general has been positive about still holding it.”
Walter — a physical education teacher, head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Shelton High School — knows a thing or two about organizing the Shelton Stampede.
He helped one of his former students/runners, Corbin Lehn, start up the race when Lehn was in high school. Lehn, who graduated in 2013, took over operating the annual event, which became an annual fundraiser for his class.
“Then life happens and Corbin got married and moved out of state,” Walter said. “But he’ll be back to run in it this year.”
Walter continued to keep the Shelton Stampede going, and the race has become a regular event for many runners in the area, including Grand Island, Kearney, Cairo and Ravenna.
Walter said several cross country teams also regularly participate, including the one from Auburn High School, which requires a roundtrip of 366 miles. He doesn’t expect those teams to show up this year.
This year’s Shelton Stampede will have a different look than other years due to precautions related to the pandemic.
Runners are required to sign a COVID waiver along with a liability waiver.
Volunteers at the table for sign-up or packet pickup will be wearing masks. There will be hand sanitizer available at the table, and cones will be placed to make sure that everyone in line properly socially distances.
The 1-mile run begins at 8 a.m. The 5K is usually ran all at once, but this year there will be a women’s race at 8:30 a.m. and a men’s event at 9 a.m. to keep the number of runners out on the course at once down below acceptable numbers.
Dots and dashes will be painted near the starting line to indicate where runners should stand to make sure they are separated.
Instead of an awards ceremony, medals and trophies will be handed out as runners cross the finish line.
“We want to be as safe as possible,” Walter said. “I talked to the people who organize the parade and asked if there was anything else that we could do, and they thought we’d be OK. Running is something that you can do and socially distance pretty easily. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that nobody comes in with COVID and nobody catches COVID.
“I think everybody is understanding the situation right now. You can’t guarantee that everybody is social distancing like they should, but I think most people have been.”
Walter said online registrations were up this year. Normally there are 45-50 with a large number of race day registrations. As of mid-week, there were already over 80.
He said an increased push to get the word out on social media and a need to register early to guarantee a shirt played a part in that, along with people wanting to lock in their plans.
Race day registrations will be still be accepted Saturday morning.
“It’s weird to think that we’re one of the first road races (since the pandemic started),” Walter said. “I think people in general are starting to get out and do things. I think runners are getting itchy to run in road races. If the (COVID-19) numbers keep low, maybe we’ll start seeing them again.
“I’m glad we get to continue something that’s become a tradition in Shelton even though it’s only our 11th year. We hope that everything goes well and there are not problems — and we don’t hear about anything 14 days from now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.