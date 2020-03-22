Whitney Brown draws attention whenever she has a basketball in her hands.
The defense is focused on trying to not give her any room. The fans have their eyes glued on the Vikings’ 5-foot-8 guard, knowing they could see something special.
And there are plenty of good reasons for that. Over her four years as a starter at Northwest, Brown has proven to be an offensive threat.
She can quickly step back and launch a long 3-pointer that swishes through the net.
She can fearlessly drive through traffic in the lane, flipping up an impossible looking layup attempt that somehow goes through.
But anybody who thinks of Brown as only a scorer are missing out.
“The thing that amazes me about Whitney is her balance,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “She finished first in school history in (career) steals, second in points, second in 3-pointers and third in assists.
“It’s not just on the offensive side. When you look at her numbers, you understand that she is a complete player.”
During her final season at Northwest, the Brown averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
For her all-around performance, Brown was a repeat selection as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary captain.
She is joined on the Super Squad by Wood River’s Boston Boucher, Central City’s Gabby Moser, St. Paul’s Brooke Poppert and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Tori Thomas.
While the Vikings weren’t able to repeat themselves as Class B state champions, they put together a strong 22-6 season that ended with a triple overtime loss to eventual champion Crete in the state tournament semifinals.
“I think we had a great year,” Brown said. “Obviously it was not the ending I wanted, but I love that we made it into the second round with this team.
“We really came back after we lost to (Crete) by 30-plus points. We kept fighting and left everything on the court.”
That triple overtime loss to Crete ended an impressive final month by Northwest.
The Vikings lost to the Cardinals for the third time this season 62-18 in the Central Conference tournament championship game.
They then won their next seven in a row before pushing Crete to the limit in the fourth meeting.
“We really came together as a team,” Brown said. “We realized that we were one of the best in the state, and even if we had lost to Crete three times, if we came together as a team we could do anything we wanted to.”
Brown gained plenty of attention with her impressive run in the 2019 state tournament while leading the Vikings to their state championship.
She followed that up with a strong senior year and left her name throughout the Northwest record book (including trailing only sister McKenzie on the career scoring chart).
“I am proud of how my season went,” Brown said. “At the end of the season I was more confident in my shot.”
Most players would take the types of performances Brown had when she was struggling.
Even on her off games, she would usually find a way to finish in double figures by getting to the line.
“Whitney is so consistent and so good,” Moerer said. “You look at the number of school records that she has and it’s off the charts.”
And it wasn’t just on statistics that can be measured that Brown played a part in Northwest’s success.
“Her leadership was critical for us, especially down the stretch,” Moerer said. “We were a really good basketball team over the last month.
“Whitney’s leadership was a big part of that, and playing that well is why we went back to the state tournament.”
Even after starting for three years and becoming a state champion, Brown still strived to improve.
After an off game shooting in the first round of the state tournament against Sidney, she used her home basketball court to get in some extra shooting before getting a good night’s rest before the next day’s showdown with Crete.
“She’s a very competitive person,” Moerer said. “Her numbers aren’t just because of her basketball talents. She has a high IQ and is tough out on the court.”
Brown said she has areas that she wanted to improve on for her senior year.
“I definitely improved on my 3-point shooting,” said Brown, who improved by 2% while taking 87 more shots than her junior year. “I struggled with my free-throw shooting again in the middle of the season, but I kept working on it. I was also more confident when teams pressed us that I would be able to break it.”
Now Brown turns her attention to making the transition to walking on at Nebraska.
“I’ll need to be able to finish all of my shots against bigger players,” Brown said. “I’m going to have to work to make sure that I can score when the team needs to me score. I’ll have to have that confidence.”
That shouldn’t be a problem for someone who scored — and excelled everywhere on the court — during her career with the Vikings.
After 1,378 points, 613 3-pointers, 307 assists and 267 steals, Brown exits Northwest having left her mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.