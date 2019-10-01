Aurora def. Lexington
AURORA — Paxtyn Dummer recorded 12 kills and 11 digs to help Aurora sweep Lexington 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday.
Raina Cattau had 15 set assists and Kasey Schuster added nine for the Huskies (11-11). Cassidy Knust had 12 digs, Kassidy Hudson six kils and Lauren Feely five blocks.
Elgin/PJ triangular
ELGIN — Class D-1 No. 7-rated Central Valley improved to 15-3 with a pair of wins at the Elgin/Pope John triangular.
The Cougars defeated the hosts 25-23, 25-10. Ashlyn Wright had seven kills, Neleigh Poss 17 digs and Kensey Wadas 23 set assists to lead the way.
Central Valley also defeated Osmond 25-13, 25-23. Vanessa Wood had 10 kills, Dani Wadsworth collected 13 digs and Wadas finished with 20 set assists.
Harvard Invite
HARVARD — Elba lost twice at the Harvard Invitational.
The Bluejays (1-17) fell to the host team 25-15, 25-11. Angel McKoski had seven set assists and 10 digs while Laura Enriquiez finished with 13 digs.
Elba was also swept by Silver Lake 25-19, 25-13. Enriquez had 10 digs and McKoski six aces.
Hastings SC Tournament
HASTINGS — Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia went 3-0 on the first day of its tournament.
The Hawkettes defeated Wood River (25-11, 25-14), Cross County (25-12, 25-14 and Heartland (25-9, 25-21).
Cross County defeated Heartland 25-20, 13-25, 25-17. The Huskies received 11 kills and 13 set assists from Rihanna Wilhelm while Gabrielle Siebert added 17 set assists.
In Heartland’s loss to St. Cecila, Wilhelm had six kills and seven set assists while Siebert also had seven set assists for the Huskies (8-5).
Wood River also lost to Lawrence-Nelson (25-16, 25-19) and Superior (26-24, 25-21).
North Bend Central def. Twin River
GENOA — North Bend Centreal swept past Twin River 25-19, 25-9, 25-16.
Marissa Morris had seven kills and Sydnei Kemper six for the Titans (5-13) in the loss. Evan Fehringer contributed 12 set assists.
St. Paul def. Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Class C-1 No. 1-rated St. Paul swept Central City 25-11, 25-8, 25-17.
The undefeated Wildcats (20-0) received 10 kills from Josie Jakubowski. Brooke Poppert had eight kills and three blocks, Teegan Hansel added five kills and two blocks while Olivia Poppert chipped in 30 set assists and five aces.
For the Bison (3-17), Jake Erickson had nine digs while Jessica Ohlman added four kills and two blocks.
