The Bill Marshall Classic just completed its fourth year Saturday.
The event made its debut in 2016 as part of the Nebraska State Fair and was held at the Heartland Events Center during the first two years before moving to high schools last year.
It has brought some of the best teams in the state. Hastings College had a few matches as part of the classic as well.
Last year, it was scheduled to be at the events center Friday and Saturday. But rain took place the week before and caused saturated ground at the Fonner Park racetrack. That created an unsafe concert environment, so Friday and Saturday night’s state fair concerts were moved indoors. The matches were relocated to local gymnasiums.
The first two seasons, it was just jamboree matches, meaning they were preseason matches and the teams only played two sets. Last year, the season got started earlier so there were regular season matches played. There were six triangulars played at the gymnasiums.
Hastings College and a few other NAIA schools have been part of the event the past four years as well.
This year, there were 29 high school teams and four NAIA schools that took part during the two days.
Heartland Lutheran hosted three matches on both Friday and Saturday, while Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic used both of their gyms on Saturday. Hastings College hosted matches both days.
But even with the success, I feel the event needs to be in the Heartland Events Center, although I understand that the state fair has many programs and concerts that go on that need to be held in there. And I’ll take exception to this year just because of all the rain that occurred during the past weekend, the concerts needed to be inside.
But here are a few reasons why I feel the volleyball matches need to be in the Events Center.
% With many great players, including Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray of Elkhorn South and Creighton recruit Katie Maser — Bill Marshall’s granddaughter — of Grand Island Central Catholic to name a few and teams that included eight schools that were at the state tournament last year, I’m sure volleyball fans would have loved to watch them play at one venue instead of having to drive all over Grand Island.
% The venue itself is great for the players. It gives the players a state tournament feel to the event.
% And lastly, since the event is part of the state fair, it should be there. After the teams are in between matches or done playing, they can go and enjoy the fair. I asked someone if there is any other event that is off the Fonner Park site and they said they didn’t know for sure but it was pretty unlikely.
The one positive is that admission to any of the schools was also valid as gate admission to the Nebraska State Fair.
But despite all that, I do feel the Bill Marshall Classic was still a great success. There was great action all over Grand Island during the two days. It was even well attended at all the venues and the fans treated it like they were regular-season matches.
So props to the Bill Marshall family for putting on the event, as well as Five Points Bank and all of the sponsors that put in hours at all of the venues with the hospitality.
And don’t forget, the volleyball season starts on Thursday so good luck to all of the athletes this season. And be sure to look in Thursday’s edition for the Fall Sports Preview.
Marc Zavala covers volleyball for The Independent.