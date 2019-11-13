With starting safety Cam Taylor-Britt out of action for the Purdue game on Nov. 9 because of illness, the Nebraska coaching staff had to come up with someone else to play his safety position.
The coaches decided to put junior Dicaprio Bootle in at safety and move redshirt freshman Braxton Clark into a job as a starter at cornerback.
Bootle said he felt fairly comfortable at safety.
“Being out there, it was a new feel and it just looked like I knew what I was doing, I was prepared,” Bootle said. “There were a couple of things that could have gotten cleaned up, a couple of things that could have been fixed — and that is in any game at any position. There is always room for improvement. It was a strong showing from me.”
Safety has been a position of concern for the Huskers since they lost junior Deontai Williams to an injury in the season opener. Since then, depth has been an issue.
“We wouldn’t have had the problem at all, losing Deontai at the beginning of the year was rough for us. He was one of our best guys,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “That has kind of put us in scramble mode all year and kind of made us play Cam Taylor in different places.
“And then with Cam Taylor down, we tried to address it the best we could. Dicap’s natural position is corner and I expect that is where he will be unless we have need again.”
Bootle was the team leader a year ago with 15 pass breakups, but he is still looking for his first career interception. This season, he has just five breakups, but that’s partly because teams have not challenged him too often this year.
Cornerback may be his best position, but Bootle is now ready for wherever he’s needed.
“Definitely, wherever they need me, I won’t even hesitate,” Bootle said. “Wherever they need me, if they feel like it is our best chance at winning the game or if they feel like it will best help me in the game, then I will do it. No matter what. No questions asked.”
Bootle said he’s blessed to be able to play any position in the secondary. That’s the way defensive backs coach Travis Fisher wants it. When he’s talking to the safeties in a meeting, he’s actually talking to the cornerbacks as well.
“We all learn the same stuff so that way we go out there able to execute,” Bootle said. “He could throw anybody from the corner position and throw them at safety in the game and he should be able to go in and function and operate and keep the ball rolling. This isn’t anybody’s first time from a safety moving to corner in the middle of a game.”
The Huskers have several freshmen defensive backs who have played sparingly as the coaching staff tries to preserve this as a redshirt season. That list includes Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates.
Bootle, who did redshirt in 2016, said the new rule allowing players to play in up to four games and still redshirt is great for those young players.
“I just kind of let them know that they are blessed because the redshirt rule wasn’t the same when I first came,” he said. “If I even stepped on the field my redshirt was gone. They have opportunities in some late games to get in the game.”
There have been problems this season in the secondary and mistakes have been made, but Bootle said the players have rallied around each other.
“Everything hasn’t been perfect, but as long as we keep fighting and keep pushing forward then eventually good is going to happen,” he said. “A lot of guys are driven by that, a lot of guys are driven by going out there to play for their brother as well as playing for themselves, too. A lot of guys are driven by that.”
The Husker defense will be challenged when they host No. 15 Wisconsin Saturday at Memorial Stadium. That challenge starts with running back Jonathan Taylor, who became one of just four players to reach 5,000 career yards before the end of his junior season.
Taylor burned the Huskers for 249 yards as a freshman in 2017 and for 221 yards a year ago.
“He is a hard runner,” Bootle said. “He is a hard runner, a very fast guy in the open field when he gets space with the ball. He makes things happen. He is determined to get into the end zone no matter how long the distance. We just have to do a good job of getting multiple hats to the ball, all 11 guys just chasing the rock.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.