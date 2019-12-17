GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vikings grab tough win at Columbus
COLUMBUS — The duo of Whitney Brown and Lauren Hauser helped Class B, No. 2 Northwest defeat Columbus.
They combined to scored 34 points during the Vikings’ 42-39 win over the Discoverers.
Brown led Northwest with 18 points, while Hauser added 16. NW coach Russ Moerer said the Viking players did a great job of finding those two players.
“I thought our ball movement was great, especially down to the post,” he said. “Lauren attacked the rim very well and Whitney shot the ball well. The pieces are there, we just need to keep grinding.”
But Moerer was disappointed that the Vikings weren’t able to put Columbus away. They were up 10 on two occusions, but he credited the Discoverers for making the game interesting.
“It’s always tough to play at Columbus, and coach Dave Licari always does a great job for them,” Moerer said. “I thought we had chances to put them away but Columbus just kept fighting. We didn’t take advantage of the situation.”
Northwest plays at Lexington Friday.
Northwest (4-1) 10 16 9 7—42
Columbus (2-4) 5 15 7 12—39
NORTHWEST — Brown 18, Hauser 16, Suttles 5, Nelson 3.
COLUMBUS — Braun 2, Luebbe 4, Duranski 9, Kudron 10, Adams-Tuls 6, Batenhorst 2, Kapels 6.
McCool Junction edges HLHS
MCCOOL JUNCTION — McCool Junction hit the game-winner with about 30 seconds left and then held off Heartland Lutheran for a 27-26 victory Tuesday.
“We had a couple attempts after they went up, and we just couldn’t get it to go in,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “It was a close game the whole way through.”
Jessica Zehendner led Heartland Lutheran with 11 points.
Heartland Lutheran (1-3) 4 8 4 10—26
McCool Junction (1-4) 5 5 3 14—27
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Niemeier 2, Bexten 4, Graham 2, Van Bibber 1, Maier 6, Zehendner 11.
MCCOOL JUNCTION—Johnson 7, Stutzman 3, Stouffer 3, Schulz 5, Hoffschneider 9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vikings fall to Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Northwest boys basketball dropped a 78-68 decision to Columbus Tuesday.
Parker Janky led all scorers with 26 points for the Vikings, while Colby Hayes added 18 points.
Northwest (2-3) 17 15 21 15—68
Columbus (3-2) 14 25 23 16—78
NORTHWEST — Janky 26, Winton 4, Anderson 8, Hayes 18, Jensen 1, Brandt 3, Kaminski 8.
COLUMBUS — Hausmann 19, Luebbe 5, Esch 2, L. Thompson 10, B. Thompson 15, Edzards 17, Wilcox 9, Baasch 1.
McCool Junction routs HLHS
MCCOOL JUNCTION — McCool Junction outscored Heartland Lutheran 24-0 in the first quarter and went on to post a 66-14 victory Tuesday.
Justus Bader led Heartland Lutheran with nine points.
Heartland Lutheran (1-3) 0 7 5 2—14
McCool Junction (3-1) 24 24 9 9—66
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Wiegert 3, Bader 9, Rathjen 2.
MCCOOL JUNCTION—Neville 9, McDonald 17, Hobbs 9, Wilkinson 2, Stark 2, Lovan 5, Hoarty 7, Bristol 2, Barrow 2, Kirkpatrick 5.
SWIMMING
Islander teams fall at Norfolk
NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High swimming team fell to Norfolk Tuesday.
The Islander boys suffered a 97-79 loss, while the girls fell 126-57.
Jonathan Novinsk earned automatic state times in both the 100 butterfly (first, 53.65) and 100 backstroke (second, 53.77)
Novinski was also part of the 200 freestyle relay team with Doug Lewandowski, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Kai Wilson that earned an automatic state time (first, 1:31.65). The 200 medley relay team of Lewandowski, Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik and Sambula-Monzalvo also earned an automatic state time (second, 1:43.79).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Wilson, Dankert, Setlik and Novinski earned a win at 3:32.91.
Sarah Dankert was the lone winner for the girls in winning the 100 breaststroke (secondary state time of 1:14.23).
