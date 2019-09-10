SOFTBALL
Islanders fall twice to Southeast
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast collected a total of 31 hits to sweep Grand Island Senior High 17-10 and 11-3 on Tuesday.
“We just couldn’t stop Lincoln Southeast’s offense,” Islanders coach K.C. Hehnke said. “Lincoln Southeast had 31 hits on the night and we had 22. Lincoln Southeast’s infield made three great plays to stop is from scoring at key times during the game.
“The girls just need to keep playing hard and play fundamental softball and we can put pressure on teams.”
Stacy Wells led Grand Island in the opener by going 3 for 3 with a double. Leslie Ramos was 2 for 2 with a double and Rya Chavez also doubled.
The second game was tied at 8 after three innings before the Knights (11-7) started to pull away.
Chavez went 3 for 3 with a double. Julie Myers, Brianna Lawver, Wells and Kamdyn Barrientos all collected two hits.
Grand Island 102 00—3 8 1
Lincoln SE 421 x—11 11 1
WP—Gifford. LP—Martinez. 2B—GI, Wells, Chavez, Ramos; LSE, Rippetau 2, Nemayer, Schmaderer. 3B—LSE, Helmes. HR—LSE, Ewoldt.
Grand Island (7-11) 152 101 0—10 14 3
Lincoln SE (10-7) 044 315 x—17 20 2
WP—Gifford. LP—Plama. 2B—G, Lawver, Kier, Wells, Chavez; LSE, Rippetau 2, Babcock. HR—LSE, Rippetau, Neumayer, Ewoldt.
Northwest edged by Waverly
WAVERLY — Northwest suffered its third loss to a rated team in two days after being edged by Class B No. 8-rated Waverly 3-2 on Tuesday.
Northwest carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Waverly took the lead with a two-run triple.
Waverly outhit Northwest 6-3 with Emily Stein taking the loss in the circle. She struck out two and walked one.
“I’m proud of the way the girls competed through this tough stretch,” Northwest coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “We’re looking forward to playing GICC on Thursday.”
Northwest (7-5) 000 020 0—2 3 1
Waverly (8-5) 001 002 x—3 6 1
LP—Stein. 3B—NW, Nelson.
GICC goes 1-1 at Blue Hill triangular
BLUE HILL — Grand Island Central Catholic split a pair of games at Tuesday’s Blue Hill triangular
The Crusaders (8-7) erupted for nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings to overcome a 4-1 deficit and top the hosts 10-5.
Mikah Culler gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks to record the win.
The top four hitters in the lineup went a combined 10 for 16 for the Crusaders. Madisyn Maly was a perfect 4 for 4 while Shelby Stratman went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
“In the first game I thought the kids responded after we got down early,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “Mikah was not hitting her spots early on, and then our energy level picked up.”
Adams Central struck for three runs in the top of the first and held off the Crusaders 6-4. Shaylee Reed was a single short of the cycle for the Patriots.
Stratman and Alexis Mudloff both had a pair of hits for GICC. Alyssa Breckner took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
“I thought that was the best game that Alyssa Breckner has pitched so far in her career,” Brock Culler said. “In the first inning, we executed a perfect first-and-third play on defense. If we get both calls, we’d get out of the inning. We didn’t get either one, and they went on to score three runs.
“It turned into one heck of a softball game.”
The Crusaders take on Northwest Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
GICC 010 540—10 16 3
Blue Hill 202 100—5 7 1
WP—Culler. LP—Meyer. 2B—GICC, Maly, Mudloff; BH, Faimon, Drury. 3B—GICC, Stratman.
Adams Central 302 01—6 5 1
GICC (8-7) 201 10—4 6 2
WP—Carpenter. LP—Breckner. 2B—AC, Reed; GICC, Mudloff 2. 3B—AC, Reed. HR—AC, Reed.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders place sixth at Pius Invite
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic placed sixth out of eight mostly Class A teams during Tuesday’s Lincoln Pius X Invitational.
The Crusaders were led by a pair of fifth-place finishes at the No. 1 categories. Eli Fox went 2-2 in singles while the doubles team of Jackson Farias and Daniel Martinez also split their four matches.
Jonathan Schardt went 1-3 to place sixth at No. 2 singles while the No. 2 doubles team of Jack Friesen and Jacob McNamara were 2-2 and finished seventh.
Lincoln Pius X Invitational
Team Scoring
Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 34, Kearney 31, Papillion-La Vista 25, Omaha Skutt 23, GICC 21, Papillion-La Vista South 17, Waverly 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.