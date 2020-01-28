SWIMMING
Novinski breaks another record
OMAHA — Jonathan Novinski broke the pool record in the 500 freestyle Tuesday during Grand Island Senior High’s dual at Millard South.
Novinski finished in 4:39.36 to win the event by 1:23.00 over teammate Jordan Winton. It was also an automatic state qualifying time for Novinski.
Novinski also had a state quailfying time in the 100 butterfly, which he won in 53.47 seconds.
Doug Lewandowski qualified for the state meet in the 50 freestyle, which he won in 22.41 seconds.
Also qualifying was the 200 medley team of Novinski, Luke Dankert, Kai Wilson and Lewandowski (first, 1:35.44).
The Grand Island boys topped Millard South 100-70 while the girls defeated the Patriots 93-76.
WRESTLING
Northwest falls to Patriots
HASTINGS — The Northwest wrestling team suffered a tough 40-36 loss to Adams Central Tuesday.
The Patriots recorded five pins, a major decision and two decisions to edge the Vikings.
Victor Isele (182), Grady Griess (220), Grady Arends (113), Brady Isley (132), Collin Quandt (138) and Austin Cooley (160) all recorded pins for Northwest.
The Vikings will be at the Central Conference Tournament in Lexington Saturday.
Adams Central 40, Northwest 36
170 — Oaklyn Smith, AC, pinned Brody Sheeks, NW, 3:43; 182 — Victor Isele, NW, pinned Wyatt Janssen, AC, 3:41; 195 — Sam Hermberger, AC, maj. dec. Zach Pistulka, NW, 14-4; 220 — Grady Griess, NW, pinned Jacob Deckert, AC, 0:46; 285 — Tyler Pavelka, AC, dec. Brody Stutzman, NW, 4-2; 106 — Tristen Obermiller, AC, pinned Caleb Alcorta, NW, 1:19; 113 — Grady Arends, NW, pinned Justin Barbee, AC, 0:28; 120 — Devon Ackles, AC, pinned Ben Sutherland, NW, 1:58; 126 — Braiden Kort, AC, pinned Caden Frederiksen, NW, 3:02; 132 — Brady Isley, NW, pinned Konnor Howard, AC, 3:26; 138 — Collin Quandt, NW, pinned Jeret Frerichs, NW, 3:39; 145 — Cameron Kort, AC, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 3:22; 152 — Jackson Johnson, AC, dec. Owen Friesen, NW, 5-3; 160 — Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Blake Bonifas, AC, 3:06.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets defeat Red Cloud
The second quarter gave Heartland Lutheran just enough comfort.
The Red Hornets used a 10-2 second quarter to help them take a 36-28 win over Red Cloud Tuesday.
HL coach Brad Bills said the defense played well in the second quarter. He added the Warriors did cut the lead down to five a few times, but the Red Hornets always had an answer.
“We tighten up on defense a little bit,” he said. “They did come back but we responded well to every run.”
Carlie Maier led the way with 12 points.
Heartland Lutheran plays at Central Valley Thursday.
Red Cloud (0-16) 6 2 8 12—28
Heartland Lutheran (5-11) 6 10 5 15—36
RED CLOUD—Hersh 9, Chiplaski 4, Lewis 1, Horne 6, Watts 3, C. Watts 3, Clark 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Bexten 8, Graham 6, Vanbibber 2, Maier 12, Zehnedner 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets top Red Cloud
Heartland Lutheran used a strong first half to down Red Cloud 42-27 Tuesday.
The Red Hornets led 13-6 after the first quarter and 25-11 at the half.
“We did a good job of moving the ball on offense and getting good looks underneath the basket,” coach Phil Bader said. “We played great defense. It was a solid first half.
“The second half got a little raggedy at times. We were 3-for-11 from the free-throw line, so we have to work on that, obviously.”
Eli Oman led Heartland Lutheran with 14 points.
“We’re coming toward subdistricts, so it’s time to put everything together,” Bader said.
Red Cloud (1-14) 6 5 8 8—27
Heartland Lutheran (7-9) 13 12 7 10—42
RED CLOUD—Ely 8, Klingenberger 12, Simpson 2, Schriner 5.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Jones 1, Oman 14, Bader 6, Larsen 8, Rathjen 9, Nyanok 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.