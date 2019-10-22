GICC sweeps Lincoln Christian

LINCOLN — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic (20-3) topped Lincoln Christian 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Allison Kalvoda had 12 kills while Avery Kalvoda added 10. Katie Maser recorded 32 set assists and 14 digs.

Lauryn Willman amassed 31 digs and Kate McFarland had 20 to go along with 10 points and two aces.

York upsets Northwest

YORK — York avenged a loss in last week’s Central Conference tournament by upsetting Class B No. 7-rated Northwest 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 on Tuesday.

No other information was provided.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments