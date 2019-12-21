Cross County 64, Hampton 21
STROMSBURG — Cross County raced out to a 28-2 lead at the end of the first quarter to rout Hampton.
Cory Hollinger recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Cael Lundstrom added 11 points.
Hampton (1-6) 2 8 7 4—21
Cross County (4-2) 28 19 13 4—64
HAMPTON—individual scoring not available.
CROSS COUNTY—Haug 2, Lndstrom 11, Seim 6, Hild 3, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 22, Noyd 6, Harrington-Newton 6, Waller 4.
Don.-Trum. 72, Central City 45
CENTRAL CITY — Keithan Stafford scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to ignite Doniphan-Trumbull’s win over Central City.
Cade Sterner added 12 points for the Cardinals.
Jackson McGinnis led Central City with a game-high 17 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (6-1) 15 13 16 28—72
Central City (2-4) 10 10 9 16—45
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 6, Sterner 12, Detamore 9, Shafer 5, Smith 5, Hendricks 6, Stock 5, Carpenter 8, Stafford 16.
CENTRAL CITY—Rutherford 4, Pfeifer 7, Glass 2, Twiss 8, Lenz 7, McGinnis 17.
Centura 41, Ord 31
ORD — Centura gave up six second-half points during its win over Ord.
Trent Rasmussen led the Centurions with 14 points, while Ben Noakes added 12.
Zach Smith paced the Chants with nine points.
Centura (4-1) 14 9 5 13—41
Ord (0-6) 15 11 5 1—31
CENTURA — Wooden 10, Noakes 12, Gorecki 2, Rasmussen 14, Tumler 1, Perez 2.
ORD — Davenport 8, Trejo 3, Smith 9, DeRiso 5, Smith 1, Ries 6.
St. Paul 63, Broken Bow 26
ST. PAUL — Tommy Wroblewski produced 19 points to lead St. Paul in its win over Broken Bow.
Andy Poss added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Keegan Baxter led Broken Bow with 13 points.
Broken Bow (0-5) 9 4 7 6—26
St. Paul (7-0) 13 20 10 20—63
BROKEN BOW—Quemada 1, Denson 4, Harvey 5, Kaelin 1, Baxter 13, Baum 2.
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 19, Klinginsmith 2, Maddox 1, Sack 2, Knapp 5, Wells 5, Dugan 3, Poss 14, Larson 9, Vogel 5.
Adams Central 65, Fill. Central 41
GENEVA — Class C-1, No. 8 Adams Central improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Fillmore Central Saturday.
Adams Central (6-0) 17 22 14 12—65
Fillmore Central (1-5) 9 4 14 14—41
ADAMS CENTRAL — Slectha 8, Bohlen 13, Smith 3, Niemeyer 7, Boelhower 5, Foster 8, Lipovsky 14.
FILLMORE CENTRAL — NA.
Gibbon 56, Wood River 35
GIBBON — Gibbon improved to 5-1 on the season after defeating Wood River.
Matthew Wiseman led the Buffaloes with 19 points, while Chi Onate added 11.
Ty Swanson paced the Eagles with 14 points.
Wood River (0-5) 10 15 6 4—35
Gibbon (5-1) 17 8 19 12—56
WOOD RIVER — Huxtable 4, A. Graves 2, Stewart 7, Buettner 5, Swanson 14, Luehr 3.
GIBBON — Capek 9, Holcomb 9, Davis 2, Hyde 2, Wisemann 19, Willey 4, Onate 11.
Burwell 60, Twin Loup 27
BURWELL — Burwell led 20-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Berak Birch led the Longhorns with 22 points, while Carter Mann added 11.
Daniels Folkers led Twin Loup with 13 points.
Twin Loup (0-6) 2 5 8 12—27
Burwell (4-2) 20 9 23 8—60
TWIN LOUP — Folkers 13, Oxford 3, Collins 7, Hill 3, Techmeier 1.
BURWELL — Critel 3,
