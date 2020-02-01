YORK — During the first NSWCA girls state wrestling tournament, Ally Micheel came out a winner.
The Twin Loup junior captured the 152-pound title Saturday at York High School.
Micheel pinned Elkhorn’s Shalonda Baerentzen in 1:25 before earning the championship with a 18-2 technical fall over West Point-Beemer’s Brithany Cervantes in the final. High Plain’s Allie Burke finished second in the 138-pound final after falling to West Point-Beemer’s Naydeli Medina 9-0.
West Point-Beemer took home the team title with 190 points, while Schuyler was second with 101.
NSWCA Girls State Tournament
Team Standings
West Point-Beemer 190, Schuyler 101, South Sioux City 79, Amherst 74, Fremont 49, Platteview 48.5, Omaha Northwest 44, Omaha South 36, Bridgeport 30, Nebraska City 30, Kearney 29, North Bend 28, Elkhorn 27, Omaha Bryan 27, Pierce 26, Twin Loup 25.5, Chadron 24, High Plains 24, BRLD 22, Tekamah-Herman 20, Winnebago 20, Wisner-Pilger 20, Bellevue West 19, Crofton-Bloomfield 18, Wauneta-Palisade 18, Battle Creek 17, Dundy County-Stratton 14, Cedar Bluffs 13, Paxton 13, Fort Calhoun 11, Medicine Valley 11, Weeping Water 6, Pender 2, Johnson County Central 1.
Champions
106 — Flavia Nagatani, KEA, dec. Paige Denke, CHA, 5-3; 113 — Callie Witt, NB, pinned Marissa Burt, TH, 3:21; 120 — Reagan Gallaway, AMH, pinned Katy Figueroa, WPB, 0:53; 126 — Jerzie Menke, BRI, pinned Pheonix Jensen, PLA, 0:36; 132 — Carla Chacon, SCH, pinned Kaylee Burkhart, PLA, 3:37; 138 — Naydeli Medina, WPB, maj. dec. Allie Burke, HP, 9-0; 145 — Saige Miserez, WPB, pinned Zeena Villanueva, BRLD, 4:32; 152 — Ally Micheel, TL, tech fall. Brithany Cervantes, WPB, 18-2; 160 — Evelyn Guzman, SCH, pinned Makinzie Parsons, PIE, 4:33; 170 — Ardiana Zamora, SSC, pinned Claire Paasch, WPB, 1:02; 182 — Estefania Barragan, WPB, pinned Emma Gomez, HEM, 1:42; 195 — Zeriah George, WIN, pinned Sandy Coleman, SSC, 3:43; 220 — Madison Martinez, FRE, pinned Dominique Aguilar, OB, 3:10; 285 — Skylar Mutchler, WP, pinned Destiny Damme, AMH, 1:01.
Other area Saturday tournaments
Ainsworth Invite
Team Standings
Burke/Gregory, S.D. 209, Valentine 196, Central City 163, Sidney 147, Shelton 62, Twin Loup 52, Winside 55, Brady 40, Loomis/Bertrand 40, Todd County, S.D. 39, Gordon/Rushville, 34, North Central 26, Ainsworth 11, Crawford 3.
Championship results
106 — Drew Garfield, CC, dec. Trevin Edwards, LB, 6-2; 113 — Owen Hansen, BG, maj. dec. Jesse Sauceda, SHE, 11-2; 120 — Jordan Ruiz, SID, dec. Gavin Sandoz, VAL, 6-2; 126 — Dyson Kunz, CC, dec. Chris Williams, VAL, 7-0; 132 — Jeremy Larson, BRA, maj. dec. Art Escalante, WIN, 11-2; 138 — Gage Krolikowski, VAL, pinned Gabe Escalante, WIN, 2:34; 145 — Jackson Eklund, BG, pinned Tanner Schneiderheinz, CC, 0:59; 152 — Frank Even, BG, pinned Colby Coons, TL, 5:12; 160 — Chase Olson, VAL, pinned Sam Moore, CC, 5:32; 170 — Finn Hanson, BG, pinned Gunnar Battershaw, VAL, 1:06; 182 — Dietrich Lecher, SID, pinned Micah Loy, CC, 1:07; 195 — Taron Serr, BG, pinned Nik Erickson, CC, 1:51; 220 — Rhoss Oliver, BG, pinned Nathan Hofrock, SID, 2:52; 285 — Waylon Marshall, TC, pinned Hayden Hofrock, SID, 1:08.
Boone Central Dale Bonge Invite
Team Standings
Aquinas 238, Pierce 180.5, St. Paul 136, O’Neill 131.5, Boone Central/Newman Grove 125, Elkhorn Valley 106.5, Neligh-Oakdale 95, Omaha Westside 88, Malcolm 84, Kearney JV 67, Ashland-Greenwood 56, Nebraska Christian 26, Bayard 17, Guardian Angels CC 16.
Championship results
106 — Hunter Bennett, EV, dec. Blaine Christo, AG, 7-1; 113 — Brock Bolling, PIE, dec. Gavin Dozler, BCNG, 5-3; 120 — Ty Rainforth, ON, dec. Hunter Vandenberg, AQU, 4-1; 126 — Zack Zitek, pinned Oscar Lopez, ON, 3:33; 132 — Noah Scott, AQU, dec. Reed Bennett, EV, 3-2; 138 — Brady Thompson, ON, dec. Christopher Nickolite, AQU, 6-3; 145 — Cameron Schrad, AQU, dec. Michael Kruntorad, PIE, 14-8; 152 — Nolan Eller, AQU, dec. Ashton Schweitzer, PIE, 6-4 SV-1; 160 — Zander Schweitzer, PIE, pinned Tyson Rasmussen, SP, 2:57; 170 — Dylan Zoucha, MAL, dec. Ben Kment, AQU, 13-6; 182 — Cole Haberman, OWS, maj. dec. Riley Davis, ON, 11-2; 195 — Carl Mundt, NC, dec. Kaleb Pofahl, NO, 9-7, SV-1; 220 — Jacob Ludwig, AG, dec. Nathan Scheer, SP, 6-4; 285 — Owen Schramm, AQU, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, MAL, 2:53.
East Husker Invite
Team Standings
Logan View 177.5, Twin River 125.5, Howells-Dodge 113, West Point-Beemer 107, Oakland-Craig 105.5, Tekamah-Herman 81, Wisner-Pilger 70, North Bend 63, Pender 35, Madison 26.5, Stanton 15, BRLD 10, Clarkson-Leigh 5, Scribner-Snyder 2.
Championship results
106 — Trenton Arlt, OC, pinned Jacob McGee, LV, 2:40; 113 — Carter Bousquet, OC, dec. Jamison Evert, WPB, 3-2; 120 — Logan Burt, TH, pinned Dru Mueller, LV, 4:00; 126 — Kaden Gregory, LV, pinned Juan Davalos, TR, 1:27; 132 — Beau Zoucha, TR, pinned Devon Schultz, WP, 1:45; 138 — Hunter McNulty, LV, dec. Garret Kaup, WPB, 6-0; 145 — Gavin Lampman, WP, pinned Mason Tenski, TR, 0:35; 152 — Ethan Mullaly, NB, forf. over Roberto Valdivia, LV; 160 — Jaxson Jones, TR, pinned Levi Belina, HD, 1:23; 170 — Tom Maline, OC, dec. Wyatt Hegemann, HD, 3-1; 182 — Jarron Metzler, OC, dec. Trevor Schumacher, HD, 9-4; 195 — Logan Booth, LV, pinned Cooper Colson, WPB, 2:43; 220 — Carter Throener, HD, pinned Andrew Cone, LV, 1:43; 285 — Alex Miller, LV, pinned Eric Hathaway, PEN, 0:49.
Plainview Invite
Team Standings
Plainview 312.5, Wayne 185, Crofton-Bloomfield 149.5, Norfolk Catholic 118, Winnebago 98.5, Quad County NE 92.5, Ponca 82, West Holt 75, Creighton 69, Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Osmond 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 37, Niobrara/Verdigre 35, Grand Island CC 27.5, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16, Lutheran High NE 11.
Championship results
106 — Eli Lanham, PLA, med. forf. Ashton Dane, PLA; 113 — Scout Ashburn, PLA, pinned Antonio Robles, WIN, 3:13; 120 — Ashton Munsell, WAY, maj. dec. Robles, WIN, 13-0; 126 — Reece Jaqua, WAY, dec. Dalton Anderson, PON, 16-9; 132 — William Poppe, CB, dec. Keagan Mosel, PLA, 8-2; 138 — Nate Christensen, PLA, pinned Allan Olander, NC, 1:55; 145 — Cody Hanvey, NC, med. forf. Wyatt Smydra, NC; 152 — Will Gunning, PLA, pinned Conner Hochstein, HCC, 2:58; 160 — Matt Christensen, PLA, maj. dec. Hunter Bennett, PON, 12-4; 170 — Alizae Mejia, PLA, maj. dec. Eric Hoesing, HCC, 12-2; 182 — Lucas Hammer, PLA, maj. dec. Matt Logue, PON, 12-3; 195 — Cade Janke, WAY, pinned Kolby Casey, QCNE, 4:27; 220 — Collin Gale, PLA, dec. Jared Janssen, CB, 8-4; 285 — Mike Leatherdale, WAY, pinned Paxton Bartels, CB, 0:38.
