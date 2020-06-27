Ryan Hansen called the U-Save Pharmacy baseball team’s performance Saturday a good team win.
The Grand Island offense connected on 17 hits with four doubles, while Aidan Keyes gave up only three hits during a 10-1 six-inning win over Shelton/Gibbon at Ryder Park.
The win gave U-Save its first victory of the season. Hansen said the performance is what the Grand Island seniors needed.
“We got a great pitching performance out of Aidan and then we hit the ball very well,” Hansen said. “We got a hit from about everybody who got up to hit today which is really good to see.”
It didn’t start well for Keyes though as he gave up a Mason Clark single that was lost in the sun. Two batters later, Shelton/Gibbon scored the first run when Jaime Cuellar hit a RBI double to score Clark in the first inning.
But that would be the only run Keyes would give up. Keyes pitched 5 2/3 innings and had five strikeouts.
“What happened in the first inning just happens, that’s baseball and I knew there was plenty of game after that happened,” Hansen said. “Aidan settled down after that. He did a great job pitching for us. He’s a confident pitcher.”
Meanwhile, the U-Save offense responded right away after giving up the first run. Beau Walker, Jackson Henry and Keyes connected on three consecutive hits. Walker and Henry scored during those hits as U-Save took a 2-1 lead.
Leading 3-1 going into the third inning, Ernesto Martinez connected on a two-RBI single that brought home Austin Asche and Braedon Aguilar for a 5-1 lead.
Ariel Hernandez made it 6-1 in the fifth as he brought home Aguilar.
Then U-Save put the game away in the sixth as it scored five runs on five hits with three doubles to end the game on the eight-run mercy rule.
Seven different players recorded two hits for the U-Save offense, which pleased Hansen.
“The kids really saw the ball very well and that was something we’ve been struggling with at the early part of the season but I knew that would be an issue,” he said. “It was great that we were able to get everyone in the game to get them some experience. Everybody put the ball in play, which is exactly what you want them to do.”
U-Save has a busy week ahead. It hosts a doubleheader with Doniphan at 11 a.m. Sunday at Ryder Park. Then Grand Island travels to St. Paul Tuesday, then plays a doubleheader at Kearney Jerseys Wednesday.
“That’s a lot of games for us but that’s OK,” Hansen said.
Clark led Shelton/Gibbon by going 2 for 3.
Shelton/Gibbon 100 000—1 3 0
U-Save Pharmacy (1-4-1) 212 015—10 17 1
WP—Keyes. LP—Cuellar. 2B—SG: Cuellar. USP: Asche, Aguilar, Hernandez, Keyes.
