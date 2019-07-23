LINCOLN — Wahoo’s Kyla Swanson knew there was only one way to finish her high school career.
The Illinois recruit did indeed end on a winning note, leading the Reds to a five-set victory over the Blues in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star match at Lincoln North Star. The Reds prevailed 26-28, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9.
Swanson, an Illinois recruit, spoke up after the Blues had rallied to tie the match 2-2.
“I said it was the last match of our high school careers,’’ she said. “I just wanted to light a fire.’’
The 6-foot-4 Swanson, the tallest player on either squad, did so by example. She had four kills and three blocks in the 15-point final set and finished with a match-high 13 kills.
“This was an amazing environment for us to play,’’ she said. “It was a competitive match, but it was so much fun.’’
Winning coach Sue Wewel, the coach at Fremont Bergan, said she enjoyed the experience.
“To get the chance to coach all of these elite players is really something,’’ she said. “They don’t get rattled and can handle any situation.’’
It also helped that her squad had Millard West’s Jaiden Centeno, who played the entire match as the team’s only libero. The Iowa State recruit was a first-team All-Nebraska selection last fall.