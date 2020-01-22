The Twin River wrestling program has only been around for five years.
But the Titans continue to make a name for themselves, especially this season.
Twin River has finished second and third in a number of tournaments that featured a few rated teams and is currently 11-5 in duals during the season.
The Titans recently finished third in the Cross County Invite that featured Class B contender Central City and Class C No. 5 Amherst this past Saturday. They defeated Columbus Scotus 65-18 in a dual on Monday and are currently ranked No. 8 in the dual rankings in the NSWCA.
Twin River coach Kalin Koch said he’s been pleased with how the season has gone. The Titans shattered the school record at the Cross County Invite with 199 points.
“I’m been impressed with how the kids have wrestled this year,” Koch said. “We knew at the beginning of the year, we had potential to have success. We have a few kids coming with a lot of experience who did a lot of offseason work. We’ve really been wrestling well since the Christmas break.”
The Titans have been rewarded for their success. After finishing second to York in the Fillmore Central Invite, they gave No. 9 Battle Creek its only loss in duals in a 39-24 battle, then beat Class D No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale 40-39 in back-to-back duals. That success helped Twin River get recognized as the Class C team of the week by the newrestle.com web site.
“We’ve been carrying momentum since that time and we really haven’t looked back,” Koch said. “We’ve been rolling with it since then.”
A few wrestlers have been recognized for their success as well. Tucker Alexander is ranked No. 6 at 195 in both the NSWCA and newrestle polls, while Jaxson Jones is No. 6 at 160 in the newrestle.com site.
Koch said the two wrestlers have put in a lot of time after both were a match away from getting a medal at the state wrestling tournament last year.
“Both were so close to getting state medals,” Koch said. “Both are hard-working kids. Tucker is one of our team captains who has been doing very well this year. Jaxson, who is a two-time state qualifier, has missed most of the season because of a football injury. He’s been looking fantastic as far as technique goes and his conditioning is getting back there. Both have been great leaders for us.”
Juan Davalos, another returning state qualifier, along with Beau Zoucha, Mason Tenski, Rooco Gehring, Ashton Johnson, Jackson Strain, Jed Jones and Korbe Urkoski have also impressed Koch this season.
Koch said a reason for the Titan’s success is the offseason work they’ve put in. He said that the wrestlers combined to wrestle 250 plus matches during the offseason.
“I told the kids after the season ended last year that we needed to get as much mat time in the offseason as much as we could, whether it’s at camps or offseason tournaments,” Koch said. “They were wrestling as much as they could and that has helped a lot.”
Now the Titans want to be one of the teams competing at the state duals in a few weeks. As of Jan. 22, they are in sitting in fifth in the NSAA power point standings.
Koch said Twin River is in great position for that to happen, but knows a lot of things will need to happen. They wrestle a triangular with Class D No. 1 Plainview and Fremont Bergan on Jan. 30.
“We probably have to win one of those duals,” Koch said. “That will help us a lot, but I know a lot of teams will have some duals coming up that will help them later on. But winning one of those duals will help a lot. I think it’s going to come down to the wire I think. I feel we have a chance to be that first team in/first team out sort of thing.
“But hopefully we can continue to peak as we head toward the end of the season.”
But no matter what happens during the rest of the season, Koch said he has enjoyed coaching this Titan team.
“This team has been so fun to coach,” he said. “I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished so far and I’m excited to see what they can do down the stretch.”
The Titans will be at the Madison Invite Friday.
Centura to host youth wrestling clinic
Centura will host a youth wrestling clinic with Olympic wrestler Ken Chertow as the host Jan. 26.
Wrestlers in kindergarten through eighth grades are welcome to attend.
Registration is from 12:30-1 p.m. K-2nd grade session will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at $25 cost, while 3-8th grade will be from 1-4 p.m. with $35 cost.
All youth coaches and parents are welcome to attend free of charge.
For more information, contact Centura coach Geoff Cyboron at geoff.cyboron@centuraps.org.
Milestones
A few wrestlers reached some milestones during the weekend.
Hastings’ Damen Pape became the school’s all-time wins leader after capturing his 182nd win at the Nebraska City duals.
Northwest’s Collin Quandt picked up his 150th career victory at the Gothenburg Duals Saturday.
Marc Zavala writes about wrestling for The Independent.
