Osceola/High Plains hopes to write a storybook ending to its brief history.
Burwell wants to close out another successful chapter in its ongoing story.
Whichever team claims the Class D-1 football state championship trophy Monday at Memorial Stadium, it will cap off an amazing postseason run.
Both teams enter the title tilt unranked with a 10-2 record. But both eliminated tough opponent after tough opponent to earn their way to Lincoln.
“It’s been amazing,” Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Greg Wood said. “All year long, we’ve wanted to play one more game. Now we’re where we wanted to be. We’ve had to beat a lot of good teams, especially in the playoffs. We went to Creighton, then played Howells-Dodge who has a lot of history.
“Burwell is another team with a lot of history. They’ve been in the playoffs 14 years in a row and have been in the finals four out of five years.”
But after losing all but three players with starting experience from last year’s D-1 runner-up squad, Burwell’s return trip didn’t look like a sure thing after it suffered two losses in the middle of the season.
“Our seniors deserve this so much,” Longhorns coach Luke Gideon said. “It’s a small group, but they came on strong and gave us mental and physical toughness.
“Our young guys at the beginning of the year didn’t realize how good they were because they played against the great guys we had last year every day in practice. In the middle of the year, they realized that they are pretty good football players. We kept improving until we were playing at a pretty high level.”
Only one team will be able to keep its winning ways going during the championship game, which is set for a 10:15 a.m. kickoff.
Both teams feature potent rushing attacks.
Osceola/High Plains is led by standout senior Keaton Van Housen, who has 2,212 yards and 33 touchdowns. Quarterback Dylan Soule has added 1,378 yards and 23 scores.
“Those guys are going to be a big challenge,” Gideon said. “We’ll have to make sure that we wrap them up and take them down. They have good, big kids that run well.
“I like what our defense has done. In this offense, they came downhill right at you and you’ve got to stop them.”
Gideon said the Stormdogs are a straightforward running team as opposed to a more deceptive rushing attack that the Longhorns faced in a semifinal win over Dundy County-Stratton.
Wood may be more concerned with matching up right when his team has the ball.
“They do a little bit of everything,” he said. “They will be in a 3-4 or a 4-3 and sometimes they even line up in a two-man front. We’ve got to recognize what the defense is doing and adjust.”
Burwell has also used a strong rushing attack on the road to the final.
Senior Jase Williams amassed 1,631 yards and 31 touchdowns, and that is with a midseason illness that slowed him down for a month.
Although Burwell hasn’t had to display it over the past two wins, the Longhorns do go to the air more than the Stormdogs, who have 301 passing yards for the season.
Burwell junior quarterback Barak Birch is 87-for-145 for 1,141 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
“They’ve got two solid running backs, and they’re big kids,” Wood said. “Their quarterback can throw it, so it will be challenge to slow them down, Everyone hasto keep doing his job and not get caught up in anybody else’s job.”
Osceola/High Plains has given up an average of 31 points per game, but Gideon is impressed by its defense.
“They are always flying around,” he said. “Their defense has solid players and makes plays or else they wouldn’t be here. They’ve made some big stops on third- and fourth-and-short. I think their defense is just as effective as their offense.”
Playing at Memorial Stadium and in a morning game is a different experience. Even with a majority of new starters this year, the Longhorns hold an advantage in knowing what it is like to play at the home of the Huskers.
“After we played there the first time, I wrote down notes of what I would do different if we played there again,” Gideon said. “The guys who have been down there, even on the sidelines, know what it’s like. But when the ball gets kicked off, I think everything is equal and the teams just start playing.”
Wood said Osceola/High Plains is doing its best to prepare for the environment and time. It has held Saturday morning practices all throughout the playoffs, and that included a practice on the turf in Shelby this past Saturday.
Whatever the final outcome is, this is the end of the Stormdogs. The two-year co-op agreement won’t be renewed.
“The boards decided to go a different direction,” Wood said. “When we agreed to co-op, it was only for two years so we knew this was a possibility. We hoped it could continue, but when the decision was made I worried how the kids would respond, if things would fall apart with the way we would deal with it.
“They stepped up. This would always have been a season to remember, but we want to Stormdogs to go out on top.”
And Burwell hopes to collect its second state title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.