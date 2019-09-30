Faced with a new puppy and a quickly approaching pheasant season, last October I scheduled a preseason preserve hunt for Komet at Oak Creek Sporting Club near Brainard. After all, there’s no better way to train a bird dog than with birds.
Komet was not yet six months old. As readers may remember, we got Komet last summer to help out his cousin, Phantom, who was battling cancer. While he wasn’t the first string dog, he was a strong backup.
Still, pheasants can be tough birds to deal with, even for an experienced dog. Although he was a bit young, I felt Komet was up to the task. However, not wanting to push him too hard, I asked for only three birds to be released.
There were a lot of distractions at Oak Creek that day. A major shoot was taking place on the sporting clays course, and there was a tower shoot on the land adjacent to our assigned field. To complicate matters further, a combine started picking corn in the field to the south of us just as Komet and I began hunting. Even so, the pup stayed focused.
The first bird up was a big, fast-flying rooster which I hit with my final shot. He went sailing into a small creek bed. Komet and I followed.
My wife had been watching from the car where she had a perfect vantage point. She got out and directed us to where the pheasant fell, which lined up closely to the spot I’d marked. We sent Komet down.
He did a lot of sniffing around and then took off to the west, nose to the ground. Suddenly, he stopped moving and all I could see was his tail wagging frantically. I went down the bank to investigate.
Komet had found the running rooster not far from the landing zone. Although the bird was a bit too big for the pup to pick up, he’d pinned him down with his paws until I could arrive to help.
Just like that, pheasant number one was in the bag. We cheered and made a big fuss over Komet’s success.
Komet led me to the next pheasant, and when it flushed I hit it dead in the air. Again, the pup made the find, if not the retrieve.
We then spent a lot of time meandering back and forth across the field. It was a beautiful fall day, but I was anxious to wrap things up. Komet kept returning to one specific spot in the field, so I indulged his intuition and tagged along.
He went on a long track, nose to the ground, and I kept up. Soon, another rooster rose – albeit briefly. We took our three pheasants and headed for home, declaring the day a huge victory.
It should be noted that Komet is a ground scenter, while Phantom was an air scenter. In my experience, air scenting is a good style for finding quail, as evidenced by the many quail I shot over Phantom in her eight seasons on this earth.
However, pheasants like to run, not stay in one place. I’ve found a ground scenter is better suited to finding pheasants. My first bird dog, Trigger, was a ground scenter, and we killed lots of roosters. Komet uses the same technique.
Komet went on a handful of pheasant hunts last season, but it wasn’t until January that he truly proved himself on wild birds.
I was hunting with both dogs that day. Phantom picked up the scent first, and so did Komet a moment later. The tails of both dogs were wagging furiously as they attempted to sort out the smells each in their own way.
When the rooster finally flushed, he was behind me. I twirled and fired, missing on my first shot but connecting with my second. Komet reached the bird first.
The pheasant was stone dead. Komet had a mouthful of feathers and was trying to pick up the bird when I took it from him. While he didn’t technically retrieve the bird, he got credited with the find.
This bothered Phantom to no end, and she kept picking up the bird as I attempted to take pictures, trying to hog the glory from her little cousin.
Although humorous at the time, in retrospect it was at that moment that the torch was officially passed. In less than two weeks, Phantom was gone. The workload now fell squarely on Komet’s young but capable shoulders.
Thanks to some preseason preserve practice, he was ready to assume the mantel.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoors column for The Independent.
