Aurora triangular
AURORA — Aurora split two matches against rated opponents at its home triangular Tuesday.
The Huskies knocked off Class B No. 10-rated Omaha Gross 25-19, 19-25, 25-20. Kassidy Hudson put down nine kills. Raina Cattau recorded 13 set assists while Cassidy Knust had 17 digs and Paxtyn Dummer added 13.
Aurora (16-15) fell to No. 1 Omaha Skutt 25-13, 25-9. Hudson had three kills and three blocks while Knust finished with five digs.
Axtell def. Elba
ELBA — Axtell swept past Elba 25-13, 25-8, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Elba (2-21) was led by 10 digs from Angel McKoski.
Broken Bow Tournament
BROKEN BOW — Class C-1 No. 4 Broken Bow captured its home tournament Tuesday.
The Indians opened with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Valentine. Majesta Valasek led the way with 10 kills, while Kya Scott had six. Kailyn Scott dished out 22 assists.
Broken Bow then defeated Mullen 25-11, 25-15. Valasek hammered down 11 kills, while Madison Neely had five ace serves.
Central City triangular
CENTRAL CITY — Class D-2 No. 6 Nebraska Christian grabbed a pair of wins at the Central City triangular.
The Eagles opened with a 25-18, 25-11 over Central City. Grace Langemeier put down 10 kills, while Molly Griess chipped in six. Sidney McHargue dished out 12 assists.
The Bison received 11 digs from Jade Erickson. Emily Blomstedt served two aces, Jessica Ohlman had two blocks, Alexis Ferris put down three kills and Jacey Eberle had five set assists.
Nebraska Christian then captured a 25-17, 17-25, 25-23 win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Langemeier led the way with 11 kills, while McHargue and 12 assists.
In the other match, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family beat Central City 25-12, 25-15.
Erickson had seven digs, Ohlman three kills and Eberle three set assists for Central City (3-22).
Centura def. Ravenna
RAVENNA — Elayna Holcomb put down 20 kills to lead Centura to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of Ravenna.
Amber Baldwin added 33 set assists and five aces for the Centurions (20-10) while Jadyn Gentleman had 23 digs.
Hampton def. Shelby-Rising City
YORK — Hampton topped Shelby-Rising City 25-23, 25-22 in the fifth-place match of the Crossroads Conference tournament.
Lydia Dose had five kills for the Hawks. Rorie Loveland picked up 15 digs while both Lexie Wolinski and Kylie Mersch both had seven set assists.
Kenesaw def. Shelton
SHELTON — Kenesaw earned a 25-19, 28-26, 25-19 sweep over Shelton.
Hope Nienhueser put down eight kills, while Stefanie Anderson chipped in seven. Savannah Williams led the defense with 12 digs and also had 15 assists.
Holdrege triangular
HOLDREGE — Adams Central finished its regular season with an 18-12 record by sweeping a pair of matches at the Holdrege triangular.
The Patriots used nine kills from Caitlyn Scott to down the host Dusters 25-10, 25-18. Elizabeth Anderson added 12 assists and three aces.
Adams Central also swept Lexington 25-18, 25-14. Scott had nine kills and seven digs. Jessica Babcock chipped in six kills and Allison Bohlke finished with five. Anderson recorded 16 set assists while Chelsey Wiseman finished with 10.
SEM double triangular
SUMNER — Arcadia-Loup City went 1-1 at the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller double triangular.
The Rebels were edged by Pleasanton 25-19, 25-22. Capri Dethlefs had nine kills and 12 digs while Nadia VanSlyke added 15 set assists and four kills.
Arcadia-Loup City (24-5) rebounded with a 25-8, 25-13 win over Twin Loup. Creighton Harrington had 10 digs while VanSlyke totaled 11 set assists, eight points, three aces, three blocks and eight digs.
Superior def. Heartland
MILFORD — Class C-2 No. 1-rated Superior swept Heartland 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.
The Huskies (13-12) received five kills from Kalea Wetjen and 10 set assists from Rhianna Wilhelm.
Winser-Pilger def. Twin River
GENOA — Wisner-Pilger won the final two sets to break a 1-1 tie and top Twin River 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15 victory.
Marissa Morris amassed 19 kills in the loss for the Titans (8-20). Chloe Cave recorded 21 digs and Eva Fehringer had 19 set assists.
