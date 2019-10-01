VOLLEYBALL
Vikings rally past Patriots
HASTINGS — After dropping the first set, Northwest recovered to beat Adams Central 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 Tuesday.
“Adams Central played a great set one,” Vikings coach Lindsey Harders said. “They came out strong and made minimal errors.
“When we changed sets I challenged the girls to play better. We needed to dig better, hit better and communicate better. I feel like that was our game changer. We got in their heads and were able to put a few points together at a time.”
Whitney Brown had 16 points, 18 set assists, 11 kill and 22 digs for Northwest (8-7).
“Whitney Brown played a great match,” Harders said. “She led us in every area.”
Ellie Apfel tied for the team high in kills with 11 and also had eight blocks.
“Ellie Apfel had another great game at the net and went back and served quite a few points too,” Harders said.
Rylie McNelis finished with 16 points, 20 set assists and nine kills. Lauren Hauser had five kills and seven blocks, Sophie McKinney finished with 21 digs and Macey Bosard contributed 17 digs.
Northwest continues a busy week by playing GICC on Thursday and competing in the Scottsbluff tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Lincoln SE sweeps Islanders
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast improved its record to 11-8 with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 victory over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday.
The Islanders (1-18) received six kills from Camaron Pfeifer. Kaylee Hemingway had eight digs and Tori Hale finished with eight set assists.
Heartland Lutheran falls to Deshler
DESHLER — Heartland Lutheran fell to Deshler 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 Thursday.
Coach Connie Hiegel said despite the loss, the Red Hornets really did some good things against the Dragons.
“The scores don’t show it but we had a lot of long rallies,” she said. “We did a lot of things that we haven’t been doing, like block coverage and picking up digs. We had better reactions. But our serve receive was an issue especially in the second set.”
Carli Maier led Heartland Lutheran with four kills and 20 digs, while Maggie Bexten had three kills, seven assists and 18 digs, Abigail Nielsen had 14 digs.
The Red Hornets will be back in action at the Humphrey St. Francis Triangular to battle Class D-2, No. 5 Nebraska Christian and No. 10 St. Francis on Thursday, then play Harvard on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings pace second at AC Invite
HASTINGS — Northwest had all five golfers medal to place second at Tuesday’s Adams Central Invitational.
The invite, held at Southern Hills Golf Course, was shortened to nine holes due to rain.
The Vikings finished with a 216 to finish behind Kearney Catholic (198) and one stroke ahead of third-place Heartland (217).
Northwest’s medalists were Bria Berrelaz (ninth, 54, Avery Heresch (10th, 54), Lanie Fry (11th, 54), Hailey Schuster (12th, 54) and Alayna Wattier (15th, 56).
Adams Central Invite
Team Scoring
Kearney Catholic 198, Northwest 216, Heartland 217, Holdrege 219, Lexington 229, Adams Central 270.
Individuals
1, Addison Mitchell, KC, 42; 2, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 45; 3, Emily Gustafson, Holdrege, 45; 4, Maddie Miller, Heartland, 46; 5, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 49; 6, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 50; 7, Abbie Halpin, KC, 52; 8, Tehya Cuypers, Holdrege, 53; 9, Bria Berrelaz, NW, 54; 10, Avery Hermesch, NW, 54; 11, Lanie Fry, NW, 54; 12, Hailey Schuster, NW, 54; 13, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 55; 14, Josie McCormick, Heartland, 56; 15, Alayna Wattier, NW, 56.
