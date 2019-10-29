Class C-1, Subdistrict 8
St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview
COLUMBUS — Class C-1, No. 1 St. Paul improved to 32-0 after sweeping past Columbus Lakeview 27-25, 25-18, 25-23 in the C1-8 subdistrict title match Tuesday.
Teegan Hansel and Josie Jakubowski each led the Wildcats with nine kills. Olivia Poppert dished out 24 assists, while Paige Lukasiewicz led the defense with 19 digs.
St. Paul, who has not dropped a set this season, will play in a district title match Saturday to try and earn a berth to the state tournament for the second-straight season.
Class C-1, Subdistrict 10
Broken Bow def. O’Neill
BASSETT — Majesta Valasek powered Class C-1, No. 4 Broken Bow to the C1-10 subdistrict title Tuesday.
The senior pounded down 21 kills to help the Indians defeat O’Neill 25-16, 25-14, 25-19.
Kya Scott and Lindsay Schauda each chipped in six. Emily Trotter led the defense with 15 digs, while Kailyn Scott dished out 28 assists.
With the win, Broken Bow will play in a district final match on Saturday for a trip to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2000.
Class C-2, Subdistrict 6
Bishop Neumann def. Cross County
WAHOO — Bishop Neumann won three close sets to sweep Cross County 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 championship match.
Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars with 14 kills, 15 digs and four blocks in the loss. Amanda Giannou had 33 set assists while Katie Kopetzky recorded 12 digs.
Class C-2, Subdistrict 10
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City
ORD — Centura improved to 3-1 this season against Arcadia-Loup City by outlasting the Rebels 25-27, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 final.
Elayna Holcomb put down 29 kills for the Centurions (22-10). Sydney Davis added 11 and Taya Christensen had nine.
Jadyn Gentleman picked up 40 digs while Amber Baldwin tallied 48 set assists.
Arcadia-Loup City fell to 25-6 as Capri Dethlefs led the way with 18 kills, while Calli Bauer chipped in 13. Nadia VanSlyke had 45 assists, 13 digs and four blocks.
Class D-1, Subdistrict 6
Fullerton def. Twin River
SHELBY — Fullerton won the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 tournament title by downing Twin River in four sets 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18.
Twin River (9-21) received 16 kills from Marissa Morris. Eva Fehringer had 21 set assists. Morris and Chloe Cave both had 10 digs.
Fullerton improved to 18-9 and advances to a district final on Saturday.
Class D-1, Subdistrict 9
Kenesaw def. Axtell
MINDEN — Kenesaw rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take the D1-9 subdistrict title with a 15-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-6 win over Axtell.
Stefanie Anderson led the Blue Devils with 24 kills, while Cassidy Gallagher added eight kills and 16 digs.
Hope Nienhueser led the defense with 26 digs. Savannah Williams had 27 set assists.
Kenesaw will play in a district final match on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.