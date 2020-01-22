As expected, Fullerton has had its ups and downs so far this season.
But the ups have outnumbered the downs for the Warriors.
Fullerton carries a 9-3 record into Thursday’s Goldenrod Conference tournament semifinal against Palmer in St. Paul.
“We’re playing pretty well,” coach Stacy Kramer said. “We’re still looking for some consistency. We had a hiccup against Elgin/Elgin Pope John (a 43-33 loss on Jan. 14), but those things are expected when you have 12 players and nine of them are freshman or sophomores.”
That youth hasn’t hurt Fullerton on the defensive end. The Warriors have held six opponents under 35 points. Only Class D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis and Palmer have exceeded 50 points.
“Our defense is far ahead of our offense,” Kramer said. “We have a lot of hustle and a lot of speed on the floor. If we can put everything together, we can go a long way.”
Junior 6-foot-4 center Hanna Plumbtree — one of the rare upperclassmen on the roster along with seniors Stormy Herman and Sydney Cook — tops Fullerton with 15.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
The conference semifinal against Palmer is a quick rematch of a game the Warriors won 65-58 last Thursday.
“It’s always hard to beat a team twice, and we will probably see them again in our subdistrict,” Kramer said. “Each team has an advantage now of knowing what the other team does. We’ve seen some things we want to exploit and so did they. It’s difficult to play a team twice, especially when the games are so close together.”
Humphrey St. Francis likely awaits the winner in Saturday’s championship game.
“I don’t think many are surprised that Humphrey St. Francis is in a class all their own this year,” Kramer said. “We’re all trying to reach their level. It doesn’t hurt when you have a point guard like Allison Weidner who can take over games.
“And it’s just not our conference that’s trying to catch them. It’s (Class) D-2, D-1, C-2. They played Crofton who is a perennial power and took it to them.”
Whoever the opponents are, Kramer is looking for her team to take some steps forward during the remainder of the conference tournament.
“I’d like to see a little more consistency on the offensive end,” she said. “Our defense always keeps us in games. But I’d like to see us continue to shoot the ball better.”
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Thursday, Jan. 23
At St. Paul
Burwell vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 6
Fullerton vs. Palmer, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
At St. Paul
Consolation, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Conference chat
In other conference tournament action:
% Northwest is the No. 2 seed in the Central Conference tournament and will host either Columbus Lakeview or Schuyler Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. The Vikings also host the semifinal and final round of play.
% Grand Island Central Catholic is seeded second in the Centennial Conference tournament and will be at home against either Lincoln Lutheran or Bishop Neumann Tuesday at 6 p.m.
% The Crossroads Conference tournament starts Saturday in York. No. 4 Cross County is the highest seed among area teams and faces McCool Junction at 1 p.m. at York Middle School.
Dale Miller covers girls basketball for the Independent.
