With Grand Island Central Catholic’s offense ailing down the stretch, it seemed appropriate that Rylie Rice came through with the big shot.
Ill herself, the sophomore guard hit a 3-pointer with 3:14 remaining for the Class C-2 No. 8-rated Crusaders’ lone basket on 10 shots in the fourth quarter. That proved to be enough to hold off Lincoln Lutheran for a 39-32 Centennial Conference tournament quarterfinal victory Tuesday.
“She actually has the flu, so for her to play through that kind of shows the player that she is,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “Actually, our whole team isn’t feeling the best.
“Rylie got diagnosed the other day with it. She hasn’t had a fever, so we let her play. She’s feeling it right now. The other girls stepped up for us, and a conference win is something we’re going to celebrate.”
The Crusaders (12-5) led 31-20 midway through the third quarter but Lincoln Lutheran (7-8) battled back to close within 35-32 in the fourth.
Rice’s trey was her only make on six attempts from behind the 3-point line in her 7-point performance.
That proved to be enough. Lincoln Lutheran didn’t score again and only sent the Crusaders to the line once in the bonus, when Jenna Heidelk hit the front end of a 1-and-1.
Chloe Cloud, a 6-foot-2 sophomore post, played a big part in Central Catholic building up its double-digit lead. She finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“She missed a ton of bunnies, so she probably could have had 18 points or something,” Stacia Rice said. “Chloe is capable of so much, and I like seeing that from her.
“At least she was being aggressive and that’s the thing. When they’re doing a box-and-1, the best thing to get them out is Katie Maser hit a couple of threes and Chloe got a lot of layups from high/lows. That helps our team out.”
Layney Poppe scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter to help Lincoln Lutheran take a 16-11 lead. The Warriors needed the final three quarters to double that point total and didn’t attempt a free throw in the game.
Stacia Rice said the Crusaders struggled on the defensive end early on.
“They’ve got to know where shooters are, and they have to defending without running out at somebody after getting beat,” she said. “That’s something we continually work on, and I think we should be better than we are now. That’s something we’ll keep working on and trying to get better at it.
“We can’t let Poppe hit two threes from the same spot. She’s a great, great shooter, obviously, but we’ve got to know where she’s at. The other thing is we have to defend without fouling, and we’ve got to defend without letting other people drive into the paint.”
The win advances GICC to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal at Kearney Catholic against Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Christian. Christian won the teams’ meeting on Dec. 20 by a 58-40 margin.
“We’ve just got to get everybody healthy,” Stacia Rice said. “(Olivia) Hollenbeck is obviously a great basketball player, and they have a lot of quick guards that can defend well. We’ve got to be prepared as a team to be able to play a complete, total basketball game to beat Lincoln Christian.”
