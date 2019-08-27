Islanders split at Hastings
HASTINGS — Grand Island Senior High split a doubleheader Tuesday against Class B No. 2-rated Hastings at the Smith Softball Complex.
Ellie McCoy went 2 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs to lead Hastings to a 10-2 six-inning win. Elle Douglas limited the Islanders to one earned run in a complete-game win, striking out two and walking three.
Grand Island (3-3) got its offense going to top the Tigers (1-1) in four innings 13-2. Leslie Ramos went 3 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the Islanders. Stacy Wells added three hits while Brianne Lawver, Rya Chavez, Kamdyn Barrientos, Andrea Plma and Julia Myers all collected two.
Grand Island outhit the Tigers 16-4. Palma gave up two runs while striking out three and walking four in a complete-game win.
McCoy homered again for Hastings.
“It was a good split,” Grand Island coach K.C. Hehnke said. “Hastings is ranked seventh in all class and No. 2 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald rankings.
“Andrea Palma pitched another very good game. Alondra Martinez also pitched very well in the first game but Hastings’ hitting was contagious and we turned the tide in the second game and really hit well.”
It was a busy start to the week after Saturday’s doubleheader against Norfolk had been postponed until Monday.
“Playing Norfolk on Monday and coming right back against Hastings is tough but the girls played hard and it was good to see them come back and play like they did the second game,” Hehnke said.
Grand Island travels to Lincoln Pius X on Thursday then returns to the city Saturday for the annual Lincoln Public Schools Invite.
Grand Island 000 020—2 3 3
Hastings 001 405—10 11 3
WP—Douglas. LP—Martinez. 2B—H, Molina, McCoy. HR—H, McCoy.
Grand Island (3-3) 615 1—13 16 0
Hastings (1-1) 101 0—2 4 0
WP—Palma. LP—Laux. 2B—GI, Palma, Wells, Ramos 2. HR—H, McCoy.
GICC tops Ord 16-8
ORD — Grand Island Central Catholic scored in every inning except one to win a slugfest against Ord 16-8 in six innings Tuesday.
Alexis Mudloff went 4 for 5 with six RBIs and two runs to power the Crusaders’ 13-hit attack.
“Lexi was on fire,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “Every time she hit the ball it was dead square.”
Shelby Stratman, Madisyn Maly and Boston Boucher each added a pair of hits.
Ord (1-4) answered Central Catholic’s three runs in the top of the first inning with three of its own in the bottom. Trailing 10-3, the Chanticleers got back into the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
GICC (4-1) finished the game early by scoring the final six runs.
“Our young pitching really got tested,” Culler said. “Ord had very good at bats. It was pitching by committee for us. Mikah Culler started, then we used Alyssa Breckner and Audra Witmer had to close. We tried everything to cool them down, and they still ended up with eight runs and nine hits.”
GICC (4-1) 350 224—16 13 3
Ord (1-4) 300 500—8 9 3
WP—Culler. LP—Smith. 2B—GICC, Witmer, Mudloff 2. HR—O, Griffith.