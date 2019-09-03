Centennial def. Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Centennial picked up a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Central City.
The Bison received five ills from Jessica Ohlman. Grace McGinnis added eight set assists and Rylie Young finished with eight digs.
Central Valley Triangular
GREELEY — Central Valley grabbed two wins at its home triangular.
The Cougars defeated Summerland (Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing) 20-25, 25-20, 25-17. Ashlyn Wright had 11 kills and 15 digs and Knsey Wadas added 25 set assists.
Central Valley knocked off Class D-1 No. 5-rated Chambers-Wheeler Central 25-23, 25-22. Wright had 10 kills and Dilynn Wood had 12 digs.
Gibbon triangular
GIBBON — Nebraska Christian opened its season with a pair of wins at the Gibbon triangular.
The Eagles started with a 25-17, 25-13 win over the host Buffaloes. Grace Langemeier put down 10 kills, Sidney McHargue had 18 set assists and Tabitha Seip and Steph Strobel both had six digs.
Nebraska Christian followed that up with a 25-9, 25-9 victory over Elba. Reghan Flynn and Seip both had five kills. Strobel recorded six ace serves while McHargue had nine set assists.
