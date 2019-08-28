Returning Class C-1 Premier Defensive Backs for 2019

Having your defensive backs make a ton of tackles is sort of double edged sword for a coaching staff. The bad news is that an opposing running back has made it though the first two waves of your defense, the D-Line and the linebackers. It can also indicate that the opposing quarterback is completing far too many passes and your deep backs are the ones making the tackles.
The good news is you have players back there that can make those stops and prevent touchdowns in some cases. Hey, stats are stats, and frankly a team can have a DB back there making only 27 tackles and still be a great cover man and a disruptive force that is constantly causing headaches for offenses.
And so we begin Class C-2 with Tyler Palmer, one of the best athletes in Class C.
CLASS C-1
**Seniors**
*Tyler Palmer-Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 180, Senior (38 Tackles, 10 TFL, 4 INTs, 3 FRs)
*Dalton Freeman-Pierce, 6-1, 180, Senior (47 Tackles, 3 TFL, 5 INTs, 1 Pick 6
*Trev Luben-Wahoo - 6-1, 180, Senior (36 Tackles, 3 INTs, 1 FR) 6-0, 260, Senior
*Ethan Zager-Lincoln Lutheran - 6-1, 165, Senior (73 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs)
*Jakob Edins-Pierce - 5-11, 170, Senior (36 Tackles, 1 FR)
*Kolby Wessels-Aurora - 6-1, 180, Senior (48 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs)
*Luke Partridge-Wahoo - (25 Tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INTs)
*Dalton Borchers-Columbus Scotus - 6-0, 165, Senior (33 Tackles, 10 TFL, 2 FRs)
*Gabe Conant-Adams Central - 5-9, 175, Senior (24 Tackles, 1 INT)
*Hunter Washburn-Ashland-Greenwood - 5-10, 170, Senior (41 Tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INTs, 2 FR, Blocked FG)
*Michael Rutherford-Central City, 5-10, 165, Senior (34 Tackles, 1 INT, 6 PD)
*Carson Tatro-Fillmore Central - 5-11, 150, Senior (55 Tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs)
*Eli Southard-Nebraska City - 5-10, 175, Senior (41 Tackles, 2 INTs)
*Tanner Millikan-Platteview - 5-11, 170, Senior (61 Tackles, 6 TFL, 2 Sacks, 1 FR)
*Blake Thyne-Mitchell - 6-2, 190, Senior (61 Tackles, 2 TFL)
*Jaren Johansen-Nebraska City - 5-8, 155, Senior (43 Tackles)
*Eli Ahrens-Chadron - 6-1, 200, Senior (47 Tackles, 3 INTs)
*Paul Huser-Chadron -6-0, 150, Senior (30 Tackles, 2 FR)
*Mykael Stoddard-Broken Bow - 5-11, 160, Senior (55 Tackles)
*Trevin Melroy-Holdrege - 5-10, 160, Senior (74 Tackles, 3 TFL)
*Tyler Strauss-Ft. Calhoun - 5-10, 165, Senior (57 Tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INTs)
*Ethan Twohig-Holdrege - 5-9, 140, Senior (54 Tackles)
*Kolby Dean-O’Neill - 6-2, 175, Senior (43 Tackles, 3 INTs, 5 PD)
*Matthew Wilson-O’Neill - 5-11, 165, Senior (48 Tackles)
*Creed Ehlers-Minden - 6-0, NA, Senior (52 Tackles)
*Riley Warner-Ord - 5-9, 165, Senior (38 Tackles, 6 INTs)
*Gage Krolikowski-Valentine - 5-9, 140, Senior (39 Tackles, 1 INT)
*Koby Clevenger-Chase County - 5-7, 145, Senior (37 Tackles, 1 INT)
*Josiah Ohlman-Central City - 5-9, 155, Senior (32 Tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 5 PD)
*Logan Kirk-Arlington - 5-9, 160, Senior (31 Tackles)
*Casey Kirk-Arlington - 5-9, NA, Senior (34 Tackles, 1 INT)
*Jack Torosian-Omaha Concordia - 5-10, 165, Senior (25 Tackles, 2 INTs, 1 Pick 6)
*Spencer Wiese-Wahoo Neumann - 5-10, 155, Senior (28 Tackles, 1 INT)
*Chance Amundson-Fairbury - 5-9, 150, Senior (24 Tackles, 3 INTs, 3 PD)
*Braden Johnson-Platteview - 6-0, 174, Senior (22 Tackles, 4 INTs, 5 PD, 5 Blocked FGs, 3 Kick Return TDs + 1,252 All-Purpose Yards)
*Juniors**
*Cooper Hancock-Wahoo - 5-10, 165, Junior (46 Tackles, 1 INT)
*Isaac Yeackley-Milford - 5-10, 165, Junior (65 Tackles)
*Connor Clark-Auburn, 6-0, 155, Junior (26 Tackles, 4 INTs)
*Brody Darnell-Auburn - 5-11, 160, Junior (30 Tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FR, 6 PD)
*Dillon Dierks-Ft. Calhoun - 5-10, 180, Junior (51 Tackles, 1 TFL, 3 FRs)
*Dyson Kunz-Central City - 5-7, 150, Junior (37 Tackles, 1 FR, 5 PD)
*Samson David-Kearney Catholic, 5-11, 170, Junior (30 Tackles, 4 INTs)
*Jesus Barrigan-West Point-Beemer - 5-9, 150, Junior (42 Tackles, 1 FR)
*Connor Larson-Logan View/Scribner Snyder - 5-11, 180, Junior (42 Tackles)
**Sophomores**
*Austin Thyne-Mitchell, 6-0, 160, Sophomore (48 Tackles, 2 TFL)
*Ryan Dixon-Auburn - 6-0, 175, Sophomore (35 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR)
*Nolan Wetovick-Cozad - 5-9, 170, Sophomore (35 Tackles, 2 INTs)
*Brady Sidak-O’Neill - 5-11, 160, Sophomore (39 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack)
*Connor Kreikmeier-Raymond Central - 5-8, 160, Sophomore (55 Tackles, 3 INTs)
*Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 6-2, 170, Sophomore (32 Tackles, 2 INTs, 2 FR)