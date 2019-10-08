SOFTBALL
Aurora eliminates GICC
YORK — For the second straight day, Aurora held off a Grand Island Central Catholic rally to pick up a win in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament.
On Tuesday, the Huskies scored four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 10-6 lead in an elimination game. The Crusaders rallied back but fell short 10-9.
That ended GICC’s season with a 13-16 record.
It was a wild back-and-forth game with the teams combining for 32 hits. They scored 15 runs over the final three innings.
Eva Fahrnbruch’s home run was the big hit for Aurora in the eighth.
Kahlan Hooper homered for the Crusaders in the eighth to finish 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. Shaylin Kucera was also 3 for 4.
Aurora (12-18) 000 004 24—10 19 1
GICC (13-16) 030 011 13—9 13 1
WP—Olsen. LP—Breckner. Sv.—Fahrnbruch. 2B—A, Metzger, Eckert. 3B—GICC, Stratman. HR—A, Fahrnbruch; GICC, Boucher, Hooper.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings take two at Beatrice
BEATRICE — Class B No. 9-rated Northwest came away with a pair of wins at Tuesday’s Beatrice triangular.
The Vikings (13-11) edged past the host team 25-9, 20-25, 25-23 behind eight kills from both Lauren Hauser and Macey Bosard. Whitney Brown added 18 points, 18 set assists and 13 digs while Ryle McNelis contributed six kills and 13 digs.
Northwest then swept No. 7 Hastings 25-16, 25-22. Brown finished with 12 points, nine set assists and 13 digs. McNelis chipped in eight assists and 11 digs. Ellie Apfel had five kils while Bosard and Claire Caspersen each recorded four.
“Tonight was an important night for us,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We needed two wins and the girls did it. I was pleased with our first set coming out strong against Beatrice. However it was very disappointing how many errors we had during the second set. I told the girls they need to respect every team and learn to play two complete sets. The third set was a back and forth battle but glad we got the win out of it.
“Sweeping Hastings was important to us because Hastings is a good team. They pushed us to finish stronger in the second set as it was back and forth until about 20.”
Northwest is at No. 4 Omaha Duchesne on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders win Kearney Catholic Invite
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic wrapped up its regular season by winning the Kearney Catholic Invitational Tuesday.
The Crusaders won three out of the four divisions to finish with 28 points, 10 more than runner-up Adams Central.
Eli Fox (23-4) finished 5-0 to win the title at No. 1 singles.
Central Catholic also swept the No. 2 categories. Daniel Martinez remained undefeated by going 5-0 at No. 2 singles to improve to 16-0 overall.
The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob McNamara and Jack Friesen also went 5-0 to improve to 24-5.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jonathan Schardt (7-9) placed second by going 4-1.
Kearney Catholic Invitational
Team Scoring
Grand Island Central Catholic 28, Adams Central 18, Kearney Catholic 15, Gretna 12, Lexington 11, Holdrege 6.
CROSS COUNTRY
GICC’s Gellatly medals at Centennial meet
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Raegan Gellatly came away with a medal from Tuesday’s Centennial Conference meet at Pioneers Park.
Gellatly placed eighth in a time of 22:31.93. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas took first in 20:13.97.
Jarit Mejia was the top finisher for the GICC boys by coming in 17th in 19:11.67.
Centennial Conference
At Pioneers Park, Lincoln
BOYS
Team Scoring
Aquinas 33, Columbus Scotus 35, Boys Town 38, Lincoln Christian 60, Lincoln Lutheran 103, Concordia 104, Bishop Neumann 121, Kearney Catholic 125, Hastings St. Cecilia 134, Archbishop Bergan 146.
GICC Results
17, Jarit Mejia 19:11.67; 42, Austin Miller 21:31.13; 55, Randall Kim 22:55.29.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Columbus Scotus 24, Kearney Catholic 39, Lincoln Christian 45, Bishop Neumann 68, Hastings St. Cecilia 71, Lincoln Lutheran 95.
GICC Results
8, Raegan Gellatly 22:31.93; 19, Rylee Lonnemann 23:45.83; 26, Julia Pilsl 24:57.54;
