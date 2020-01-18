WRESTLING
Northwest finshes second at Gothenburg Duals
GOTHENBURG — Northwest went 4-1 to finish second to Adams Central at Saturday’s Gothenburg Duals.
The Vikings defeated Gothenburg 59-15, Chadron 65-13, Gering 50-27 and Sidney 45-30. Their only loss came to the champion Patriots 40-34.
“I think we wrestled really well,” Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said. “I feel like our kids are coming together. We’re finally getting healthy.
“We beat some tough teams today. Gering is highly rated and Sidney is a solid team. I’m happy with our performance.”
Collin Quandt earned his 150th career victory with a 13-9 decision over Gering’s Nate Rocheleau.
“That’s a big milestone, and he had to beat a solid kid from Gering to earn it,” Sybrandts said. “I’m really happy for him.”
Quandt won all three of his matches and had two forfeit victories at 138 pounds.
Grady Arends (113), Austin Cooley (152) and Grady Griess (220) all won four matches and had a forfeit win.
Grand Island takes third at HAC
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High finished third at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Saturday.
The Islanders had three champions and seven other medalists in scoring 181.5 points.
Juan Pedro earned a 5-0 win over Kearney’s Archer Heelan to take the 113-pound class, while Rogelio Ruiz posted a 7-5 victory over Lincoln High’s Pla Plot Soe at 120, and Blake Cushing grabbed a 14-6 major decision over Kearney’s Rylie Steele at 126.
Ein Obermiller (second, 106), Kael Kingery (fifth, 132), Brody Arrants (second, 138), Ethan Steinfeldt (fifth, 145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (fourth, 160), Alex Rodriguez (fourth, 220) and Michael Isele (third, 285) were the other medalists.
Heartland Athletic Conference Meet
Team Standings
Kearney 228, Lincoln East 217.5, Grand Island 181.5, Norfolk 175.5, Lincoln Southeast 104, Lincoln Southwest 90, Fremont 80, Lincoln High 68, Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 47.5, Lincoln Pius X 37.5.
Championship results
106 — Keith Smith, LE, tech. fall Ein Obermiller, GI, 21-4; 113 — Juan Pedro, GI, dec. Archer Heelan, KEA, 5-0; 120 — Rogelio Ruiz, GI, dec. Pla Plot Soe, LH, 7-5; 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, maj. dec. Rylie Steele, KEA, 14-6; 132 — Nic Swift, LE, dec. Aaron Dittmer, NOR, 9-6; 138 — Brayden Smith, KEA, won by inj. def. Brody Arrants, GI; 145 — Breckin Sperling, LE, dec. Gage Ferguson, KEA, 4-0; 152 — Gauge McBride, KEA, maj. dec. Chase Kammerer, LE, 12-3; 160 — Maxwell Mayfield, LE, pinned Brayden Splater, NOR, 2:42; 170 — Grant Lyman, LE, tech. fall Austin Miller, NOR, 18-3; 182 — Edward Lankas, LE, dec. Max McClatchey, LSE, 5-3; 195 — Zack Belmudez, LSE, pinned Alex Hunt, KEA, 3:06; 220 — Brayden Heffner, NOR, dec. Dario Rodriguez, KEA, 5-4; 285 — Jayden Schrader, LNE, pinned Kade Richardson, FRE, 4:16.
SWIMMING
Islander teams each finish third at Gene Cotter Invite
LINCOLN — The Grand Island swimming team each took third at the Gene Cotter Invite Saturday.
The Islander boys were close to winning the title. Kearney and Hastings finished tied with 218 points, while Grand Island finished third with 216.
The Islanders captured four events. Jonathan Novinski was involved in four wins. Individually, he took the 200 Individual Medley with a new school record and meet record 1:55.32 and the 500 freestyle with a meet record 4:41.95. He joined Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik and Kai Wilson on the winning 200 medley relay team with a new meet record 1:40.69, while joining Setlik, Wilson and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:25.22.
The girls finished third with 184 points.
Reagan Greer was involved in two wins for the Islanders. She was the lone individual winner in taking the 200 freestyle at 2:05.30. Greer joined Ashlyn Muhlbach, Sarah Dankert and Ianna Fill on the winning 200 freestyle relay at 1:47.07.
