After a rough start to the game, Northwest (8-5) beat Class B rival Aurora (5-11) in 9-1 in five innings Tuesday night at Veterans Athletic Complex
Taylor Jonda lead off the game with a single to left field for the Huskies. She advanced to third on two Northwest errors on the same play.
Next, batter Kinsey McClain struck-out, then Keleigh Metzger tripled down the left field line to bring in Jonda and put Aurora up 1-0 in the first against the always tough Viking hurler Emily Stein. That would be Aurora’s only run in the game.
The next two batters hit into fielder’s choices before Stein got her counterpart, Eva Fahrnbruch, to strike out and end the inning with just the one run.
The Vikings only got one hit in the bottom of the first frame from the bat of Skylee Nelson, who got stranded to end the inning.
Northwest started to gain ground in the third inning, tagging Fahrnbruch for three hits and two runs to take the lead.
Shayla Fila lead off the inning a single to center field. She was courtesy ran for by Grace Baasch, who then stole second and third. Furstenau then struck-out to bring up Nelson for the second time in the game. She did what she has done all season and hit the ball and drive in runs as she laced a double scoring Baasch to tie the game.
Mackenzie Palu then struck out for the second out, brining up Stein with a chance to help her own cause.
The Viking pitcher did exactly that by hitting a single to left field to drive in Nelson and extend the lead to 2-0.
Stein said it’s a nice feeling to help yourself with the bat.
“It’s always good to get a big hit. It’s a lot of momentum and obviously boosts the energy a little bit so that is good,” she said.
That was Stein’s first of two hits on the night as she later doubled in the fifth inning for good measure.
The Vikings won the game by stealing bases and getting timely hitting. Coach Jake Ritzdorf said his plan all along was to be aggressive. Northwest had 12 hit and swiped 10 bags in the game.
“We had some girls stealing (bases) that don’t normally steal. We were throwing girls in off the bench that have speed,” he said.
He said his team has 11 bench players on the roster for those exact reasons, to come in and run.
“We took advantage of that in a couple different ways,” he added.
Baasch accounted for four of the 10 steals alone.
Northwest put up a five spot in the fifth inning to close the door on this game.
Six Viking hitters had two hits or more in the game, with Nelson compiling three in the contest while swiping two bases in the process.
Stein, who got the win, fanned seven in the game, on a night where her arm wasn’t at its peak. She said her breaking ball was her go-to pitch.
“I’ve been off a couple games with my arm, so it’s been kind of difficult to pitch like I normally pitch, so my change-up came into effect because the ball wasn’t moving like it normally does so I had to change speeds to throw them off,” she said.
Stein accredits her battery mate Fila with helping with her success.
“We kind of throw together off and on and we have done so much in the off-season work that we got to know each other really well,” Stein said.
Fila also helped Stein by picking off two base runners who were leading off just a little too far.
She caught Brooklyn Moody in the second inning and Fahrnbruch in the fourth to end the inning.
Ritzdorf said the rivalry between these two squads is one as old as time. He knows wins never comes easy against the Huskies.
“Any time you play Aurora it’s a rivalry game. It could be football, volleyball, softball, basketball, ping pong, chess, you are going to get their best,” he said. That’s what’s great about the Northwest/Aurora rivalry. They have a great team. It’s always a grinder but hats off to Aurora.”
Aurora (5-12) 100 00—1 6 5
Northwest (9-5) 012 15—9 12 3
WP—Stein. LP— Fahrnbruch. 2B—NW, Stein. 3B—A, Metzger. NW, Gonzalez, Nelson.
