COLUMBUS — The Northwest boys placed third and the girls were fourth at Wednesday’s Central Conference meet.
The Vikings boys finished with 51 points. Lexington was first with 15 and the top three runners while Seward came in second with 37.
Northwest was led by John Campbell (sixth, 17:05.62) and Colby Hayes (10th, 17:19.80).
The Vikings girls had 67 points to place behind Lexington (34), Aurora (43) and Seward (50).
Northwest’ top finishers were Neelie Dorsey (14th, 21:49.23) and Lexie Lilienthal (15th, 21:55.55).
Central Conference
BOYS
Team Scoring
Lexington 15, Seward 37, Northwest 51, Aurora 62, Schuyler 92, York 106, Adams Central 122, Crete 144, Holdrege 146, Columbus Lakeview 183.
Individuals
1, Yanni Vasquez, Lexington, 16:30.87; 2, Alexis Hernandez, Lexington, 16:40.12; 3, Cyrus Rhea, Lexington, 16:48.22; 4, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 16:54.40; 5, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 16:55.29; 6, John Campbell, Northwest, 17:05.62; 7, Eduardo Carrasco, Schuyler, 17:11.64; 8, Ethan Ideus, Seward, 17:12.31; 9, Sean Worthman, Lexington, 17:13.61; 10, Colby Hayes, Northwest, 17:19.80; 11, Brennan Taylor, Seward, 17:21.10; 12, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 17:24.15; 13, Kane Fiala, Aurora, 17:26.58; 14, Isaac Rolf, Seward, 17:27.90; 15, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:27.96.
Northwest Results
6, John Campbell, 17:05.62; 10, Colby Hayes, 17:19.80; 17, AJ Warner, 17:40.24; 18, Caden Keller, 17:42.35; 20, Caleb Harb, 17:59.00; 27, Trevor Fisher, 18:17.86.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Lexington 34, Aurora 43, Seward 50, Northwest 67, Holdrege 76, Schuyler 101, Crete 117, Columbus Lakeview 139, York 172.
Individuals
1, Keegan Beisel, Seward, 19:59.87; 2, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:11.81; 3, Grace Reiman, Adams Central, 20:23.17; 4, Kenzie Hurlbert, Holdrege, 20:31.44; 5, Marisol Deanda, Schuyler, 20:37.35; 6, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:41.30; 7, Kyla Carlson, Aurora, 20:47.47; 8, Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 20:51.16; 9, Lacy Biltoft, Holdrege, 21:02.50; 10, Marissa Garcia, Lexington, 21:26.96; 11, Julia Smith, Aurora, 21:29.79; 12, Jennifer Cardoso, Crete, 21:30.73; 13, Elena Kuehner, Aurora, 21:42.53; 14, Neelie Dorsey, Northwest, 21:49.23; 15, Lexie Lilienthal, Northwest, 21:55.55.
Northwest Results
14, Neelie Dorsey, 21:49.23; 15, Lexie Lilienthal, 21:55.55; 18, Megan Freeman, 22:15.62; 24, Madeline Krolikowski, 22:55.98; 25, Alyssa Earl, 23:03.07; 30, Bailey Adams, 24:08.10.
