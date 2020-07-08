Home Federal drops pair to Norfolk
NORFOLK — Norfolk only scored in two innings during Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Home Federal seniors, but that was enough to earn a 5-2 and 6-5 sweep.
In the opener, Home Federal outhit Norfolk 7-6 but fell short 5-2. Norfolk scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Both starting pitchers went the distance. Norfolk’s Dylan Rodgers gave up one earned run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walks.
For Home Federal, Jaden Jurgensmier allowed three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Brayden Wenzl and Zack Kissack both had two hits for Grand Island.
In the nightcap, Home Federal (11-10) led 4-0 in the middle of the second before Norfolk struck for six runs. Home Federal got runners on first and second in the top of the seventh but couldn’t score.
Carson Cahoy went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Home Federal 010 000 1—2 7 2
Norfolk 000 050 x—5 6 2
WP—Rodgers. LP—Jurgensmier.
Home Federal (11-10) 310 010 0—5 4 1
Norfolk 060 000 x—6 6 3
WP—Ertzner. LP—Hinken. Sv.—Jagels. 2B—HF, Buhrman, Cahoy; N, Faltys, Strand.
Five Points claims close games from Norfolk
The close wins keep coming for the Five Points Bank juniors.
On Wednesday, Five Points swept Norfolk 11-10 and 3-2 at Ryder Park to follow up on a pair of one-run victories over the weekend.
In the opener, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Brayden Lee was hit by a pitch. That gave Five Points an 11-10 win and its third consecutive walk-off victory, all within a span of five days.
Norfolk scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-8 lead, but Five Points rallied for two in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.
Seth Myers finished 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs. Cole Bauer and Carson Leiting each added a pair of hits.
Five Points (12-3) didn’t need a walk-off in the second game. Instead, Norfolk rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh before Grand Island closed out the win.
Cole Sweley pitched the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Bauer and Jacob Nesvara each had a pair of hits.
Norfolk 111 201 40—10 13 4
Five Points 102 032 21—11 14 0
WP—Plummer. 2B—FP, Fay.
Norfolk 000 000 2—2 7 0
Five Points (12-3) 002 010 x—3 7 0
WP—Sweley. 3B—FP, Nesvara.
