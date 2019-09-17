VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders sweep Wood River
WOOD RIVER — Class C-2 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic swept Wood River 25-15, 25-10, 25-7 on Tuesday.
Avery Kalvoda and Allison Kalvoda both finished with 10 kills for the Crusaders (5-1). Gracie Woods added seven kills and eight digs.
Katie Maser contributed 32 set assists and 10 points. Haily Asche had 20 digs, 11 points and four aces while Lauryn Willman added eight digs, nine points and five aces.
Ashley Packer had eight kills and eight digs for the Eagles, while Sage Gideon led the defense with nine digs. Jenna Rauert had 13 assists.
Red Hornets split at Cross County
STROMSBURG — Heartland Lutheran finished 1-1 at Tuesday’s Cross County triangular.
The Red Hornets fell to the undefeated hosts 26-24, 25-13.
“We had them there in the first set and couldn’t finish it,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “That took the wind out of our sails and we struggled after that.”
Mollie Bexten had 10 set assists and Carli Maier six kills for the Red Hornets. Brianna Vanbibber had nine digs, Mollie Bexten eight and Maggie Bexten seven. Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with eight kills, while Amanda Giannou added 15 assists.
The Red Hornets (7-8) defeated McCool Jnction for the second time in four days 25-23, 25-20.
“I was really pleased with how the girls regrouped and played well to beat McCool Junction again,” Hiegel said.
Maier had six kills and Mollie Mexten four. Brynn Saddler contributed five set assists while Maggie Bexten had three aces. Maier had 10 digs and Vanbibber and Abbigeal Nielson both had nine.
Cross County won the other match 25-14, 25-14. Schaefer led the way with eight kills, while Erica Stratman added four. Giannou chipped in 15 assists.
SOFTBALL
Crete routs Crusaders
CRETE — Class B No. 2-rated Crete improved to 17-0 by routing Grand Island Central Catholic 15-3 in three innings on Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored five runs in the first, six in the second and four in the third. They finished with four home runs.
GICC (9-11) only managed a pair of hits, singles from Shaylin Kucera and Alexis Mudloff.
GICC (9-11) 003—3 2 2
Crete (17-0) 564—15 14 2
WP—Mach. LP—Breckner. 2B—C, Maly, Steuer. HR—Jurgens, Mach, Henning, Stones.
