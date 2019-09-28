Adams Central Invite
HASTINGS — The Adams Central volleyball team went 2-1 to finish second at its home tournament.
Centura finished fourth after going 1-4 and Boone Central/Newman Grove took seventh with a 1-2 finish.
The Patriots opened with a 25-17, 25-14 win over Sandy Creek. Caitlyn Scott led the way with eight kills and four digs, while Jessica Babcock chipped in seven kills.
Adams Central then defeated Centura 25-18, 25-19. Scott and Babcock led the Patriots with 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Elizabeth Anderson had 15 assists, while Chsley Wiseman added 13. Elayna Holcomb paced the Centurions with eight kills, while Amber Baldwin had 15 assists.
Adams Central fell to Class C-2, No. 9 Superior 25-14, 25-17. Scott had eight kills, while Anderson had nine assists and Kyara Fike had 10 digs.
Before its matchup with the Patriots, Centura defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 25-14, 25-21. Holcomb led the way with 14 kills and three blocks. Jadyn Gentleman and Taya Christensen each had 17 digs.
The Centurions finished their day with a 25-20, 25-18 loss to No. 6 Fillmore Central. Holcomb had six kills and three blocks, while Baldwin had 10 assists.
Boone Central/NG opened its day with a 25-15, 25-8 loss to Superior. Mara Ranslem had six kills, while Paige Nelson had 10 assists and 10 digs.
The Cardinals dropped a 25-14, 25-15 decision to Centennial. Natalee Luettel had seven kills and 11 digs, whiele Nelson dished out 10 assists.
Boone Central/NG finished its day with a 25-21, 25-11 win over Sandy Creek. LuettEL pounded down nine kills and Nelson had 22 assists.
Elkhorn Valley Tourney
TILDEN — Class C-1, No. 1 St. Paul improved to 19-0 on the season after grabbing four sweeps at the Elkhorn Valley Tournament.
The Wildcats opened with a 25-7, 25-13 victory over Boyd County. Jenna Jakubowski had six kills, while Josie Jakubowski added five. Olivia Poppert had 21 assists.
St. Paul then defeated Randolph 25-15, 25-7. Brooke Poppert had eight kills, whiel McKenna Anderson chipped in five. Olivia Poppert dished out 14 assists.
The Wildcats then posted a 25-7, 25-12 victory over Elkhorn Valley. Teegan Hansel led the way with seven kills and three blocks, while Josie Jakubowski added seven. Olivia Poppert had 21 assists.
St. Paul closed the day with a 25-19, 25-13 victory over Fremont Bergan. Josie Jakubowski pounded down 10 kills, while Jenna added seven kills. Paige Lukasiewicz led the defense with 10 digs, while Olivia Poppert had 20 assists.
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament
ANSLEY — The Arcadia-Loup City volleyball team captured the Ansley-Litchfield Tournament.
The Rebels opened with a 25-12, 25-15 win over North Central. Ashley Chilewski put down seven kills, while Calli Bauer chipped in six. Nadia VanSlyke dished out 21 assists.
ALC then posted a 25-21, 25-18 win over Amherst. Calli Dethlefs had eight kills, while Mariah Markus and Capri Dethlefs each chipped in seven kills. VanSlyke had 20 assists.
The Rebels finished the day with a 25-12, 25-16 victory over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. Bauer pounded down 11 kills, while VanSlyke had 19 assists and two blocks.
Sutherland Tournament
SUTHERLAND — Class C-1, No. 5 Broken Bow went 3-0 to claim the Sutherland Invite.
The Indians opened with a 25-13, 25-17 win over Sutherland. Majesta Valasek and Kya Scott each had nine kills, while Kailyn Scott had 26 assists.
Broken Bow then defeated Chase County 25-18, 25-16. Valaska had 15 kills to lead the way, while Kya Scott had 14 digs and Kailyn Scott had 23 assists.
The Indians defeated Class D-1, No. 3 Overton 25-19, 25-15. Majesta had 11 kills, while Kya Scott chipped in seven kills and eight digs. Madison Neely also had eight digs and Kailyn Scott had 20 assists.
Aurora Tournament
AURORA — The Aurora volleyball team finished fifth at its home tournament Saturday.
The Huskies opened with 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 loss to Class B, No. 5 Sidney. Kassidy Husdon led Aurora with eight kills, while Gracee Pohlmann added seven. Raina Cattau dished out 15 assists. Cassidy Knust had 27 digs.
Aurora bounced back to defeat Lincoln Christian 25-10, 25-23. Makayla Everly had six kills, while Knust had 12 digs. Cattau and Kasey Schuster each had seven assists.
The Huskies finished the day by defeating Kearney Catholic 19-25, 28-26, 25-21. Paxtyn Dummer led Aurora with nine kills and 19 digs, while Pohlmann had eight kills and two blocks. Knust had 23 digs.
Hampton Tournament
HAMPTON — The Hampton volleyball team finished second at its home tournament.
The Hawks opened with a 25-11, 25-19 win over Red Cloud. Zaya Stuart led the way with five kills, while Lexie Wolinski had eight assists.
Hampton then defeated Deshler 25-19, 29-27. Lydia Dose paced the Hawks with nine kills, while Rorie Loveland added 22 digs.
The Hawks fell to Class C-2, No. 5 Mead 25-21, 25-12. Dose had three kills, and Wolinski had seven assists.
