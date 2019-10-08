Aurora def. Seward
SEWARD — Aurora won a five-set dandy over Class B No. 10 Seward 25-19, 25-14, 12-25, 16-25, 21-19 Tuesday.
Kassidy Hodson led the Huskies (12-11) with 12 kills, while Gracee Pohlmann chipped in nine. Paxtyn Dummer led the defense with 18 digs, while Raina Cattau had 25 assists.
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Arcadia-Loup City improved to 17-2 with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 win over Central City.
Jade Erickson had 11 digs for the Bison (3-19) in the loss. Jacey Eberle had eight set assists while Rylie Young put down four kills.
David City def. Twin River
DAVID CITY — David City swept Twin River 26-24, 25-17, 25-20.
Marissa Morris led the Titans (6-14) in the loss with 12 kills and 15 digs. Eva Fehringer also had 15 digs and Brianna Konwinski finished with 10. Fehringer also had 18 set assists.
Hastings SC def. Centura
CAIRO — Class C-2 No. 2-rated Hastings St. Cecilia swept Centura 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.
Elayna Holcomb led the Centurions (12-9) in the loss with 14 kills, five blocks and 10 digs. Jadyn Gentleman added 17 digs while Taya Christensen had 11. Amber Baldwin finished with 28 set assists.
St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview
COLUMBUS — Class C-1 No. 1-rated St. Paul rallied in the third set to improve to 21-0 with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over No. 9 Columbus Lakeview.
Josie Jakubowski amassed 21 kills for the Wildcats while Brooke Poppert added eight.
Olivia Poppert had 38 set assists while Paige Lukasiewicz finished with 25 digs.
Cozad triangular
COZAD — Broken Bow improved to 19-2 after winning two matches at the Cozad triangular.
The Indians defeated Ord 20-25, 25-12, 25-10 and Cozad 25-11, 25-8.
Ord defeated Cozad 25-11, 25-20. No stats were reported.
Red Cloud triangular
RED CLOUD — Kenesaw went 1-1 at the Red Cloud triangular Tuesday.
The Blue Devils earned a 25-9, 25-23 win over Red Cloud. Cassidy Gallagher and Chloe Uden each paced Kenesaw with five kills, while Elisha Reiners had nine assists, whiel Savannah Williams had eight.
Kenesaw fell to Class D-2, No. 1 Lawrence-Nelson 25-13, 25-16. Stefanie Anderson paced the Blue Devils with five kills, while Williams had four assists.
Wood River triangular
WOOD RIVER — Wood River split a pair of matches at its home triangular Tuesday.
The Eagles dropped a 25-23, 25-19 match to Ravenna. Ashley Packer led the way with seven kills and 13 digs, while Jenna Rauert dished out 12 assists. Jessica McKeon paced the Bluejays with 13 kills, while Morgyn Fiddelke had 25 digs.
Wood River bounced back to defeat Shelton 25-17, 25-23. Rauert had six kills and five assists for the Eagles. Baylie Codner had nine digs.
Shelton defeated Ravenna 16-25, 25-22, 25-15 in the other matches. No stats were reported.
Boone Central triangular
ALBION — Boone Central went 0-2 at its home triangular.
The Cardinals fell to Class C-1 No. 7 Wayne 25-13, 26-24. Natalee Luettel pounded down five kills nad had eight digs, while Paige Nelson had 11 assists.
Boone Central also fell to Pierce 22-25, 25-20, 25-23. Luettel led the way with 11 kills, while Caitlin Nelson added seven. Paige Nelson dished out 24 assists.
