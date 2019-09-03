SOFTBALL
Northwest splits with undefeated Kearney
KEARNEY — In a doubleheader between undefeated teams, Northwest and Kearney traded handing each other the first loss of the season.
The Vikings (5-1) struck first with a 5-1 victory in the opener. Northwest scored in each of the first three innings and was led by Maddy Cushing going 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Skylee Nelson and Kenzie Palu each added a pair of hits while Emily Stein held the Bearcats (9-1) to one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Kearney earned the split with a 7-6 walk-off victory in eight innings in the second game.
Alicyn O’Neill topped Northwest at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a run.
Stein pitched 7 1/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks. She also hit a home run.
Northwest 112 000 1—5 7 3
Kearney 000 010 0—1 2 3 WP—Stein.
Northwest (5-1) 221 000 10—6 6 2
Kearney (9-1) 302 010 01—7 11 4
LP—Stein. 2B—NW, O’Neill. HR—NW, Stein.
Crusaders split in triangular
MINDEN — Grand Island Central Catholic had two very different outcomes during Tuesday’s Minden triangular
The Crusaders (6-4) routed the hosts 14-0 in four innings in their first game. Mikah Culler didn’t allow a baserunner while striking out five.
Alexis Mudloff went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.
“Mikah obviously pitched pretty effectively,” GICC head coach Brock Culler said. “Our whole defense played well behind her.”
In the second game, Kearney Catholic blanked the Crusaders 8-0 in five innings.
“We left 11 baserunners stranded,” Brock Culler said. “We had bases loaded twice, once with one out and we struck out back-to-back. With our young pitching, we have to defend and we definitely have to get some runs. It was a game of missed opportunities.”
Mudloff and Madisyn Maly both went 2 for 3.
GICC 213 8—14 13 0
Minden 000 0—0 0 7
WP—Culler. LP—Schurmann. 2B—GICC, Boon, Mudloff.
GICC (6-4) 000 00—0 5 0
Kearney Cath. 350 0x—8 9 0
WP—Luede. LP—Breckner. 2B—KC, Hastings, Owen 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings get road win over Kearney
KEARNEY — The Northwest volleyball team earned a 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 win over Kearney Tuesday.
Macey Bosard and Lauren Hauser each had nine kills in the victory, while Whitney Brown had 25 assists and Rylie McNelis added 14. Sophia McKinney and Addie Warner each had 14 digs to lead the defense.
“We knew we needed to focus on our serving and passing game. We did better in this area,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “I was really impressed with our defense and never giving up on a rally. The teams energy was critical in our win and helped us have a stronger start. It was a good especially in Kearney’s atmosphere.”
Heartland Lutheran drops pair
ROSELAND — Heartland Lutheran lost twice in the Silver Lake triangular.
The Red Hornets extended Harvard to three sets before falling 25-20, 24-26, 25-22.
“I was glad to see it go three sets,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “We just struggled to get into a rhythm in the third set.”
Madelyn Graham had four kills and Carli Maier added three. Abbigeal Nielson had 14 digs, Brynn Saddler seven set assists and Brianna VanBibber 5 ace serves.
Heartland Lutheran (1-3) dropped its second match to Silver Lake 25-16, 25-17. Maier had four kills and Mollie Bexten finished with seven digs.
GIRLS GOLF
Crusaders win triangular
Grand Island Central Catholic recorded five of the top six scores to win the Doniphan-Trumbull triangular Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.
The Crusaders finished with a 216 while Doniphan-Trumbull had a 243. Gibbon didn’t have enough golfers to record a team score.
Liz Calderon and Ashlyn Kucera led the way with 52s. Madeline King was one shot back of them, and Ember Kleint and Olivia Ostdiek both finished with 59s.
Doniphan-Trumbull triangular
GICC (216)
Liz Calderon 52, Ashlyn Kucera 52, Madeline King 53, Ember Kleint 59, Olivia Ostdiek 59.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (243)
Kelsey Essex 57, Madelyn Stock 60, Karley Varah 61, Paige Keezer 65, Sydney Rainforth 65.
GIBBON (no score)
Melany Vasquez 60, Andrea Aguilar 63, Daniela Corona 66.
