Returning Class C-1 Premier Defensive Backs for 2019

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HOWARD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 818 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND SPOTTERS REPORTED THAT MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS AND SOME RURAL ROADS CONTINUES. WITH NO RAINFALL EXPECTED THROUGH WEDNESDAY...FLOOD WATERS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEDE AND CREEKS WILL CONTINUE TO FALL. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, AURORA, ST. PAUL, GENEVA, SUTTON, WOOD RIVER, HARVARD, HENDERSON, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, CLAY CENTER, ALDA, EXETER, FAIRMONT, HAMPTON, MCCOOL JUNCTION, GILTNER, SHICKLEY, DANNEBROG AND PHILLIPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&