VOLLEYBALL
Islanders upset Columbus in five
Grand Island Senior High broke into the win column by outlasting Columbus in five sets on Tuesday.
The Islanders (1-17) took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21 before the Discoverers (9-9) battled back to win the next two 25-20, 25-19.
In the decisive fifth set, Grand Island came through 15-12 to snap an 18-match losing streak.
Emma Hilderbrand led the Islanders with 12 kills. Anna McCoy had eight, Ella Beckstrom seven and Camaron Pfeifer six.
Jill Rose and Hilderbrand both served four aces while McCoy had four blocks.
Hilderbrand had 19 digs, Grace Johnson 14 and Tori Hale 10. Hale also finished with 26 set assists.
No. 2 Crusaders sweep Aquinas
DAVID CITY — Class C-2 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic used nine kills and five blocks by Avery Kalvoda to sweep Aquinas 25-19, 25-18, 25-11.
Allison Kalvoda added seven kills for the Crusaders (9-1). Katie Maser finished with 24 set assists, 12 points and four aces. Haily Asche chipped in 24 digs while Courtney Toner had 1 points.
Red Hornets rally to split at home
Heartland Lutheran rallied in its second match to pick up a split at its home triangular on Tuesday.
The Red Hornets battled back to top Palmer 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 after losing to Burwell 25-16, 25-12.
“I was very, very proud of the girls for the way they battled after the two-point loss (in the first set),” coach Connie Hiegel said. “We came back and played strong and with confidence. We’ve been working on starting and finishing strong.”
Brianna VanBibber had 11 kills to lead Heartland Lutheran (8-9) against Palmer (1-13). Carli Maier added 10 and Madelyn Graham had six. VanBibber had 19 digs, Maier 11 and Maggie Bexten 10.
Mollie Bexten contributed 20 set assists and Brynn Saddler added 14.
Hiegel said one area stood out in the loss to Burwell (9-5).
“Serve receive killed us in the second set,” she said.
VanBibber and Graham both had four kills. Maggie Bexten had 10 digs while Mollie Bexten finished with nine digs and six set assists. Saddler also had six set assists.
SOFTBALL
Crusaders go 1-1 at home triangular
Grand Island Central Catholic split its games at it home triangular Tuesday at the Veterans Athletic Complex.
The Crusaders opened with a 7-3 win over Wahoo and scored in every inning.
Alyssa Breckner earned the win while allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Wahoo outhit GICC 7-6 but committed five errors.
Central Catholic (10-13) fell to York 11-4 after allowing four runs in the top of the first inning. Shaylin Kucera had two hits for the Crusaders.
Wahoo 100 010 1—3 7 5
GICC 121 111 x—7 6 2
WP—Brekner. LP—Eversen. 2B—W, Eddie. GICC, Hooper, Maly, Mudloff. 3B—GICC, Kucera.
York 400 250—11 13 2
GICC (10-13) 102 010—4 6 3
WP—Hagadone. LP—Breckner. 2B—Y, Hagadone, Seevers; GICC, Mudloff.
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwest boys third at Crete
CRETE — The Northwest boys team finished third at the Crete Invitational.
The Vikings totaled 63 points behind Seward with 20 and Mount Micahael with 39.
John Campbell led Northwest with a fifth-place finish in 18;03.14; Colby Hayes was 12th (18:28.12), AJ Warner 14th (18:28.93) and Caleb Harb 15th (18:33.82).
The Northwest girls were fourth with 66 points behind Norris with 33, Beatrice 41 and Seward 55.
Neelie Dorsey was 12th for the Vikings in 22:50.88 with teammates Lexie Lillienthal (22:55.90) in 13th and Megan Freeman (22:57.02) in 14th.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Katie Roach finished second in 21:17.11.
Crete Invitational
BOYS
Team Scoring
Seward 20, Mount Michael 39, Northwest 46, Norris 63, Waverly 84, York 96, Beatrice 113, Crete 131, Doniphan-Trumbull 188.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Zach Pittman, NOR, 17:29.82; 2, Ethan Ideus, SEW, 17:40.44; 3, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 17:40.44; 4, Jack Sorensen, MM, 17:55.53; 5, John Campbell, NW, 18:03.14; 6, Conrad Schroeder, WAV, 18:08.02; 7, Issac Rolf, SEW, 18:08.62; 8, Brennan Taylor, SEW, 18:10.51; 9, Seneca Hornung-Scherr, NOR, 18:14.15; 10, Cameron Mallisee, MM, 18:19.61; 11, Sam Wooten, MM, 18:25.73 11; 12, Colby Hayes, NW, 18:28.12; 13, John Schroll, MM, 18:28.93; 14, AJ Warner, NW, 18:28.93; 15, Caleb Harb, NW, 18:33.82.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Norris 33, Beatrice 41, Seward 55, Northwest 66, Waverly 70, Doniphan-Trumbull 102, Crete 118, York 139.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Veronica Pinkerton, BE, 21:01.76; 2, Katie Roach, DT, 21:17.11; 3, Keegan Beisel, SEW, 21;32.77; 4, Hannah Susie, NOR, 21:45.65; 5, Libby Gourlay, NOR, 22:02.02; 6, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 22:12.83; 7, Trinity Eichenberger, BEA, 22:16.14; 8, Maya Hutzler, NOR, 22:28.69; 9, Jennifer Cardoso, CRE, 22:36.33; 10, Madison Schwarzenbach, WAV, 22:45.00; 11, Lauren Peiper, BEA, 22:47.51; 12, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 22:50.88; 13, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 22:55.90; 14, Megan Freeman, NW, 22:57.02; 15, Elizabeth Gokie, SEW, 22:59.97.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders fare well at Hastings triangular
HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic went 5-2 in matches against Hastings and Kearney Catholic at Tuesday’s Hastings trianguler.
Bowdie Fox went 2-0 at No. 1 singles while the No. 2 doubles team of Jack Friesen and Jacob McNamara was also 2-0. Daniel Martinez won his only match against Kearney Catholic as Hastings didn’t have a player at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jonathan Schardt went 0-2.
Hastings Triangular
GICC 3, Kearney Catholic 1
No. 1 singles—Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Vincent Lilgegren, KC, 8-3.
No. 2 singles—Daniel Martinez, GICC, def. Creed Martin, KC, 8-1.
No. 1 doubles—Brandt Groskreutz/Blake Thiele, KC, def. Jackson Farias/Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 8-5.
No. 2 doubles—Jack Friesen/Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Cade Kluthe, KC, 8-2.
GICC 2, Hastings 1
No. 1 singles—Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Loki Hays, H, 8-3.
No. 2 singles—Hastings open
No. 1 doubles—Landon Power/Brayden Schram, H, def. Jackson Farias/Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 8-4.
No. 2 doubles—Jack Friesen/Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Adynn Kusek/Jose Navegil, H, 8-3.
