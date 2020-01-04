WRESTLING
GISH finishes 2nd in pool, go 3-3 during Clash; NW fourth in pool
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished second in its pool during the second day of the Clash XVIII wrestling tournament.
The Islanders went 1-2 in pool 5 Saturday. That helped Grand Island finish 3-3 during the two-day tournament.
Grand Island opened with a 38-28 loss to Washington, Ill. The Islanders bounced back to defeated Northfield, Minn. 35-28, but fell to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wisc. 39-37.
Kolby Lukasiewicz (160-170) and Daylon Keolavone (182-195) each went 6-0 during the two days, while Blake Cushing (126) and Brody Arrants (138-145) both finished 5-1 during the two days.
Northwest, meanwhile, went 0-3 in pool 8 during Saturday action. That allowed the Vikings to go 0-6 in the two days.
Northwest fell to Rochester Mayo, Minn. 42-32, Ellsworth, Wisc. 55-18 and Apple Valley, Minn. 40-39. The dual with Apple Valley finished at 39-all but was decided on criteria.
Grady Arends (113) and Grady Griess (220) each went 6-0 during the two days.
Alberts leads GICC with fourth-place finish
PLEASANTON — Ben Alberts led Grand Island Central Catholic at the Pleasanton Invite Saturday.
The Crusader freshman finished fourth at 145 pounds, helping GICC score 22.5 points for a 16th-place
finish.
Pleasanton Invite
Team Standings
Kearney Gold 188.5, Ravenna 179, Twin Loup 135, Arapahoe 116.5, Hitchcock County 93.5, Ainsworth 84, Overton 65.5, Central Valley 54, Kearney Blue 63.5, Kenesaw 47, Elm Creek 44.5, Shelton 43.5, Franklin 34.5, Fullerton 34.5, Pleasanton 34.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 22.5, Harvard 12, Sandhills Valley 8.5, South Central Unified 6.5, St. Mary’s 3.
Championship results
106 — Nolan Osborn, TL, dec. Jackson Lavene, KB, 13-7; 113 — Ben Crocker, KG, med. for. Jesse Sauceda, SHE; 120 — Koby Smith, EC, maj. dec. Ethan Lawrence, KG, 9-0; 126 — Shaye Wood, CV, pinned Cole Schroer, KG, 1:37; 132 — Hunter Douglas, RAV, pinned Archer Grint, TL, 1:10; 138 — Enrique Martinez, CV, pinned Quenton Ackley, RAV, 1:49; 145 — Cooper Coons, TL, dec. Oren Pozehl, AIN, 3-2; 152 — Colby Coons, TL, pinned Wyatt Jenkins, ARA, 3:19; 160 — Keegan Shuler, HC, pinned Jackson Bespalec, KG, 1:28; 170 — Jesse Drahota, RAV, pinned Sean Duffy, KEN, 0:55; 182 — Bronson Amend, KG, dec. Tyler Wetzel, RAV, 5-2; 195 — Conner Jackman, AIN, dec. Joseph Kahrs, FRA, 3-1; 220 — CJ Pickrel, FUL, pinned Devin Fisher, RAV, 0:18; 285 — Kien Martin, OVE, pinned Levi Kerner, ARA, 3:01.
PREP BASKETBALL
Heartland Lutheran boys fall to Lincoln Lutheran
SEWARD — The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team finished fourth at the Lutheran Invitational Tournament.
The Red Hornets fell to Lincoln Lutheran 45-26 Saturday.
Quinston Larsen paced Heartland Lutheran with 15 points.
HL coach Phil Bader said despite the score, the Red Hornets actually had a pretty good two days against schools in C-1 and C-2.
“The score tonight might not show it, but I thought we played a good four quarter game,” Bader said. “We played good defense and ran our offense we wanted to, we just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hoop.
“I was extremely happy with the way the boys played against two schools that were bigger than us,” “The boys played very well and hard this weekend.”
Lincoln Lutheran (7-3) 2 18 14 11—45
Heartland Lutheran (2-8) 6 8 7 5—26
LINCOLN LUTHERAN — Volin 10, Zager 4, Duitsman 2, Oerman 1, Lebo 3, Jenkins 4, Luebbe 9, Puelz 10.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Oman 2, Wiegert 2, Larsen 15, Rathjen 7.
